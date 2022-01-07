Time to set 2022 goals

The new year is full of new opportunities, and eminent personalities from different walks of life share the targets they have set for themselves for the new year

Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture of India Meenakashi Lekhi

Last few years have been tough for all. I wish In the new year we can use the age old value of our ancient Indic sciences in improving the lives of many worldwide and bringing values to each life with the ethical spread of this ancient culture and offering a new way of living life. India has a diverse cultural heritage, and its pride in its heritage is well known around the world and I hope we continue to inspire, promote our culture around the world and wish to spread the joy of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to commemorate 75 glorious years of progressive India and its rich history, diverse population, magnificent culture and great achievements.

Olympian Neeraj Chopra

“2021 was a very nice year for India in terms of sports. My personal dream of winning a gold medal at the Olympics also came true. In 2021, both Olympians and Paralympians performed very well. My next goal is to perform well in world championships and various competitions that are lined up to take place in 2022 like the Asian games and common wealth games. My training is going well here and the situation regarding covid isn’t that bad where I’m training at. However, I know there’s a sudden surge in covid cases in Delhi right now. I hope 2022 goes well and covid situation improves,” says Olympian Neeraj Chopra.

Designer Gaurav Gupta

I had a fabulous 2021, although I had Covid-19 myself, but I recovered. I travelled to Andaman and became a diver, donated money to charities for helping Covid-19 patients. Work wise also the past year was great, we did three to four shows. A mega show with a leading lady of Bollywood was amazing. However, I am not planning the next year. A lot is happening business wise. We are going international this year, delving into jewellery also. But, one thing I am sure of is travelling. I want to travel a lot this year. I want to go to Greece, and also try sky diving. I want to watch wales and roam in the Amazon forest.

Dancer Bhavana Reddy

Professionally, I just hope live shows are back in full swing and elan. But I am looking really forward to meeting my online students and having a concert. I haven’t met 90% of them due to Covid-19 during these 2 years ever. And on personal note, I am looking forward to resuming my sports and play squash. And being a dancer, there’s so much energy and I need to channel it. .

Author Kevin Missal

In the past year, it was about having a work-life balance. But this year I think I will strive for work-work balance, I am a writer and an entrepreneur. It is important to me to learn to grow as a businessman and as a writer as well, finish my books on time. I am not a very adventurous person but I like travelling. I would love to travel this year and catch Fifa world cup. Let’s hope it doesn’t get cancelled.

Musician Ayaan Ali Bangash

I only have gratitude and feel very grateful ﻿for everything during these times. I pray that the planet heals soon and also hope for peace and oneness to prevail with kinder and happier times ahead for the world in 2022. I am looking forward to all my projects but hope that we can sail through the challenges that we are currently facing.