Top 8 picks of office chairs available at up to 50% off during Amazon Prime Day Sale

ByShweta Pandey
Published on: Jul 11, 2025 02:00 PM IST

Looking to buy office chairs for your work from home setup? Here are our top 8 picks at up to 50% off at Amazon. 

The Sleep Company Onyx Orthopedic Office Chair | Patented SmartGRID Technology | Adjustable Lumbar Support for Ergonomic Sitting Posture | High Back Office Chair for Work, Home, Study | Black & Grey View Details checkDetails

₹14,999

Green Soul Jupiter Pro (2024 Edition) | Ergonomic Mesh Office Chair for Work | 3 Year Warranty|Seat Slider | Multi-Lock Synchro Tilt Recline Mechanism|4D Armrest|Adjustable Lumbar|High Back|Grey View Details checkDetails

₹9,490

Da URBAN® Merlion Office Chair,High Back Mesh Ergonomic Home Office Desk Chair with 3 Years Warranty, Adjustable Armrests,Adjustable Lumbar Support,Tilt Lock Mechanism (Grey) View Details checkDetails

₹5,199

Green Soul Vienna | Leatherette Office Chair | Ergonomic Executive Boss Chair with Spacious Cushioned Seat | Heavy Duty Metal Base | High Back | 3 Years Warranty (Brown) View Details checkDetails

₹8,190

beAAtho® Verona Mesh High Back Ergonomic Home Office Chair | 3-Years Limited Warranty by beAAtho, Tilting & Height Adjustable Mechanism, Heavy Duty Metal Base | Ideal for Office Work & Study (Grey) View Details checkDetails

₹4,498

ASTRIDE Ace Mid Back Office Chair for Work from Home/Study Chair Height Adjustable Revolving Chair with Tilt Lock [Heavy Duty Nylon Base, Black] View Details checkDetails

₹3,299

INNOWIN Mini Jazz Mesh Mid-Back Ergonomic Home Office Chair | 3-Years Limited Warranty Included | Tilting & Height Adjustable Mechanism, Heavy Duty Metal Base | Ideal for Office Work & Study (Green) View Details checkDetails

₹3,219

Kepler Brooks Italia Premium Leatherette Office Chair for Work | 3-Years Warranty | Boss Chair for Office, Ergonomic Executive Chair, Cushioned Arms & Seat, Leg Rest, Heavy Duty Metal Base (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹13,500

Amazon Prime Day sale is beginning in a day, and in case you wish to transform your work from home setup, here is the deal for you. This Amazon Prime Day, give your workspace the upgrade it deserves with premium office chairs at unbelievable prices! From ergonomic designs to executive styles, grab the comfort you need to power through your workday, without breaking your back or your budget.

Best office chairs for your workspace(Pexels)
Best office chairs for your workspace(Pexels)

Have a look at our top picks of office chairs for you that are available at up to 50% off during the Amazon Prime Day Sale. These office chairs are your sure shot way of comfort with style.

1.

The Sleep Company Onyx Orthopedic Office Chair | Patented SmartGRID Technology | Adjustable Lumbar Support for Ergonomic Sitting Posture | High Back Office Chair for Work, Home, Study | Black & Grey
The Sleep Company Onyx Orthopedic Office Chair supports your posture with its patented SmartGRID lumbar technology, ensuring long hours of comfortable sitting. It combines premium cushioning, adjustable armrests, and a contoured back to reduce back pain and fatigue. You can recline, swivel, and adjust the height effortlessly to suit your workspace. Designed to relieve pressure on your spine and enhance productivity, this chair delivers an ergonomic experience ideal for both home and office use.

2.

Green Soul Jupiter Pro (2024 Edition) | Ergonomic Mesh Office Chair for Work | 3 Year Warranty|Seat Slider | Multi-Lock Synchro Tilt Recline Mechanism|4D Armrest|Adjustable Lumbar|High Back|Grey
Green Soul Jupiter Pro (2024 Edition) offers advanced ergonomic design with breathable mesh that keeps you cool and comfortable. Its lumbar support, 2D adjustable armrests, and tilt mechanism promote a natural sitting posture. You can adjust its height and recline easily for better back support during long workdays. With a sturdy metal base and smooth-rolling wheels, this chair ensures durability and mobility, making it perfect for professionals seeking comfort and style in their office.

3.

