Top 10 picks for sofas, sofa cum beds and more with up to 80% off; Amazon Great Freedom Festival

If your living room’s been missing that one cosy piece or you’ve been eyeing a space-saving solution, this Amazon Freedom Festival sale brings good timing and better prices. Sofas, sofa cum beds and a wide variety of seating picks are currently up for grabs at up to 80% off. From compact designs for smaller flats to more relaxed sofa sets that bring comfort after a long day, there’s plenty worth checking out. Explore top-rated sofa and sofa cum bed deals with big discounts during the Amazon Freedom Festival sale. Limited-time offers now live.

The Amazon Great Freedom Festival is rolling out some of the biggest home furniture deals of 2025, and these sofas are right in the mix. A few pieces even double up as extra sleeping space, which makes this sale a smart one for anyone short on room.

Best sofas and more on Amazon

Loading Suggestions...

Sleepyhead’s Yolo LHS L-shape sofa in avocado green blends clean lines with a relaxed, lived-in feel. With space for up to six people, this pine and neem wood piece offers medium-firm comfort and high-density foam support. The polyester fabric adds softness without fuss. No assembly required, which makes it easy to settle in fast. A certified, durable pick that fits right into the Amazon Freedom Festival sale on sofas and sofa sets.

Loading Suggestions...

The Home Centre 5-seater Berry sofa set keeps things simple and practical, just the way a living room favourite should. With a mix of a 3-seater and a 2-seater, this brown polyester upholstered set rests on a pine wood frame and is built to last. Track arms and boxy cushions add a neat structure. Part of the Amazon Freedom Festival sale, it’s a solid pick for those redoing their space.

Loading Suggestions...

This 6-seater sofa set from AS Furniture brings in the warmth of Sheesham wood with a classic natural teak finish. The 3+2+1 layout is spacious without feeling bulky and suits both open layouts and compact corners. Washable cushion covers, good seat depth, and a termite-resistant frame make it a sensible option. Part of the Amazon Sale 2025, this solid wood sofa is built for homes that prefer timeless comfort over trends.

Loading Suggestions...

The AMATA Marino 3+2 seater sofa set blends soft suede velvet with a solid wood frame for a well-balanced, easy-going look. In a warm camel tone, it includes four comfy cushions and dense foam seats for everyday use. The golden-capped wooden legs add a quiet detail without going over the top. Part of the Amazon Great Freedom Festival offers, this set comes pre-assembled and fits right into home, office or guest seating areas.

Loading Suggestions...

Zivanto’s 6-seater wooden sofa set in a honey finish brings natural warmth into the room. Crafted from solid Sheesham wood, the 3+2+1 layout is balanced and comfortable, with beige cushions that offer a soft contrast. The armrests and sturdy frame make it practical for daily use, while the sleek design keeps it looking fresh. Part of the Amazon Freedom Festival sale, this one suits both modern flats and traditional homes.

Loading Suggestions...

The AMATA Eagle 3-seater sofa cum bed in camel suede velvet is made for those who want seating that also works for naps and overnight guests. With a soft velvet feel, adjustable backrest, and firm 40-density foam, it flips from sofa to bed without much fuss. The chrome steel legs add a clean detail, and the solid wood frame keeps it sturdy. A smart pick from the Amazon Sale 2025 for compact homes.

Loading Suggestions...

The Sleepyhead Napster sofa cum bed is built for flexibility without overcomplicating things. This 5-in-1 piece flips between sofa, lounger and queen-size bed, making it useful for flats, studios or guest rooms. High-density foam offers decent support while the graphite grey cover adds a clean, minimal look. No tools or setup needed. Now part of the Amazon Freedom Festival sale, this foldable sofa is a smart choice for relaxed, compact living.

Loading Suggestions...

The Wooden Street Calder sofa cum bed is crafted from solid Sheesham wood and finished in walnut beach cream for a grounded, modern look. With pull-out storage drawers, a side shelf and an extendable flap, it balances function with structure. The firm cushions and cotton upholstery keep things comfortable without going soft. As part of the Amazon Freedom Festival sale, this 3-seater doubles up as a bed and adds practical storage to small spaces.

Loading Suggestions...

The Wakefit Flipper sofa cum bed keeps it light, practical and fuss-free. Designed in a warp-knit grey finish, this foldable piece works as a 3-seater by day and turns into a king-size bed by night. Its compact frame, soft polyester fabric and lightweight build make it easy to move or shift as needed. Now featured in the Amazon Sale 2025, it’s a handy pick for those who like comfort without clutter.

Loading Suggestions...

The Ganpati Arts Sheesham wood sofa cum bed brings a traditional yet practical design into your living room. With a natural finish and cream jute cushions, it works well as both a three-seater and a full-length bed. A side pocket adds extra function without crowding the space. Made by skilled artisans, this piece blends well with modern or classic setups. Now available during the Amazon Freedom Festival, it’s a solid furniture upgrade.

Similar articles for you

Dinner sets: Top 8 picks to transform your table with style and function

Best mattresses for a peaceful and comfortable sleep; Here are our top 8 picks for you

Mattress matters: Find your dreamy match made in heaven; Nap like a champ!

Sofa discounts at Amazon Sale: FAQs What types of sofas are available at the Amazon Freedom Festival sale? You’ll find everything from compact 3-seaters and L-shaped sectional sofas to wooden sofa sets and foldable sofa cum beds. Designs vary across modern, classic and functional styles, including premium picks like Sheesham wood frames, cushioned loungers and modular seating.

What kind of discounts can I expect during the Amazon Sale 2025? Many sofas are listed with discounts going up to 80% off, especially during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival. Some sofa cum beds and sofa sets also come with added cashback offers or exchange deals.

Are sofa cum beds also part of the sale? Yes, sofa cum beds are a major highlight this year. From foldable foam-based models to solid wood pull-out beds with storage, many are included in the Amazon sale with attractive prices and quick delivery options.

Are there sofa sets suitable for compact Indian homes? Absolutely. Brands have put out space-saving styles like armless foldables, corner L-shaped sofas, and lightweight 2- and 3-seater options. These are ideal for flats and studios and come with materials like washable covers and easy-care fabrics.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.