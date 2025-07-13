Search
Sunday, Jul 13, 2025
Top bedsheets, blankets, covers, pillows at up to 70% off at Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025

By Shweta Pandey
Published on: Jul 13, 2025 12:30 PM IST

Give your home a new look with our top picks of blankets, bedsheets, and pillows at up to 70% off during Amazon Sale.

LOOMLYFE 300 TC Cotton Feel Glace Cotton Elastic Fitted Printed King Size Double Bed Bedsheet with 2 Pillow Covers Fits Upto 8 inches Mattress, Size- 72X78 Inches, Pinkflower View Details checkDetails

₹689

amazonLogo
GET THIS

SPREAD SPAIN 500 Thread Count Italian Pure Cotton Sheets, 108 X 108 Inch Super King Size Bedsheet With 2 Pillow Cases, Wrinkle Free Cotton Sheets,Rose Pink View Details checkDetails

₹5,895

amazonLogo
GET THIS

LANE LINEN 144TC 100% Organic Cotton 3Pc Bedsheet Set for Super King Bed - Oeko-TEX Certified, Breathable - Soft & Comfortable, Machine Washable, Includes 1 Flat Sheet with 2 Pillow Covers - Mineral View Details checkDetails

₹2,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Trenton Pillow Set of 2 – 17x27 inch Soft Microfiber Pillows with Premium Mocha Brown Piping, Comfortable & Supportive Sleeping Pillows Set for Bed View Details checkDetails

₹779

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Spread Spain Microfiber Mushy Pillow for Sleeping & Neck Pain Relief Suitable for Back Side Sleeper & Stomach Sleeper 45 x 68 cm White (Set of 1) View Details checkDetails

₹1,425

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Wakefit Memory Foam Pillow | 1 Year Warranty | Cervical Pillow for Neck Pain, Pillow for Neck Pain, Orthopedic Pillow with Extra Curve Neck Support (‎51L x 31W x 10Hcm, Regular) View Details checkDetails

₹687

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Trance Home Linen Blanket 100% Cotton Reversible Dohar for Single Bed View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Razzai 500 GSM Winter Comforter Premium Collection Quilted Comforter (90 x 90 Inches/228cm x 228cm) - Queen Size Comforter|White View Details checkDetails

₹2,859

amazonLogo
GET THIS

HOMEKART 220 GSM Solid Plain Reversible Summer Microfiber AC Comforter/Duvet| All Season Single Size 3 Layered Quilted Blanket for Single Bed (220 cm x 152 cm, Teal Blue and Grey)| TC - 250 View Details checkDetails

₹569

amazonLogo
GET THIS

MORADO Glace Cotton 210 TC Single Bed Size Duvet Cover/Quilt Cover/Rajai Cover/Blanket Cover with Zipper (60x90 Inches,Grey) View Details checkDetails

₹598

amazonLogo
GET THIS

TIB Glace Cotton Plain Duvet Cover King Size | Blanket Cover Double Bed | Quilt Cover Double Bed with Zipper 140 GSM, 90x100, Beige| H603 | 140 TC View Details checkDetails

₹789

amazonLogo
GET THIS

DECOMIZER Luxurious Glace Cotton Duvet Cover, King Size 90x100 Inches - White Satin Comforter, Rajai, Blanket, Quilt Cover View Details checkDetails

₹699

amazonLogo
GET THIS

STITCHNEST Unique Cute Elephant Cartoon Blue Printed Canvas Cotton Cushion Covers, Set of 5 (16 x 16 Inches) View Details checkDetails

₹377

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Guffaw Corduroy Cushion Covers 24x24 inches for Sofa, Bed, Couch Chair, Large Size, Square Pillow Shams (2, Cranberry RED) View Details checkDetails

₹1,199

amazonLogo
GET THIS

HOMEMONDE Quilted 16 X 16 Inches Soft Throw Cushion Cover - Pack Of 2 Jaipuri Hand Block Print Cotton Pillow Covers, Pink, 300 TC View Details checkDetails

₹649

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Story@Home Blackout Door Curtains 7 Feet Long Set of 2 | Plain Printed | 70% Room Darkening Curtain | Thermal Insulated | Curtains for Living Room | (116 x 215 cm, Beige) | Perfect for Home Decor View Details checkDetails