Da URBAN® Merlion Office Chair,High Back Mesh Ergonomic Home Office Desk Chair with 3 Years Warranty, Adjustable Armrests,Adjustable Lumbar Support,Tilt Lock Mechanism (Grey)
Da URBAN® Merlion Office Chair combines elegance with functionality, featuring a high-density cushioned seat and backrest for superior comfort. Its soft leatherette finish gives a premium look while providing durable support. Equipped with a tilt mechanism, 360° swivel, and pneumatic height adjustment, this chair adapts seamlessly to your working style. The sturdy base and smooth caster wheels ensure stability and mobility. Ideal for executives and professionals, it elevates your workspace with both comfort and sophistication.

4.

Green Soul Vienna | Leatherette Office Chair | Ergonomic Executive Boss Chair with Spacious Cushioned Seat | Heavy Duty Metal Base | High Back | 3 Years Warranty (Brown)
Green Soul Vienna Leatherette Office Chair delivers luxurious comfort with its padded seat, back, and armrests wrapped in premium leatherette. It offers a fixed back support that maintains posture, a smooth 360° swivel, and height adjustment for optimal working conditions. The sturdy base and durable casters allow effortless movement across the floor. Perfect for executives, this chair adds a sophisticated touch to your office while ensuring hours of comfortable sitting during intense work sessions.

5.

beAAtho® Verona Mesh High Back Ergonomic Home Office Chair | 3-Years Limited Warranty by beAAtho, Tilting & Height Adjustable Mechanism, Heavy Duty Metal Base | Ideal for Office Work & Study (Grey)
beAAtho® Verona Mesh High Back Chair keeps you cool and supported with its breathable mesh design and ergonomic lumbar support. Featuring a contoured backrest, cushioned seat, and adjustable headrest, it encourages proper posture and relieves pressure on your spine. You can recline, adjust the height, and swivel with ease to suit your workspace. Its sturdy frame and smooth wheels make it reliable and mobile, making it a perfect choice for a home office or professional setting.

6.

ASTRIDE Ace Mid Back Office Chair for Work from Home/Study Chair Height Adjustable Revolving Chair with Tilt Lock [Heavy Duty Nylon Base, Black]
ASTRIDE Ace Mid Back Office Chair offers ergonomic support with its contoured backrest and comfortable seat cushion, designed to reduce strain during long working hours. Its breathable mesh keeps you cool, while the adjustable height and 360° swivel enhance flexibility. The chair’s sturdy frame and smooth-rolling casters ensure durability and easy mobility. Ideal for home and office use, it blends functionality with a modern design, helping you maintain productivity and comfort throughout the day.

7.

INNOWIN Mini Jazz Mesh Mid-Back Ergonomic Home Office Chair | 3-Years Limited Warranty Included | Tilting & Height Adjustable Mechanism, Heavy Duty Metal Base | Ideal for Office Work & Study (Green)
INNOWIN Mini Jazz Mesh Mid-Back Chair provides exceptional comfort with its breathable mesh back and ergonomic lumbar support. The chair features a padded seat, adjustable height, and a tilt mechanism to enhance your sitting posture. Its compact yet sturdy design ensures it fits well in home offices or smaller spaces without compromising on comfort. The smooth-rolling wheels and stable base make it easy to move, offering a blend of style, support, and practicality for everyday work.

8.

Kepler Brooks Italia Premium Leatherette Office Chair for Work | 3-Years Warranty | Boss Chair for Office, Ergonomic Executive Chair, Cushioned Arms & Seat, Leg Rest, Heavy Duty Metal Base (Black)
Kepler Brooks Italia Premium Leatherette Office Chair combines luxury and ergonomic comfort with its plush padded seat, back, and armrests wrapped in fine leatherette. Its adjustable height, tilt mechanism, and 360° swivel allow you to customize your seating experience. Built with a strong metal base and durable casters, it promises long-lasting performance and mobility. Perfect for executives and professionals, it enhances your workspace with a premium aesthetic while keeping you comfortable during long working hours.

FAQ for office chairs on sale

  • Does the chair come assembled?

    The chair comes partially assembled with an easy-to-follow instruction manual and all necessary tools. Assembly usually takes about 10–15 minutes.

  • What is the weight capacity of the chair?

    Our office chairs generally support up to 120–150 kg (265–330 lbs), depending on the specific model. Please check the product description for exact details.

  • Is there a warranty included?

    Yes! We offer a 1-year limited warranty against manufacturing defects. Please keep your invoice for warranty claims.

  • What materials is the chair made of?

    Our chairs use high-quality materials such as breathable mesh, cushioned foam, durable fabric/leatherette, and sturdy steel or nylon bases.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

 

