Unusual suspects: Swipe left on these romantic fails on Valentine’s Day

Since humankind first began to speak of love, we have tried to use science (and math) to create formulae for finding it, and avoiding heartbreak. These range from astrology to palm-reading to matchmaking algorithms. In almost every case, language is roped in to create broad classifications as a kind of first filter.

The alpha male went from being the man to be (or marry) to the tag one ought to avoid. The tag of rebel went in the reverse direction. In an increasingly complex world, new terms are helping more narrowly define socio-sexual identity. Ahead of Valentine’s Day, here are five types to avoid. The sigma male Defined as Keanu Reeves, but in John Wick. Suave, lithe, potentially lethal; a loner likely to be emotionally unavailable, volatile, or both. Other examples from popular fiction include the amnesiac rebel-spy Jason Bourne, vulnerable but deadly. And the lonely, rebellious Han Solo.

.

The sigma male represents a kind of masculinity that is desirable but unpredictable, freed from the limitations of the alpha-beta-omega tropes. The term is attributed to American far-right activist and writer Theodore Robert Beale, who used it in a blog post in 2010, where he described sigma males as relative outcasts “who don’t play the social game but win at it anyhow”.

“Dependencies are not something this fiercely independent man will be comfortable with, which might lead to them coming across as self-centred. The need for space will be of utmost importance,” says dating and relationship coach Simran Mangharam. Girlboss Defined as fun, fearless and always hustling. She lives to set and achieve goals and drive those around her to be their best selves. This is the kind of woman who juggles a demanding career and regular workouts, and never forgets to hydrate or post fresh affirmations to her Instagram account. The term is attributed to fashion entrepreneur Sophia Amoruso, who used it as the title of her 2014 memoir. There, it indicated a woman who is ambitious and driven, living her feminism by making the most of every day.

The idea of girlboss or bosslady is the idea that you have as many hours in your day as Beyoncé does. As the flaws in that argument became glaringly obvious, the term fell out of favour.

It has since become associated with a kind of exhausting and unsustainable micro-optimisation that is often accompanied by an unhealthy self-centredness and endless aspiration. Making girlboss a sort of sigma female.

The doomer The doomer believes humanity is close to extinction, as a result of our own actions. There’s no solution to the problems we’ve created, from the climate crisis to microplastics to overfishing. Life has essentially been rendered meaningless, and our ignorance and greed will hasten the end.

.

A play on the term boomer, the doomer is typically unambitious (nothing matters and everything has too high a carbon footprint), a loner (because humans tend to be the worst), and hopeless without pause. “While one might bond initially on the pessimistic ‘real’ aspects that are truly concerning about our planet and life at large, it is tiresome to continue dating a doomer unless you are one yourself,” says Mangharam.

The crypto bro

.

This is the kind of man whose drunken conversations tend to wander into soliloquies about blockchain protocols, algorithmic trading and the perils of a tax on cryptocurrency transfers. Gifts might include advice on which tokens to trade in. He’s likely to be harmless, but prone to man-child bursts of enthusiastic buying followed by enthusiastic mansplaining. Before hitching your heart to the crypto bro, ask yourself how many conversations you’ll enjoy about the potential of cryptocurrency to “change the world”.

The Karen / Ken

.

Privileged, bigoted, easily angered; in India, typically either wealthy or upper-caste or both. Often acts (or tweets) offensively, from demanding to speak to the manager to being disrespectful of other races, religions and communities. The privilege can be alluring at first. But if the red flags aren’t enough, remember that, eventually, you’re bound to “cross a line” too.

Enjoy unlimited digital access with HT Premium Subscribe Now to continue reading Start 15 Days Free Trial Already Subscribed? Sign In

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON