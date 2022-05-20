The Force is still strong with this one: A tribute to Star Wars, 45 years on

A long time ago, in a galaxy far, far away…

You don’t have to love or even have watched the films to know this is a Star Wars reference. George Lucas’s 1977 film, its two sequels, its three prequels and the extended universe it has spawned are so well known that, 45 years on (the original Star Wars released on May 25, 1977), the lines are classics in themselves. I discovered my own gravitational pull towards the Star Wars universe in 2005, midway through the prequels being released. I was 23 years old and still remember watching Revenge of the Sith, in which (spoiler alert) the young Anakin Skywalker turns into the arch-villain Darth Vader. It made me go back to the original trilogy, and once I went down that rabbit hole, I was hooked. The Force, that invisible power that connects everything in the universe and can be manipulated only by the most powerful, became part of my life. I was married on May the 4th, known as Star Wars Day (from the “May the Force be with you”). My daughter’s name is Leia; how could I not name one warrior princess after another? No matter how you might feel about the Star Wars universe, ignore it you can’t, as master Yoda might say. If you are still far, far away from Star Wars fandom and can’t imagine what all the fuss is about, let’s sprinkle some Force your way, shall we? (Reminder: The first episode of Obi-Wan Kenobi lands on Disney+ Hotstar on May 27.) 1 It’s a rich universe in the most obvious way. In 2020 the total worth of the Star Wars franchise was estimated to be $70 billion. This includes the three original films, the prequel trilogy, the sequel trilogy, two anthology films, and more than 15 animated and live-action series. The 11 Star Wars movies have grossed over $9.3 billion worldwide. Its cultural worth, as fans will attest, is far higher. 2 It was Plan B for George Lucas. He wanted to make a movie based on the 1936 TV series Flash Gordon, but the publishing company that held the rights turned him down. So Lucas set off to write and make Star Wars instead. He did end up referencing elements from Flash Gordon, including the legendary opening crawls, the scantily clad woman warrior, the hulky, hairy sidekick, and dogfighting spaceships. 3 No one believed in The Force. Lucas showed an early cut of the first film to Steven Spielberg, Martin Scorsese, Brian De Palma and Francis Ford Coppola in 1977. He used World War 2 footage for the visual effects scenes that weren’t yet complete. Many of the elite directors didn’t understand what they had seen. Brian De Palma supposedly called it “the worst movie ever”. 4 So Lucas skipped the premiere and went on vacation instead. He was so sure Star Wars would flop that he headed off to Hawaii with Spielberg. Fewer than 40 theatres agreed to show the film. 5 Only one actor appears across all nine films, and you don’t see his face. Anthony Daniels plays the droid C-3PO in Episodes 1 through 9 over the course of 45 years. Daniels also helped Lucas develop the character, voice and mannerisms of C-3PO. The full form of C-3PO is Cyborg 3 Protocol, in case you’re wondering.

.

6 There are other constants. The line “I have a bad feeling about this” is uttered in every Star Wars film. If it’s hard to spot in the 2017 movie The Last Jedi (Episode VIII), that’s because it’s delivered in a Morse code of beeps by the droid BB-8 at the start.

7 Some of the cool stuff is low-tech. The opening crawls and titles in the original trilogy were actually glossy printed plates, 2 ft wide and 6 ft long, laid on the floor in sequence and filmed. The communicator that Qui-Gon Jinn used in The Phantom Menace (1999) is a Gillette Sensor Excel razor. Some of the asteroids in the early films are spray-painted potatoes. Interestingly, Photoshop was created by brothers John Knoll and Thomas Knoll while working with Industrial Light and Magic, the special-effects company founded by George Lucas for the making of Star Wars.

.

8 Luke wasn’t always Skywalker. When Lucas began piecing together the ideas that would become Star Wars, in 1971-72, the name of the main character was Luke Starkiller. Lucas changed it after Charles Manson became known as the Star Killer for the murder of actress Sharon Tate, in 1969 (he was convicted in 1971). JJ Abrams did a throwback to this name by naming the Base of the First Order “Starkiller Base” in The Force Awakens (2015).

