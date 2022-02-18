Toy stories: Barbie dolls come alive in scenes from Indian myths and epics

It’s a study in contrasts — an airheaded doll repurposed to reflect weighty tales of good and evil, wisdom and triumph, scenes of beauty, love and poetry, all courtesy a 76-year-old grandmother in Thiruvananthapuram.

S Devaki, a homemaker who raised two children of her own and now lives with her husband, son, daughter-in-law and two grandchildren, always had a love for storytelling. She has a vast repertoire of tales from myths and epics, stories she was told as a child, poems and folk songs, all of which she passed on to her children and then her grandchildren.

A year ago, when the family home was being renovated, Devaki came upon a cache of abandoned Barbie and Ken dolls. It struck her that her grandchildren had outgrown her stories just as they’d outgrown this collection. She decided to combine the two. She now retells her favourite tales, and recreates some of her favourite works of art, using the dolls by Mattel.

The first thing she did, she says laughing, was dye all the dolls’ hair black. Then she got to work on the tableaux. In one, Raja Ravi Varma’s 1898 painting of Shakuntala is recreated with a doll leaning backwards to take a thorn from her heel, as she looks over her shoulder for her lover. As in the painting, Devaki’s Shakuntala is wearing an orange sari, wreaths of flowers around her neck, wrist and hair, and is accompanied by two friends.

Another tableau depicts Matsyagandhi and the sage Parashara in a boat, about to embark on the journey that will culminate in the birth of the sage Vyasa, who first compiled the Mahabharata. Devaki’s newest scene, her ninth, draws on the Ramayana. It shows Sita pointing to a deer in the forests of Panchvati, asking Ram and Laxman to capture it for her as a pet.

Devaki makes all her own backdrops and props. Miniature forest scenes are hand-painted; accessories are created from odds and ends. Ram and Laxman, for instance, hold bows, arrows and quivers made from plaster-of-Paris. Devaki stitches the costumes too. And when she needs her dolls to assume gestures or positions that don’t come naturally, she simply melts the plastic using a candle and moulds it anew.

It’s not easy to get it all just right, she says. It can take up to two weeks to perfect a scene. But the response has been encouraging. She and her tableaux have been featured on local news platforms. People have begun sending her dolls that they are no longer using; she now has a collection of 21.

“Amma has always been creative,” says her daughter-in-law Swapna Abhay, 45, a civil engineer. “She put her interests on the backburner as she raised her kids and grandkids. Now that everyone is grown-up, she’s finally getting the chance to pursue what she loves and we’re so proud of her.”

The tableaux matter too, Devaki says. “These stories are part of our culture.” They tell tales of powerful women and men, of friendship, loyalty, and virtuous choices. Since November, Devaki has been sharing her work on Instagram, @devaki_palazhi. She is narrating the stories again too. With the tableaux bringing them to life, guests of all ages are listening.