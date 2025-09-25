Search
Thu, Sept 25, 2025
New Delhi oC

Up to 80% off on bean bags: The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale has offers you cannot miss!

ByNeha Ravi Khandelwal
Published on: Sept 25, 2025 01:00 pm IST

Bean bags offer stylish, comfortable seating for all ages. Lightweight and easy to maintain, they suit living rooms, bedrooms, or home offices effortlessly.

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

Amazon Brand - Solimo Premium Faux Leather Bean Bag Combo with Footrest & Cushion Combo, Filled with Beans | Capacity: Upto 6 Ft Height, 120 KG Weight | 3XL | Black and Brown View Details checkDetails

₹1,649

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Mansu 4XL Bean Bag Cover with Footrest & Cushion (Without Beans) (4XL) (Cream NavyBlue) View Details checkDetails

₹949

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Casa Haus RZH01 Collection Super Soft Leather Fabric Bean Bag Prefilled 4 XL - Pomo Orange Splash View Details checkDetails

₹2,089

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Casa Copenhagen Premium Designer Fabric Bean Bag Chair, Filled with Beans | Capacity: Upto 7 Ft Height, 200 KG Weight | 4XL | Dark Cream View Details checkDetails

₹2,089

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Mollismoons Bean Bag Chair Fur Bean Bag Grey Furry Very Attractive Sofa Grey Color Luxury Bean Bags (XXXL Bean Bag Cover Without Beans) View Details checkDetails

₹1,510

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Amazon Brand - Solimo Premium Faux Leather Bean Bag | Highly Durable, Resistant to Wear and Tear | Capacity: Up to 6 Height, 100 Kg, 2 XL | Black & Brown View Details checkDetails

₹1,299

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Sattva Classic 4XL Combo Bean Bag with Footstool & Cushion | Faux Leather Teardrop Bean Bag for Adults & Teens | Pre-Filled Comfortable Seating for Home & Office – Black & Brown View Details checkDetails

₹1,899

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Biggie Bean Bag 4XL Bean Bag Chair with Beans Filled-Bean Bag Sofa with Footrest-4XL Bean Bags for Living Room,Bedroom-Free Cushion&Footrest-Black Brown-Colorflex Lounge Combo-Faux Leather View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

caddyFull 4XL Leather Bean Bag Cover Without Beans|| Muddha Chair Without Beans || Bean Bag Chair Cover for Living Room, Bed Room (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹649

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Mollismoons Bean Bag XXXL Size for Adults & Kids Fur bin Bag Luxury Bean Bag Chair (Cofee Brown, Bean Bag Without Beans Cover(Assembly Required)) View Details checkDetails

₹1,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

U & I Designs Fur Bean Bag Latest Premium Bean Bag Chair XXXL Size Bean Bag Cover Without Beans for Adults & Kids - Grey View Details checkDetails

₹949

amazonLogo
GET THIS
View More Products view more product right image

Bean bags have become a versatile seating solution, blending comfort with style in homes and offices. Options range from compact designs for kids to XXL and XXXL sizes for adults, ensuring there’s a bean bag for every space. Faux leather and plush faux fur materials combine durability with a luxurious feel, while ergonomic shapes support the back, neck, and shoulders. Lightweight and flexible, they fit corners or create a dedicated lounging zone.

A cosy bean bag setup brings comfort and style to living spaces, perfect for reading, gaming, or relaxing with family.
A cosy bean bag setup brings comfort and style to living spaces, perfect for reading, gaming, or relaxing with family.

Pre-filled options provide instant comfort, and removable, machine-washable covers make maintenance easy. With the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, it’s a great time to pick stylish, high-quality bean bags for reading, gaming, or casual relaxation, enhancing interiors while keeping spaces functional and inviting.

Top deals on bean bags at The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

6 best bean bag picks with up to 80% off

1.

Amazon Brand - Solimo Premium Faux Leather Bean Bag | Highly Durable, Resistant to Wear and Tear | Capacity: Up to 6' Height, 100 Kg, 2 XL | Black & Brown
Loading Suggestions...

The Amazon Brand Solimo 2XL bean bag, available in black and brown, provides a spacious and comfortable retreat for adults weighing up to 100 kg. Crafted from durable faux leather, it mimics the look of real leather while being easy to maintain and eco-friendly. Free-flowing beans provide excellent head, neck, and lumbar support, making them ideal for living rooms or home offices. Grab it now during the Amazon Great Indian Festival for a stylish, practical upgrade.

2.