₹1,249

amazonLogo
GET THIS

HOMEMONDE Solid Blackout Curtains 7 Feet Long - Thermal Insulated Curtains for Door, 70% Room Darkening Drapes for Living Room, Bedroom, 84 Inches Pack of 2, (Beige, 213.36 x 118 CM) View Details checkDetails

₹1,196

amazonLogo
GET THIS

LINENWALAS 100% True Blackout Curtains (8 Feet) - Set of 2 Panels | Complete Light Block | Thermal Insulated & Noise Reducing Room Darkening Curtains for Living Room & Home Décor (Peach) View Details checkDetails

₹1,299

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Sara Carpets Novelty Collection Hand Tufted Woollen Carpets 1 inch Thickness for Living Room Bedroom. Hall Size 5 x 8 feet (150X240 Cm) Multi B24 View Details checkDetails

₹12,399

amazonLogo
GET THIS

SUFIYA RUGS Hand Tufted Carpet NZ Wool with Silk Abstract Design Non Slip Luxury Exclusive Carpet for Living Room Bedroom (10X12 FT 300X360 CM) - DX526 View Details checkDetails

₹30,199

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Carpet For Living Room Hand-Tufted Modern Design Carpet- 1 Inch Thickness (Multi Color, 9 x 12 Feet, Woollen) View Details checkDetails

₹21,591

amazonLogo
GET THIS
Amazon Prime Day that began yesterday is the perfect time to give your home a total makeover. With up to 70% off on home furnishings, it is the best time to buy bedsheets, pillows, covers, and blankets from Amazon.

Amazon sale on bedsheets, pillows, covers, and more
From cosy bed linens and elegant curtains to stylish rugs, cushions, and decorative accents, this sale offers everything you need to refresh and elevate your home. Whether you’re looking to add a touch of luxury or simply update your everyday essentials, the Amazon Sale is the perfect time to shop for premium-quality home furnishings at up to 70% off. Don’t miss the chance to create the home of your dreams for less!

Bedsheets at up to 50% off

Transform your bedroom with vibrant, cosy bedsheets now at up to 50% off during Amazon Prime Day! From elegant prints to soft textures, upgrade your sleep experience and style at unbeatable prices. Don’t miss this chance to refresh your home and snuggle in comfort for less.

1.

LOOMLYFE 300 TC Cotton Feel Glace Cotton Elastic Fitted Printed King Size Double Bed Bedsheet with 2 Pillow Covers Fits Upto 8 inches Mattress, Size- 72X78 Inches, Pinkflower
Elevate your bedroom décor with LOOMLYFE’s vibrant printed king-size bedsheet. Soft, durable, and perfectly sized, it adds charm and comfort to your nights. Grab it during the Amazon Prime Day Sale and transform your sleep experience affordably!

2.

SPREAD SPAIN 500 Thread Count Italian Pure Cotton Sheets, 108" X 108 " Inch Super King Size Bedsheet With 2 Pillow Cases, Wrinkle Free Cotton Sheets,Rose Pink
Indulge in luxury with SPREAD SPAIN’s Italian pure cotton sheet. Featuring a premium 500-thread count, it offers unmatched softness and elegance. Treat yourself to five-star comfort this Prime Day and upgrade your bedding to sheer sophistication!

3.

LANE LINEN 144TC 100% Organic Cotton 3Pc Bedsheet Set for Super King Bed - Oeko-TEX Certified, Breathable - Soft & Comfortable, Machine Washable, Includes 1 Flat Sheet with 2 Pillow Covers - Mineral
Sleep green with LANE LINEN’s 100% organic cotton bedsheet set. Breathable and sustainable, this 3-piece set is gentle on skin and the planet. Don’t miss Prime Day deals on eco-friendly comfort that’s perfect for your bedroom!

Pillows at up to 50% off

Sink into plush comfort with premium pillows at up to 50% off this Amazon Prime Day! Whether you prefer soft, firm, or orthopaedic support, there’s a perfect pillow waiting for you. Upgrade your sleep, enhance your relaxation, and save big on essentials for a restful night.

4.

Trenton Pillow Set of 2 – 17x27 inch Soft Microfiber Pillows with Premium Mocha Brown Piping, Comfortable & Supportive Sleeping Pillows Set for Bed
Enjoy restful sleep every night with the Trenton pillow set. Plush yet supportive, these pillows cradle your head in comfort. Prime Day brings you dreamy discounts—refresh your bedding essentials with this perfect pair today!

