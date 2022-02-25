Teaming with talent: Meet the women batting (and bowling) for India

India made it to the finals the last time around, losing to England by nine runs in the 2017 ICC Women’s ODI World Cup. Now, Mithali Raj is leading what is likely to be her last bid for the trophy — one India has never won.

Hopes run high. The Indian team has a healthy roster of young, talented, hungry players such as Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma and Deepti Sharma; and a clutch of seasoned veterans and world-record holders such as Raj, Jhulan Goswami, Poonam Yadav and Rajeshwari Gayakwad. The X factor will likely, hopefully, come from players such as Harmanpreet Kaur, a veteran with the potential to dazzle, if currently in a bit of a slump; and Yastika Bhatia, who made her ODI debut a few months ago and was dynamite in the field.

Mithali Raj, 39 (captain)

India’s most successful woman cricketer, Mithali Raj has scored 7,500 ODI runs, a world record in the history of women’s cricket. Last year, she also became the world’s highest run-scorer in women’s international cricket, with a combined tally of 10,454 runs. As a child, the Jodhpur-born middle-order batter loved Bharatanatyam and cricket. Cricket won out. She has been captain of the Indian women’s team for almost 17 years. This will be her sixth ODI World Cup and likely her final stab at the trophy.

Harmanpreet Kaur, 32 (vice-captain)

Who can forget Kaur’s dazzling, unbeaten 171 against Australia in the 2017 ODI World Cup semi-final? She is known for her swashbuckling batting style, but the native of Moga, Punjab, has been in rather dismal form since. Can she regain form in time for the World Cup? Her success in the middle order will be pivotal to how India fares.

Jhulan Goswami, 39

Regarded as one of the greatest women fast-bowlers of all time and one of the fastest bowlers in the history of women’s cricket, Goswami is a living legend. She holds the world record for most wickets taken in women’s ODI cricket, with 240 under her belt. This will be Goswami’s last World Cup. Her dream, growing up in Chakdaha in West Bengal, was to claim just one wicket for India. Now, her vast experience on tough pitches could help the team claim some of its most crucial ones in New Zealand. She was the first Indian to be declared ICC’s Woman Player of the Year, in 2007.

Smriti Mandhana, 25

In 2021, Smriti Mandhana became only the second Indian (after Jhulan Goswami) to be declared ICC’s Woman Player of the Year. This native of Sangli, Maharashtra, has been the team’s most consistent all-format batter in recent years. An impactful opener, Mandhana’s partnerships with Shafali Verma at the top will be crucial in New Zealand. She’s been billed as a potential future captain, and is known for her expert timing of the ball.

Shafali Verma, 18

Ranked #1 in the ICC batting rankings for women, Verma has been a great find for India. At 15, she became the youngest woman to play for India in a T20I. In just her fifth T20I, the Rohtak girl became the youngest Indian to register an international half-century. At just 15 years and 285 days, she reeled off 73 from 49 deliveries with a strike rate of 148.47 against the West Indies to surpass a record set by her idol, Sachin Tendulkar, who scored his maiden international 50 at 16 years and 214 days. Verma’s aggressive brand of cricket was on display in the T20 World Cup in Australia in 2020, and will be much-needed in New Zealand.

Yastika Bhatia, 21

Bhatia made her ODI debut against Australia a few months ago and made an instant impression. Her inclusion in the middle order helped India’s cause amid Harmanpreet Kaur’s prolonged lean patch. Bhatia delivered the goods when she was promoted to opener against New Zealand in the one-off T20I in Smriti Mandhana’s absence. The calm, capable, no-nonsense Vadodara cricketer, a master of the off-side who believes in clean hitting is also superb in the field.

Deepti Sharma, 24

Deepti Sharma made her ODI debut in 2014, against South Africa. The Agra girl is ranked 4th in the ICC rankings for all-rounders, and is the currently has the third highest score in ODIs (188 runs).

Richa Ghosh, 18

This dependable, aggressive batter from Bengal has played for India for two years, and was in the squad for the 2020 T20 World Cup. She had an impressive outing in the T20I series against Australia a few months ago and established herself as a first-choice wicket-keeper in the shortest format of the game. Her fearless batting in the middle order and quick running between the wickets propelled the team against Australia. She and Taniya Bhatia will be India’s wicketkeepers at the World Cup.

Sneh Rana, 27

An all-rounder from Sinaula near Dehradun, Rana made her ODI and T20I debuts against Sri Lanka in 2014. She made headlines last year, with four wickets in the first innings against England in Bristol on her Test debut. She dedicated the showing to her father Bhagwant Singh, 61, who died in 2021. A committed off-spinner and a useful lower order batter , Rana is a great fielder too.

Pooja Vastrakar, 22

From Shahdol, Madhya Pradesh, the lanky Vastrakar will assist Jhulan Goswami with her medium-pace . She made her ODI debut against South Africa in February 2018. Her batting exploits have garnered praise too. In Shikha Pandey’s absence, she will LIKELY be Goswami’s new ball partner.

Meghna Singh, 27

In August 2021, Meghna Singh earned her maiden call-up to the national team, for the series against Australia. She made her ODI debut the following month, and a Test debut a few days later. From Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh, she impressed in Australia with her swinging deliveries.

Renuka Thakur, 25

Thakur, a bowler, made her T20I debut against Australia during a three-match series in October, followed by an ODI debut in New Zealand. The native of Himachal Pradesh replaces the seasoned Shikha Pandey, who was dropped owing to poor form. Thakur is only the third woman cricketer from the hill state to make it to the Indian team.

Taniya Bhatia, 24

ICC named her one of the five breakout stars in women’s cricket in 2018. Bhatia has trained under former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh’s father, Yograj Singh, in Chandigarh. Considered a top-class wicket-keeper, she will be sharing that responsibility with Richa Ghosh in New Zealand. Bhatia has earned a reputation behind the wickets for electric speed.

Rajeshwari Gayakwad, 30

From Bijapur in Karnataka, Gayakwad is currently the most effective spinner in the Indian team. She made her international debut in 2014 and was part of the Indian team that reached the final of the 2017 Women’s World Cup. In that tournament, she recorded the best bowling figures for India in World Cup history (5/15).

Poonam Yadav, 30

The leg-spinner from Agra featured in the Top 5 of the ICC’s women’s T20I rankings in 2018. She was the joint highest wicket-taker for India in the T20 World Cup that year, with eight dismissals in five matches. She became India’s highest wicket-taker in T20Is that year too, with 57 wickets from 39 T20Is. However, her form has dipped since, possibly as a result of rival batters having done their homework on the leggie. STANDBY PLAYERS

Sabbhineni Meghana, 25

She made her debut for India at 20 and had an ordinary outing (out for 17). From Krishna, Andhra Pradesh, the right-hand opening batter was included as a World Cup standby after a good outing in the Challenger Trophy at Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh, in December.

Ekta Bisht, 36

Bisht, from Almora in Uttarakhand, is a left-handed batter and a slow left-arm orthodox bowler. She is the first international woman cricketer from her state. With 97 wickets in 62 ODI matches, her form has dipped in the last three years and she has been in and out of the team.

Simran Dil Bahadur, 22

The medium-pacer from Delhi is a sharp all-rounder who made her T20I debut against South Africa in 2021, and her ODI debut against New Zealand this year. Bahadur is an aggressive cricketer with a particularly impressive flair for fielding.

