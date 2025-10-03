Search
Fri, Oct 03, 2025
Up to 80% off on cushion covers, carpets, rugs and more at Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025

ByNeha Ravi Khandelwal
Published on: Oct 03, 2025 10:00 am IST

Grab up to 80% off on cushion covers, carpets, rugs and other soft furnishings at the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025.

HOMEMONDE Premium Cotton Cushion Covers Set Of 2 - Soft Floral Hand Block Print Living Room 16 X 16 Inch Pillow Cases, Pink, 300 TC View Details checkDetails

₹549

STITCHNEST Set of 5 Polycotton Cushion Covers – 16x16 Inches View Details checkDetails

ishro home Premium Cushion Cover Set of 5 | Cushion Cover 16 inch x 16 inch – Soft European Standard Fabric, Frill Design, Machine Washable | (5, Blooming Cranes-Bill, 16x16 Inch) View Details checkDetails

₹889

STITCHNEST Set of 5 Polycotton Cushion Covers – 16x16 Inches – Yellow & Aqua Ikat-Inspired Geometric Print – Vibrant Cushion Covers for Sofa, Couch & Living Room Decor View Details checkDetails

₹419

SWEET HOMES Super Ultra Soft Shaggy Handcrafted Anti-Skid Silk Touch Rectangular Carpet. Size 3X5 Feet, Colour, Ivory Beige View Details checkDetails

₹2,374

OZONE CARPET Handmade Tuffted Pure Woollen Thick Geometrical Rectangular Carpet for Living Room And Bedroom With 1.4 Inch Pile Height Size 2 X 6 Feet Multi New Csvdff View Details checkDetails

₹2,064.86

ishro home 3x5 Feet 3D Jet Multi Printed Carpet Rug Runner and Carpets for Bedroom/Living Area/Home with Anti Slip Backing (Crystals, 3x5 fts) View Details checkDetails

₹899

Hi-Fi Carpets Embossed Handmade Contemporary Modern Tuffted Woollen Thick Carpet for Living Room Bedroom Size 4X6 feet (120X180, Multi Color, Rectangular View Details checkDetails

₹5,153

EKEFFY Modern Micro Fiber Rug/Rectangular Carpet for Hall, Bedroom, Kichen, Kids Room, Baby Room Etc.Color-Ivory And Beige Size 2X4 Feet View Details checkDetails

₹499

CARPETFLY Hand Tufted Woollen Rectangular Carpet High Low Design Moderm Durable Area Rug For Home Décor Living Room,Bed Room 5 X 7 Feet, Multicolor View Details checkDetails

₹7,899

Roseate Lily Super Soft (50x120 cm) Microfibre 2000 GSM Anti Skid Runner for Bedroom/Carpets for Living Room/Kitchen Mats for Floor/Floor Mat/Bathroom Mat/Rug (Yellow) Pack of 1 View Details checkDetails

₹639

ishro home 3D Printed Bedside Runner Carpet Anti Skid for Home/Kitchen/Kitchen/Living Area/Office Entrance. (Retro, 22 X 55, Nylon, Multicoloured, Pack of 1) View Details checkDetails

₹569

Orientalweavers Floral Embroidered Polyester Organza Premium Dining Table Runner (16x72 inches) for 6-Seater - White Gold View Details checkDetails

₹829

India Circus by Krsnaa Mehta Mirroring Deer Garden Printed Blended Canvas 6 Seater Table and Bed Runner (94 x 14 inches) View Details checkDetails

₹1,215

Luxe Home Elegant Beige and White Woven Table Runner with Tassels - Mix Cotton Jute 13 x 74 Inch, Zig Zag - Perfect for Dining Table, Center Table, Décor View Details checkDetails

₹474

ZIKRA COLLECTION Elegant Handmade Beaded Pearl Table Runner – Pearl Cream, Decorative Centerpiece for Dining Table, Coffee Table, and Home Decor , Size 13 x 35 inche View Details checkDetails

₹1,299

Encasa XO Dining Table Cover Cloth for 4 Seater | 140x140 cm Square Table Cloth | Water Repellent Polyester Tablecloth for Indoor & Outdoor Use - Pink Butterflies Digital Print View Details checkDetails

₹759

BLOCKS OF INDIA Cotton Hand Block Print Rectangular Table Cloth For 6 Seater Dining Table (60 Inch X 90 Inch) (Color 10) View Details checkDetails

₹599

Roseate Hornbill (60”x90”/ 6 Seater) Printed Dinning Table Cover Anti Skid Table Cloth (Pack of 1) View Details checkDetails

₹739

Urban Space Sicilia Table Linen Collection - Premium Water & Stain Resistant Dining Table Cover for 4 Seater, Anti Skid Table Cloth for Center Table (Yellow Grey, 4 Seater 52 x 72) View Details checkDetails

₹899

amazonLogo
Transform your home into a cosy and vibrant space with the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025. This year, soft furnishing lovers can enjoy up to 80% off on cushion covers, carpets, rugs and more. From quirky patterns to classic designs, there is something to suit every style and corner of your home.

Brighten your home with stylish cushion covers, rugs and carpets from Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025.(AI generated)
Mix and match rugs with cushions to instantly refresh living rooms, bedrooms or study areas. With such attractive offers, upgrading your interiors has never been easier. Don’t miss the chance to bring comfort, colour and style into your home while saving big on your favourite soft furnishings.

Cushion covers with up to 80% off at the Amazon Sale

Update your living space with vibrant cushion covers available at up to 80% off during the Amazon Sale. Choose from a variety of colours, patterns and textures to refresh sofas, chairs or beds. Soft furnishing enthusiasts can mix and match designs to add personality and comfort to every corner of the home, making it a cosy and stylish retreat.

