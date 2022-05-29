Treat for metal and hip-hop lovers in Pune

Punekars are set to witness three starkly different music bands as they will get on stage to present their genres and cultures together. Mumbai-based heavy metal band Gutslit, hip-hop collective Swadesi, and an all-girl hip-hop group Wild Wild Women will be performing in the city.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“I’m quite excited and even prepared to get on stage,” says MC Mawali, a rapper from Swadesi who also featured in Rajnikanth’s Kaala.

Gurdip Singh Narang, bassist, Gutslit reveals that the band has been doing a seven-city tour and Pune is one of the stops. Talking about collaborating with Swadesi, Narang mentions, “Swadesi was one of the bands I wanted to play with. Their hip-hop is very rustic, a mix of Hindi and Marathi. Also they are extremely vocal about their opinions, their political stance and extremely critical of the injustice that happens around. So it is really good to play with the musicians who have a motive behind their music.”

While Punekars will get to see the glimpse of both (metal and hip-hop) the world, they won’t be able to see the two bands perform in synergy. “There is no jugalbandhi happening,” MC Mawali quips, adding, “We tried (to play together) but we coulnd’t get much time for rehearsald. To fit the rap with their metal we needed more time. So we will perform separate only.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

MC Mawali who calls his band “rebellious” admits that performing live after such a massive gap was a little uncomfortable for him. “After rehearsals I’m feeling much better,” he shares. Narang on the other hand mentions that his band often keeps jamming. “We have done a very massive online show during the pandemic, but the rush that you get when you are on stage is something else. We missed this rush,” he adds.

What makes this concert more exciting for Gutslit is the city. Narang admits, “It is amazing to be back in Pune. The metal scene in the city has grown exponentially. We have seen venues opening up to metal gigs. Once we performed live for an audience of seven thousand in the city. We have also seen a lot og Pune bands coming up. And we of course love the weather of Pune, it’s better than Mumbai,” he signs off.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Catch it Live:

What: New World Order

Date: May 29

Time: 8pm onwards

Venue: antiSOCIAL Pune, Fergusson College Rd

Fee: 499/- onwards