5.

Spread Spain Microfiber Mushy Pillow for Sleeping & Neck Pain Relief Suitable for Back Side Sleeper & Stomach Sleeper 45 x 68 cm White (Set of 1)
Sink into cloud-like cosiness with Spread Spain’s mushy microfiber pillow. Hypoallergenic and fluffy, it ensures peaceful nights. Grab it during the Amazon Prime Day Sale and experience exceptional comfort without spending a fortune.

6.

Wakefit Memory Foam Pillow | 1 Year Warranty | Cervical Pillow for Neck Pain, Pillow for Neck Pain, Orthopedic Pillow with Extra Curve Neck Support (‎51L x 31W x 10Hcm, Regular)
Support meets softness with the Wakefit memory foam pillow. Designed to adapt to your neck and head, it relieves pressure for deeper sleep. Don’t wait—get Prime Day’s best deal on ultimate sleep support!

Blankets at up to 60% off

Stay warm and cosy with luxurious blankets now available at up to 60% off during Amazon Prime Day! From lightweight throws to thick winter options, choose comfort that suits every season. Wrap yourself in softness and bring home unmatched warmth at prices that’ll make you smile.

7.

Trance Home Linen Blanket 100% Cotton Reversible Dohar for Single Bed
Stay cosy in style with Trance Home Linen’s reversible cotton dohar. Lightweight yet warm, it’s perfect for all seasons. This Prime Day, enjoy comfort and beauty at irresistible prices—snuggle up in luxury!

8.

Razzai 500 GSM Winter Comforter Premium Collection Quilted Comforter (90" x 90" Inches/228cm x 228cm) - Queen Size Comforter|White
Beat the chill with Razzai’s 500 GSM winter comforter. Soft, thick, and incredibly warm, it promises cosy winter nights. Prime Day savings make this indulgent comforter even more irresistible—don’t miss out!

9.

HOMEKART 220 GSM Solid Plain Reversible Summer Microfiber AC Comforter/Duvet| All Season Single Size 3 Layered Quilted Blanket for Single Bed (220 cm x 152 cm, Teal Blue and Grey)| TC - 250
Stay cool and comfortable through summer with HOMEKART’s reversible AC comforter. Light yet cozy, it’s ideal for air-conditioned rooms. Prime Day is the perfect time to grab this breathable bedding essential at a discounted price.

Duvet covers at up to 70% off

Give your bed a fresh, luxurious look with duvet covers at up to 70% off during Prime Day! With chic designs and soft fabrics, these covers protect your duvets while adding personality to your bedroom. Indulge in style and comfort without stretching your budget—shop now!

10.

MORADO Glace Cotton 210 TC Single Bed Size Duvet Cover/Quilt Cover/Rajai Cover/Blanket Cover with Zipper (60x90 Inches,Grey)
Add elegance to your bedroom with MORADO’s single-size duvet cover. Made from soft glacé cotton with a smooth finish, it protects your duvet stylishly. This Prime Day, refresh your space with this chic and affordable upgrade.

Wrap your duvet in luxury with TIB’s plain glacé cotton king-size cover. Soft, durable, and easy to maintain, it enhances comfort and style. Snag this premium cover at a great deal this Prime Day!

12.

DECOMIZER Luxurious Glace Cotton Duvet Cover, King Size 90"x100" Inches - White Satin Comforter, Rajai, Blanket, Quilt Cover
DECOMIZER’s luxurious glacé cotton duvet cover combines quality and sophistication. Soft to touch and designed for durability, it’s perfect for your bedding collection. Amazon Prime Day is your chance to bring home this luxury at a steal!

Cushion covers at up to 60% off

Refresh your living room or bedroom with stylish cushion covers at up to 40% off this Prime Day! Add a pop of color, patterns, or texture to your décor without breaking the bank. Explore a range of designs that complement every taste while enjoying incredible savings.

13.

STITCHNEST Unique Cute Elephant Cartoon Blue Printed Canvas Cotton Cushion Covers, Set of 5 (16 x 16 Inches)
Brighten your living space with STITCHNEST’s unique cotton cushion covers. Vibrant, soft, and durable, they instantly add charm to any room. Prime Day is here—grab these cosy accents and revamp your interiors affordably!