Top deals for you

1.

HOMEMONDE Premium Cotton Cushion Covers Set Of 2 - Soft Floral Hand Block Print Living Room 16 X 16 Inch Pillow Cases, Pink, 300 TC
2.

STITCHNEST Set of 5 Polycotton Cushion Covers – 16x16 Inches
3.

ishro home Premium Cushion Cover Set of 5 | Cushion Cover 16 inch x 16 inch
Carpets with up to 80% off at the Amazon Sale

Add warmth and style to your floors with carpets available at up to 80% off during the Amazon Sale. From plush textures to contemporary designs, these carpets can complement any interior. Ideal for living rooms, bedrooms or hallways, they provide comfort underfoot while elevating the look of your home effortlessly.

Top deals for you

5.

SWEET HOMES Super Ultra Soft Shaggy Handcrafted Anti-Skid Silk Touch Rectangular Carpet. Size 3X5 Feet, Colour, Ivory Beige
6.

OZONE CARPET Handmade Tuffted Pure Woollen Thick Geometrical Rectangular Carpet for Living Room And Bedroom With 1.4 Inch Pile Height Size 2 X 6 Feet Multi New Csvdff
7.

ishro home 3x5 Feet 3D Jet Multi Printed Carpet Rug Runner and Carpets for Bedroom/Living Area/Home with Anti Slip Backing (Crystals, 3x5 fts)
8.

Hi-Fi Carpets Embossed Handmade Contemporary Modern Tuffted Woollen Thick Carpet for Living Room Bedroom Size 4X6 feet (120X180, Multi Color, Rectangular
Rugs with up to 80% off at the Amazon Sale

Enhance your home décor with rugs offered at up to 80% off during the Amazon Sale. Whether bold or subtle, rugs bring texture, colour and personality to living spaces. Perfect for defining areas or adding cosy touches to rooms, these soft furnishings are a quick and stylish way to refresh your home interiors.

Top deals for you

9.

EKEFFY Modern Micro Fiber Rug/Rectangular Carpet for Hall, Bedroom, Kichen, Kids Room, Baby Room Etc.Color-Ivory And Beige Size 2X4 Feet
11.

Roseate Lily Super Soft (50x120 cm) Microfibre 2000 GSM Anti Skid Runner for Bedroom/Carpets for Living Room/Kitchen Mats for Floor/Floor Mat/Bathroom Mat/Rug (Yellow) Pack of 1
12.

Ishro Home 3D Printed Bedside Runner Carpet Anti Skid for Home
Table runners with up to 80% off at the Amazon Sale

Spruce up your dining or side tables with table runners available at up to 80% off during the Amazon Sale. Choose from elegant, printed or textured designs to add a chic touch to everyday meals or special occasions. These soft furnishings combine practicality with style, effortlessly enhancing your table décor.

Top deals for you

13.

Orientalweavers Floral Embroidered Polyester Organza Premium Dining Table Runner (16x72 inches) for 6-Seater - White Gold
14.

India Circus by Krsnaa Mehta Mirroring Deer Garden Printed Blended Canvas 6 Seater Table and Bed Runner (94 x 14 inches)
15.

Luxe Home Elegant Beige and White Woven Table Runner with Tassels - Mix Cotton Jute 13 x 74 Inch, Zig Zag - Perfect for Dining Table, Center Table, Décor
16.

ZIKRA COLLECTION Elegant Handmade Beaded Pearl Table Runner – Pearl Cream, Decorative Centerpiece for Dining Table, Coffee Table, and Home Decor , Size 13 x 35 inche
Table covers with up to 80% off at the Amazon Sale

Protect and beautify your dining surfaces with table covers on offer at up to 80% off during the Amazon Sale. Available in various colours, patterns and fabrics, these soft furnishings make dining areas look inviting. They are perfect for regular use or festive occasions, adding charm and comfort to your home’s table settings.

Top deals for you

17.

Encasa XO Dining Table Cover Cloth for 4 Seater | 140x140 cm Square Table Cloth | Water Repellent Polyester Tablecloth for Indoor & Outdoor Use - Pink Butterflies Digital Print
18.

BLOCKS OF INDIA Cotton Hand Block Print Rectangular Table Cloth For 6 Seater Dining Table (60 Inch X 90 Inch) (Color 10)
19.

Roseate Hornbill (60”x90”/ 6 Seater) Printed Dinning Table Cover Anti Skid Table Cloth (Pack of 1)
20.

Urban Space Sicilia Table Linen Collection - Premium Water & Stain Resistant Dining Table Cover for 4 Seater, Anti Skid Table Cloth for Center Table (Yellow Grey, 4 Seater 52" x 72")
Similar articles for you

How rugs can transform your home into a cosy and stylish space

Compact living: How the broom drawer can save space and tame clutter

5 houseplants that will survive even if you forget to water them for a week!

  • What types of soft furnishings can I add to my home?

    You can include cushion covers, carpets, rugs, table runners, and table covers to instantly enhance comfort and style in any room.

  • How do I choose the right cushion cover or rug?

    Consider the room’s colour scheme, texture, and size. Mix patterns and solids to create visual interest while keeping the space balanced.

  • Can soft furnishings make a small room look bigger?

    Yes, using light-coloured rugs, minimal patterns, and smaller cushions can create the illusion of more space while maintaining warmth.

  • Are there good deals on soft furnishings online?

    Yes, platforms like Amazon offer up to 80% off on soft furnishings during events such as the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025.

The author of this article holds a Master's Degree in Interior Design and has spent over a decade in research, teaching, and designing homes from scratch.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

