Turns of phrase: The 1922 lexicon

Some words waited around for decades before they were officially added to dictionaries. The term zyzzyva , for a genus of South African weevils found on or near palm trees, was coined by American army engineer and entomologist Thomas Lincoln Casey Jr back in 1922, but was only added to the Oxford English Dictionary in 2017. You could say the weevil’s had the last laugh. Zyzzyva is now alphabetically the last entry in the UK’s record of English words.

The year also marked how people’s attitudes changed. There were enough folk with new-fangled airs that someone could be described for the first time as being down-to-earth . And post-war migration and job opportunities had caused so many waves of migration that there was now a term to describe the fear of someone foreign: xenophobe.

There were things to buy and, finally, cash to buy them with. Small sums, set aside for impulse purchases, came to be called mad money , as it still is in parts of North America. You could pick up a tracksuit made from polyester , though those terms would not be in fashion until the 1970s and ’80s. Or you could finally have a name for the finely pressed pigments that would enhance your features on a night out: eye-shadow . And while dunking foods into vats of oil had long been common, the first known use of a deep-fryer can be dated to this year.

It was probably a great year for lovers — 1922 gave us the first known use of the term French kiss , says the Merriam-Webster dictionary.

Meanwhile, fancy new tech was being introduced. Mechanised humanoids were now part of the public imagination, and robots were the accepted term, from robota, the Czech word for forced labour. Big clunky wireless machines had given way to radio shows and news bulletins. Audiences were thanked for being attentive listeners-in , when they tuned in to a broadcast or a scheduled programme . You couldn’t call it media quite yet. That word was popular, but only among advertising folk, who were also starting to use the term graphic design , after typographer William A Dwiggins coined it to describe an emerging commercial form that incorporated text, image and art.

Do it often enough, and you’ll probably become part of a group they’d call café society , fashionable, high-class (or at least pretending to be), and awash in cash. In 2016, that term was the title of a Woody Allen film that captured this era as it dwindled in the 1930s.

Going out? You could order fancy new drinks like the gimlet (gin, lime juice and soda) or sidecar (cognac, lemon, white sugar and ice). But where on earth would you drink it? Just a regular bar for now. The term cocktail bar was only just becoming popular. It would not be inducted into dictionaries until 1929.

Birth rates fell, there were more divorces and a great loosening up of the social order. There were jobs, there was money, there was prosperity. Women became increasingly visible in factories, stories, offices and colleges. Everywhere, change was afoot. Just look at the words added to American and English vocabularies and dictionaries that year.

The 1920s were an age of new social liberties. Flapper girls were part of café society. And patrons ordered new cocktails like the gimlet. (Shutterstock)

