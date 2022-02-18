Tales of the trials of a full-time writer: Poonam Saxena on Amritlal Nagar

Forty years ago, director BR Chopra released his hugely successful film Nikaah. It was based on a radio play by Achala Nagar, who worked with Akashvani in Bombay. It was her first film as a screenplay and dialogue writer; with it, she began a thriving innings as a film writer (she went on to write hits such as Nagina and Baghban.)

While working on her second film, Aakhir Kyon?, for J Om Prakash, she quit her radio job. It wasn’t an easy decision, giving up a secure paycheque for the uncertain world of films. But in it were echoes of what her father, the outstanding Hindi writer Amritlal Nagar, did in 1956.

He gave up his radio job for an economically unstable life as a writer. He’d been a film writer for seven years in the 1940s and gave up that career too, to dedicate himself to the kind of writing he loved. Amritlal Nagar would go on to write 14 novels, dozens of short stories, reportage and memoirs. A Lucknow that no longer exists lives on in his works, through unforgettable characters and through the sights, sounds and aromas that he captured.

Nagar died on February 23, 1990, leaving behind a legacy that he crafted at great cost to himself and his family, his life a testament to just how hard it is to pursue a living as a writer in India.

As a child, Nagar was forced to read novels in secret. His father Rajaram Nagar wanted him to be a doctor. It wasn’t bald ambition; Rajaram had dreamed of being a doctor himself. But he was the only surviving son of 15 children born to his parents. They wouldn’t let him leave the city.

Stifled, forced to settle for a career in the postal service, he died by suicide at 40. Nagar was 19, and now responsible for his young wife as well as his mother, grandmother and two younger brothers.

He abandoned his studies and took up a job as a clerk with an insurance company, but quit in 18 days. He started bringing out literary magazines with a few friends, but that petered out. The family savings dwindled to nothing.

In 1940, aged 23, he headed to Bombay to write for films; he would stay there for seven years. He was lucky, and found work easily. But he was haunted by the way the industry treated those it no longer needed: women once famous as gramophone singers were cast aside, low-level functionaries were fired without warning and ended up as beggars.

Economically, this was a comfortable time. But in his memoirs, Tukde-Tukde Dastan, he wrote: “I didn’t have the mental satisfaction I should have got through film writing… It’s true that in this country, by writing for sahitya especially Hindi sahitya, you can’t earn enough to run your household…” He yearned to return to his beloved Lucknow and be an independent writer again. His wife Pratibha told him they would manage with less money. “All I want is that you should write,” she said.

Nagar left Bombay in October 1947 and moved into an 19th-century haveli in Chowk. The years that followed would be difficult, but among his most productive. He had already published Bhookh (Hunger) in 1947, a seminal work on the Bengal famine of 1943. Now he started gathering material for his ambitious novel on Lucknow’s middle class, Boond aur Samudra (The Drop and the Ocean).

But meanwhile, the savings from Bombay dwindled. Once again, money became an issue.

Around this time, in a welcome act of patronage by the government of India, All India Radio (AIR) began recruiting literary writers for jobs, allowing them to work for just a few hours a day. Sumitranandan Pant was appointed as a chief producer; Bhagavaticharan Varma and others were roped in as producers. After six years with no real income, “the radio job came like a boon from the gods,” wrote Nagar. He completed Boond aur Samudra during his AIR stint.

Three years later, however, AIR changed the rules and required its producers to clock in a full day’s work, Nagar quit. He never worked another job.

Nagar’s best work was produced during his years as an independent writer. He would eventually win a Padma Bhushan and a fair amount of fame in his own lifetime. But it came at great cost. He and his wife had to take dramatic measures to get by.

Their four children, for instance, were sent to live with Pratibha’s well-off mother in Agra. “I would go to Lucknow in my summer holidays and my father wrote letters to me regularly,” Achala says. On visits home, Achala would hear her mother tell people she would pay them their dues once the royalties from Nagar’s books came in (they came in twice a year).

Nagar would live out his years in the rented haveli in Chowk, until his death aged 73. It is strange and troubling to think that he would struggle just as much today. There is still no culture of modern-day patronage of sahitya in India.