9 The Force was originally spiritual. Lucas wanted a sense of something larger without making it seem religious. 10 Yoda was almost played by a monkey. When the monkey cast in the role continued to disrupt shoots, Lucas gave animatronics muppeteer Frank Oz a chance to build a calmer, wiser alternative. Oz provided the movements and the voice. Yoda’s eyes were based on those of physicist Albert Einstein. No wonder he looks so intelligent. 11 The casting of Han Solo was a fluke. Harrison Ford was working as a carpenter on film sets, doing small roles when he could get them, when Lucas was holding auditions for the role of Han Solo. Ford tried out. The rest is history.

.

12 Chewbacca’s voice roped in half a zoo. Those garbled grunts were recorded using the sounds of four bears, a badger, a lion, a seal and a walrus. “He didn’t have articulated lips,” recalled Ben Burtt, sound designer for the film series, in a 2014 feature in The Atlantic. “He could basically open and close his mouth. So you also needed to create a sound which would be believable coming from a mouth that was operated like his.” The beeps through which R2-D2 communicates were achieved by heavily processing the sounds of a baby.

13 Chewie is inspired by… The furry Chewbacca was based on George Lucas’s dog Indiana, an Alaskan malamute. Indiana used to ride in the front seat of Lucas’s car, which inspired him to give Han Solo a hairy co-pilot. 14 Even the sets are iconic. The last scene in Return of the Jedi (1983), in which Luke, Leia and Han Solo celebrate with the Ewoks, was filmed at Lucas’s legendary Skywalker Ranch in California. It isn’t open to the public. But lakhs of fans make pilgrimages, trying to get as close as they can. 15 The Millennium Falcon is delicious. The space craft can travel at 25,000 light years per day. The design is often referred to as the “pork burger” because it was inspired by a burger that Lucas bit into and placed next to an olive on a toothpick. 16 Some sources run deep. A huge influence on the Star Wars story has been Joseph Campbell’s 1949 work on comparative mythology, The Hero with a Thousand Faces. It outlines “a hero’s journey” as a tenet shared by myths around the world.

.

17 It wasn’t supposed to end well. The original idea for the ending of Return of the Jedi was for Luke to turn evil. Supposedly, the final scenes were to feature him putting on Darth Vader’s mask and saying “Now, I am Vader”. Lucas eventually abandoned the idea to stick to the child-friendly tone. But a dark Luke appears in the 1991 comic Dark Empire. In it, Luke briefly apprentices under a resurrected Emperor Palpatine.

18 Star Wars is why you have to leave US theatres after a movie ends. Prior to 1977, audiences in the US could stay in the theatre all day for the price of a single ticket. Star Wars audiences often hung back for a free re-watch, prompting theatre owners to set a limit of one viewing per ticket. 19 Lucas made his best move early. For the original film, he settled for a lower writer-and-director fee in exchange for 40% of the merchandising revenues. Movie merchandise was not a big market at the time, but the film’s popularity and Lucas’s business savvy changed that. Today, you can buy toasters that scorch a silhouette of Vader on to your bread. A Star Wars-themed cosmetics collection is out this month. Mattel’s Baby Yoda soft toy was Amazon’s best-seller in 2019, just after The Mandalorian’s release. The Star Wars 75192 Millennium Falcon holds the record for the largest Lego set (it has 7,541-pieces). 20 Droids have set records. R2-D2 model from the 1977 film sold for $2.76 million at auction in 2017, setting a new benchmark for Star Wars memorabilia. 21 Fans tend to go overboard. Steve Sansweet owns the largest collection of Star Wars memorabilia, with an audited collection of 93,260 items. He started collecting in 1996, as director of specialty marketing at Lucasfilm. By the time he retired in 2021, he’d served as director of content management and head of fan relations. He’s written 18 books, 16 of them on Star Wars. 22 Star Wars has been to space. In October 2007, a shuttle launched by the US’s National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) took the lightsaber used by Mark Hamill (as Luke Skywalker) in Return of the Jedi, into orbit for two weeks. 23 All hail Wookieepedia. The fan-run online encyclopedia contains information about all things Star Wars. Several actors have used it as a reference when building their roles.

.

24 There’s method to Star Wars’ madness. There is so much fan-generated material across books, comics, films, even costumes and music, that all Star Wars-related content is split into two parts: Canon (that which is directly derived from the franchise) and Non-Canon (that which has been created by fans and not for the Lucasfilm / Disney releases). It was the first pop-culture franchise that made this distinction, paving the way for many to come.

25 Liam Neeson stretched the budget of The Phantom Menace. He played Qui-Gon Jinn in the 1999 film. But at 6’4”, he was tall for most of the sets. An additional $150,000 was spent on rebuilding door frames and parts of the sets. 26 Darth Vader is banned. David Prowse, who played Darth Vader (in costume, not in voice) is banned from Star Wars conventions, supposedly because of a feud with Lucas over two points: Prowse was told his face would be shown at the start and end of the original trilogy but Lucas used a different actor’s face instead. Lucas supposedly blames Prowse for leaking the fact that (spoiler alert) Darth Vader dies in Return of the Jedi. 27 But he has a real-life army. They’re not the bad guys. The 501st Legion (also known as Vader’s Fist) is a global volunteer-based fan organisation dedicated to creating and wearing screen-accurate Stormtrooper and other villain costumes from the films. Some of them featured in The Mandalorian (2019-), as extras. 28 You too can be a Jedi. A real-life religion Jediism, is based on the films’ warrior code. The Force Academy, an online community, even provides courses on it. Most followers are from Australia and New Zealand. In 2001, during the UK census, a viral email urged young people to record their religion as Jediism. It argued that if 10,000 citizens identified as followers, the country would have to make it official. Nearly 4 lakh people listed Jediism as their faith, but nothing came of the prank. 29 Lightsabers have rules too. Only seven colour variations exist. They represent class: blue for guardians / warriors, yellow for sentinels, green for counsellors / politicians and diplomats. Luke’s lightsaber in Return of the Jedi was blue when they shot the film but was changed to green in editing because it clashed with the sky. 30 Some footsoldiers are famous. Daniel Craig, Tom Hardy, Prince William and Prince Harry have all played Stormtroopers in various Star Wars movies. 31The biggest twist in the tale isn’t even in the films. Disney bought the rights to the Star Wars franchise from George Lucas for $4 billion in cash and stock, in 2012. That stock is now valued at $7.4 billion. Disney expanded the Star Wars franchise, although many fans believe the studio could have planned its first slate of Star Wars movies — the sequel trilogy of Episodes VII, VIII and IX and the spin-off movies Rogue One and Solo — better. The TV shows have since won over many fans of the original Lucas lore.

.

32 New tech has replaced old tech. The Disney series The Mandalorian uses few physical sets. Instead, a relatively new technique called “the volume”, substitutes green screens for huge LED screens which create an immersive, detailed experience for the actors and cameras. So The Mandalorian set is transformed into any location it needs to be.