14.

Guffaw Corduroy Cushion Covers 24x24 inches for Sofa, Bed, Couch Chair, Large Size, Square Pillow Shams (2, Cranberry RED)
Add texture and warmth with Guffaw’s corduroy cushion covers. Stylish and cozy, they elevate your home’s look while being incredibly comfortable. Prime Day discounts make this chic upgrade irresistibly affordable—don’t miss it!

15.

HOMEMONDE Quilted 16 X 16 Inches Soft Throw Cushion Cover - Pack Of 2 Jaipuri Hand Block Print Cotton Pillow Covers, Pink, 300 TC
Snuggle into style with HOMEMONDE’s quilted throw cushion cover. Soft and elegant, it’s perfect for sofas or beds. Amazon Prime Day offers amazing savings—bring home this touch of luxury today!

Curtains at up to 60% off

Redefine your windows with elegant curtains at an unbeatable 60% off this Amazon Prime Day! From sheer to black out, find styles that enhance privacy, control light, and elevate your interiors. It’s the perfect time to dress up your spaces with charm and save big on your makeover.

16.

Story@Home Blackout Door Curtains 7 Feet Long Set of 2 | Plain Printed | 70% Room Darkening Curtain | Thermal Insulated | Curtains for Living Room | (116 x 215 cm, Beige) | Perfect for Home Decor
Enjoy privacy and block out light with Story@Home blackout curtains. Thick, stylish, and energy-efficient, they upgrade your room instantly. Grab these curtains on Prime Day and enhance your space while saving big!

17.

HOMEMONDE Solid Blackout Curtains 7 Feet Long - Thermal Insulated Curtains for Door, 70% Room Darkening Drapes for Living Room, Bedroom, 84 Inches Pack of 2, (Beige, 213.36 x 118 CM)
Transform your room into a cosy retreat with HOMEMONDE solid blackout curtains. Perfect for a peaceful nap or movie night, they combine style and function. Don’t miss these Prime Day deals for your home!

18.

LINENWALAS 100% True Blackout Curtains (8 Feet) - Set of 2 Panels | Complete Light Block | Thermal Insulated & Noise Reducing Room Darkening Curtains for Living Room & Home Décor (Peach)
Get total darkness anytime with LINENWALAS true blackout curtains. Ideal for restful sleep or improved focus, they’re stylish and effective. Prime Day is the perfect time to make this smart home upgrade!

Carpets at up to 40% off

Step into elegance with beautiful carpets at up to 40% off this Amazon Prime Day! Perfect for adding warmth and sophistication to any room, these carpets combine style with comfort. Upgrade your floors with timeless designs and incredible deals—because your home deserves that extra touch of luxury.

19.

Sara Carpets Novelty Collection Hand Tufted Woollen Carpets 1 inch Thickness for Living Room Bedroom. Hall Size 5 x 8 feet (150X240 Cm) Multi B24
Bring elegance to your floor with Sara Carpets. Soft, durable, and stylish, they instantly enhance any room’s décor. Enjoy Amazon Prime Day deals and give your home a warm, inviting makeover with these beautiful carpets!

Add charm and comfort to your home with SUFIYA rugs. Featuring exquisite designs and soft textures, they redefine floor décor. Prime Day offers unbeatable prices—upgrade your living space effortlessly today!

21.

Carpet For Living Room Hand-Tufted Modern Design Carpet- 1 Inch Thickness (Multi Color, 9 x 12 Feet, Woollen)
Refresh your living room with a stunning carpet. Soft underfoot and stylish, it’s perfect for tying the room together. This Prime Day, get exceptional deals on carpets that blend beauty and function seamlessly!

FAQ for furnishing

  • When does Prime Day take place?

    Amazon Prime Day Sale has already begun on July 12 and will last until July 14, 2025.

  • Do you need Amazon Prime to shop?

    Most of the best home-furnishing deals are exclusive to Prime members, though some are viewable without membership. Non-members can grab a 30‑day free Prime trial to join the event.

  • What types of home items are on sale?

    Expect discounts around bedsheets, curtains, cushion covers, pillows, duvet sets, and plenty of more furnishing.

  • Can you return items bought on Prime Day?

    Yes — the standard Amazon return policy applies, typically 30 days. Pay extra attention to oversized furniture, as return logistics may differ.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
