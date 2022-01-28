The workweek is up for a shift change: Life Hacks by Charles Assisi

I thought the idea of a three-day weekend rather flaky then. In the pandemic era, I can see the merits. Most people in full-time jobs today could not work any harder than they already do. But could they work smarter, if in exchange they could claim more time off, more time with family, or the ability to pursue a dream (such as shifting to a quiet town by the sea or amid mountains)? As the Bob Dylan song goes, “The answer, my friend, is blowin’ in the wind.”

Then, 15 years ago, entrepreneur Tim Ferriss wrote The 4-Hour Work Week, which quickly became a bestseller and sparked intense debate. Essentially, it asked: Could employees get as much done in fewer hours, if the payoff was big enough? And would they be more loyal and more productive as a result?

The workweek has gone through numerous shifts since the beginning of the industrial revolution. There was a time when organised industrial labour worked seven-day weeks. Even after the six-day week came along, workdays typically stretched to 16 hours. When Henry Ford’s motor company became the first major corporation to adopt the 40-hour workweek (eight-hour shifts, five days a week) in the 1920s, he was hailed as a revolutionary. It wouldn’t be until the 1940s that the five-day workweek would go mainstream in the Western world.

If a new labour code now under discussion goes through, the four-day workweek could become an option in India too (albeit with 12-hour workdays, to make up for the lost time).

Much has changed since then, particularly amid the pandemic. Most people now follow hybrid work models. So much so that policymakers the world over, including in India, are asking if people even need the rigid five- and six-day workweeks.

But thought about dispassionately, I’m afraid the truth is that I didn’t leave because I didn’t want to appear to be less busy, less entrenched.

There was one voice that argued the kids needed to remain in Mumbai for their studies and social ecosystems. Another argued that the wife and I have our personal ecosystems here too. I held on to the thought that it is never easy to leave a city one is comfortable in.

Most colleagues were spread across the country, and we had found ways to collaborate seamlessly with each other and, as the need arose, with others spread around the world. All I needed, I realised, was a quiet corner to work out of, and access to the internet. This was liberating. So why wasn’t I moving out of the megalopolis, to a quieter place by the sea or amid the mountains?

There were questions that asked what stopped me from following my dream. My notes from back then have it that I like to stay connected with people and invested in current events. That remains true, but even back then, I was tinkering with hybrid work patterns, travelling to the office only when compelled to.

There were questions on the kind of lifestyle the reader desired. I could imagine shifting closer to the sea, or the mountain; away from the hustle of the metropolis. “Because coping with cities leaves little time for reflection or self-renewal.” I still believe this to be true, yet I remain in Mumbai.

In response to one that asks the reader to imagine their future self, I had noted in the margins that I couldn’t imagine retiring even if I could afford to. “The boredom would kill me.” While that remains true, I had also scribbled: “Do I really need to work as hard? Ought I not to be kinder to myself?” These are both questions I still ask, and don’t yet have answers to.

It is time we seriously considered a four-day workweek. This thought came to mind while revisiting the now-decade-old book 344 Questions by Stefan Bucher. The book, as the title suggests, poses a series of questions. And what surprised me was that, despite the circumstances having changed dramatically, my answers to those questions haven’t.

It is time we seriously considered a four-day workweek. This thought came to mind while revisiting the now-decade-old book 344 Questions by Stefan Bucher. The book, as the title suggests, poses a series of questions. And what surprised me was that, despite the circumstances having changed dramatically, my answers to those questions haven’t.

(The writer is co-founder at Founding Fuel & co-author of The Aadhaar Effect)