Sattva Classic 4XL Combo Bean Bag with Footstool & Cushion | Faux Leather Teardrop Bean Bag for Adults & Teens | Pre-Filled Comfortable Seating for Home & Office – Black & Brown
Loading Suggestions...

Sattva’s 4XL bean bag combo in black and brown combines style and comfort with a teardrop design that supports back, neck, and shoulders. The set includes a pre-filled bean bag, a matching footstool, and a cushion, offering effortless seating for home or office. Premium dual-colour faux leather ensures durability and easy maintenance. Ideal for relaxing, gaming, or reading, it’s a smart pick during the Amazon Sale for a modern upgrade.

3.

Biggie Bean Bag 4XL Bean Bag Chair with Beans Filled-Bean Bag Sofa with Footrest-4XL Bean Bags for Living Room,Bedroom-Free Cushion&Footrest-Black Brown-Colorflex Lounge Combo-Faux Leather
Loading Suggestions...

Biggie’s 4XL bean bag combo in black and brown brings plush comfort to living rooms or bedrooms with a round, generously filled design. The set includes a bean bag, footrest, and free cushion, making it perfect for lounging, reading, or gaming. Crafted from soft faux leather, it’s easy to maintain while adding a contemporary touch to any space. Grab it during the Amazon Great Indian Festival for a cosy, stylish upgrade.

4.

caddyFull 4XL Leather Bean Bag Cover Without Beans|| Muddha Chair Without Beans || Bean Bag Chair Cover for Living Room, Bed Room (Black)
Loading Suggestions...

CaddyFull’s 4XL bean bag cover in black offers a sleek, durable solution for creating a comfy seating spot without adding bulk. Made from fade-resistant leatherette with strong seams, it protects your beans while keeping the cover looking fresh. Lightweight with a convenient handle strap, it can be moved easily around living rooms or bedrooms. A smart pick during the Amazon Sale for a stylish, practical upgrade.

5.

Mollismoons Bean Bag XXXL Size for Adults & Kids Fur bin Bag Luxury Bean Bag Chair (Cofee Brown, Bean Bag Without Beans Cover(Assembly Required))
Loading Suggestions...

Mollismoons XXXL bean bag cover in coffee brown brings a touch of luxury and comfort to any living space. Crafted from soft faux fur with a durable jacquard bottom, it works well indoors and outdoors. The dual zipper and Velcro closure keep beans secure while the removable, machine-washable cover makes maintenance easy. Perfect for reading, gaming, or lounging, it’s an ideal choice during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale for a cosy upgrade.

6.

U & I Designs Fur Bean Bag Latest Premium Bean Bag Chair XXXL Size Bean Bag Cover Without Beans for Adults & Kids - Grey
Loading Suggestions...

U & I Designs XXXL bean bag cover in grey offers a plush, cosy spot for adults and kids alike. The long 22mm faux fur pile adds luxury while ergonomic shaping supports the back and neck. Child-safe zippers and a non-slip base ensure practical use, and the removable cover is machine washable for easy care. Ideal for reading or relaxing, it makes a stylish addition during the Amazon Sale.

 

Similar articles for you

8 Best office chairs that provide unparalleled lumbar support; Up to 80% off

5 Best mesh office chairs: Top picks to bring home to your workspace

5 Office chairs for a comfortable work-from-home setup

Office chairs: Top 10 office chairs for home with up to 70% off on Amazon

 

  • What sizes of bean bags are suitable for adults and kids?

    Bean bags come in various sizes, from compact options for kids to 4XL or XXXL designs for adults. Larger sizes provide full-body support and work well for lounging, reading, or gaming, while smaller ones are ideal for kids’ rooms or cosy corners. Choosing the right size depends on available space and intended use.

  • Are faux leather bean bags easy to maintain?

    Yes, faux leather bean bags are low-maintenance. A simple wipe with a damp cloth removes dust and spills, and the material resists daily wear. They combine style with durability, offering a leather-like finish without the upkeep of genuine leather.

  • Can I use bean bags in small living spaces?

    Absolutely. Bean bags are lightweight and flexible, making them perfect for apartments or bedrooms. They can be moved easily, fit into corners, and provide comfortable seating without taking up the footprint of traditional chairs or sofas.

  • Are pre-filled bean bags ready to use?

    Pre-filled bean bags come ready for immediate use. High-density beans offer proper support for the back, neck, and shoulders. Some options include footstools and cushions to enhance comfort, making them a practical choice for home or office relaxation.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
News / Lifestyle / Art and Culture / Up to 80% off on bean bags: The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale has offers you cannot miss!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On