33 The golden dice have some significance after all. In The Last Jedi (2017), Luke hands them to his sister Leia. Ardent fans immediately connected it to the dice in the cockpit of the Millennium Falcon through the original trilogy. It’s a subtle homage to Han Solo, who died in the previous movie. In Solo (2018), young Han carries the dice with him for good luck. 34 Fans have been schooled by Leia. Carrie Fisher, who played Leia Skywalker, ended up becoming a fantasy crush for generations of male fans. Many of them reacted uncharitably to the fact that she had aged by the time of the 2015 film The Force Awakens (she was 60). She set a new tone for older women in show business by clapping back at critics. “Please stop debating about whether or not I aged well,” she tweeted, in 2016. “Youth and beauty are not accomplishments, they’re the temporary happy by-products of time and/or DNA. Don’t hold your breath for either.” 35 You remember some of it wrong. The famous twist in The Empire Strikes Back (1980), in which Darth Vader delivers the line: “Luke, I am your father” is a false memory planted by pop-culture. Vader’s actual line is: “No, I am your father”. (Varun Duggirala is a creative entrepreneur, podcaster and author of Everything Is Out Of Syllabus) . 5 unsolved questiosn from the Star Wars universe 36 Who created the Force? Even official sources are hazy on this. StarWars.com, the official site for the universe, describes the Force as a “mysterious energy field created by life that binds the galaxy together”. It has little more to add, other than “it has a will of its own, which both scholars and mystics have spent millennia seeking to understand”. 37 Why didn’t Leia become a Jedi? She is Force-sensitive, has the moral compass and tenacity. But it’s Luke, her twin brother, who ends up in Jedi training. Leia barely refines her abilities through the series. Darth Vader, meanwhile, senses a connection to his son, but feels no such pull towards Leia. Perhaps George Lucas just didn’t account for these plot holes. 38 How did Vader find out? In the 1977 film, someone has destroyed the Death Star. Vader is livid. But he doesn’t know who the culprit is. In The Empire Strikes Back (1980), Vader knows it was Luke. We never learn how he found out. Part of the answer is explored in the Star Wars comics released by Marvel since 2015, but never in the films. 39 Are there more of Yoda’s species in the universe? We’ve seen the old wise one and the powerful baby (in The Mandalorian). But the Star Wars universe is vast. Surely there are more of them. There is no backstory to this race. The prequel films did feature Yaddle, a sort of female Yoda. But she didn’t have much of a role. Fan theories point to Baby Yoda being the child of Yoda and Yaddle, but that would change what we know of the species lifespans. Perhaps, nothing at all we know. 40 How did Palpatine escape certain death? Didn’t that sinister, Force-manipulating dark emperor die at the end of Return of the Jedi (1983)? Yet here he is, resurrected in The Rise of Skywalker (2019). Palpatine had bragged about his ability to bring the dead back to life using the Force. But it’s never quite clear whether he simply survived, or can in fact resurrect himself too. (By Rachel Lopez) . 5 iconic lines from the films and when to use them 41 These are not the droids you are looking for: Uttered by Obi-Wan Kenobi (Alec Guinness) in the original Star Wars film (1977), after he is stopped by Stormtroopers. It’s a Jedi mind-trick in action. Obi-Wan has fooled his enemies into believing that their target, R2-D2 and C-3PO, aren’t right in front of them. In the real world, the phrase is commonly used to point out that something is not quite what it seems or that one is barking up the wrong tree. 42 May the Force be with you: It’s how Jedis wish each other good luck. It’s different from “May the odds be ever in your favour”, the salutation from The Hunger Games books and films. In the Star Wars universe, you need the Force, particularly to battle a Jedi who’s crossed over to the dark side. 43 Do or do not. There is no try: Jedi Master Yoda delivers this nugget in The Empire Strikes Back (1980), right before Luke Skywalker attempts to raise his fighter craft from the swamp. It’s Yoda’s attempt to make his young student more serious in his efforts. In the real world, Star Wars enthusiasts draw on the line as a reminder to completely commit to a cause. 44 I find your lack of faith disturbing: Darth Vader doesn’t have the best lines, but in the 1977 film he gets in a memorable rejoinder. Elite members of the Galactic Empire are trying to track the stolen plans of the Death Star. “Your sad devotion to that ancient religion has not helped you conjure up the stolen data tapes…” admiral Motti says, of Vader and the Force. It prompts Vader to use the Force to choke Motti, while delivering the line. In the real world, fans typically pull it out when faced with criticism of the films. 45 I am not a committee! Part of what makes the original films so compelling are the great lines, even in the smaller scenes. Princess Leia delivers some of these. In The Empire Strikes Back, she calls Han Solo a “stuck-up, half-witted, scruffy-looking nerf herder”. Later, there’s more light banter. “No time to discuss this as a committee,” says Solo, taking a dig at Leia’s political past as they make a quick escape. Leia’s outraged response is often used by women fans to remind enthusiasts of the general lack of female representation in the original trilogy. (By Rachel Lopez)

Enjoy unlimited digital access with HT Premium Subscribe Now to continue reading Start 15 Days Free Trial Already Subscribed? Sign In