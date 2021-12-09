New Delhi A delight to sore eyes is the lustrous glaze and hue of ceramics, which is as utilitarian as much a thing of beauty. Bringing forth the works of 10 Indian ceramic artists and studio potters, is an ongoing exhibition of ceramic bowls and platters. Each work on display here is created with a different technique, be it a textured surface or painted pattern, or something that is simply dipped in a single colour glaze.

Arranged meticulously in a compact gallery space, the pottery for everyday use is a visual treat and an evidence of how Delhi’s art scene is getting back to its feet after encountering the unprecedented Covid times. “I’m exhibiting after a long break due to Covid-19, and small exhibitions also mean at least something is happening,” says Shehla Hashmi Grewal, a Gurugram-based potter, adding, “I generally do tableware, which I thoroughly enjoy. Here, I’ve tried a few different types of platters. I find the medium very fascinating, and I think when you’re having food from a beautiful bowl or platter, it tastes even better.”

Unravelling the many eccentricities of ceramics

The works showcased here, are pieced together with deftness and delicacy, which actually brings them to life. “My marbled ceramic bowls are the result of a journey in experiments with coloured clay bodies,” says Misha Soni, a Delhi-based potter, adding, “I use high fired stoneware clay, coloured with natural pigments, oxides and stains with minimal glaze, as I wanted the rawness of the clay body and all its texture, complexity and beauty to be the focus. Geological rock formations and agate, crystals and minerals were the inspiration for this collection I’ve here.”

“There are about 80 pieces exhibited in total, eight from each artist who works in this form,” informs Anuradha Ravindranath from Delhi Blue Pottery Trust, adding, “Ceramics are utilitarian, decorative and beautiful to behold, and will make excellent gifts for friends and family during the Christmas season... The pandemic has been a hard time for potters or artists, and patrons alike. We want people to come back to the galleries, look at pottery and participate in art again, and that’s why decided to bring this show back to its physical format.”

Catch It Live

What: Exhibition of Ceramic Bowls and Platters

Where: Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg

On till: December 10

Timing: 11.30am to 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House on Blue and Violet Lines

