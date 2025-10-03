Up to 80% off on cushion covers, carpets, rugs and more at Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025

Transform your home into a cosy and vibrant space with the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025. This year, soft furnishing lovers can enjoy up to 80% off on cushion covers, carpets, rugs and more. From quirky patterns to classic designs, there is something to suit every style and corner of your home. Brighten your home with stylish cushion covers, rugs and carpets from Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025.(AI generated)

Mix and match rugs with cushions to instantly refresh living rooms, bedrooms or study areas. With such attractive offers, upgrading your interiors has never been easier. Don’t miss the chance to bring comfort, colour and style into your home while saving big on your favourite soft furnishings.

Cushion covers with up to 80% off at the Amazon Sale

Update your living space with vibrant cushion covers available at up to 80% off during the Amazon Sale. Choose from a variety of colours, patterns and textures to refresh sofas, chairs or beds. Soft furnishing enthusiasts can mix and match designs to add personality and comfort to every corner of the home, making it a cosy and stylish retreat.

Carpets with up to 80% off at the Amazon Sale

Add warmth and style to your floors with carpets available at up to 80% off during the Amazon Sale. From plush textures to contemporary designs, these carpets can complement any interior. Ideal for living rooms, bedrooms or hallways, they provide comfort underfoot while elevating the look of your home effortlessly.

Rugs with up to 80% off at the Amazon Sale

Enhance your home décor with rugs offered at up to 80% off during the Amazon Sale. Whether bold or subtle, rugs bring texture, colour and personality to living spaces. Perfect for defining areas or adding cosy touches to rooms, these soft furnishings are a quick and stylish way to refresh your home interiors.

Table runners with up to 80% off at the Amazon Sale

Spruce up your dining or side tables with table runners available at up to 80% off during the Amazon Sale. Choose from elegant, printed or textured designs to add a chic touch to everyday meals or special occasions. These soft furnishings combine practicality with style, effortlessly enhancing your table décor.

Table covers with up to 80% off at the Amazon Sale

Protect and beautify your dining surfaces with table covers on offer at up to 80% off during the Amazon Sale. Available in various colours, patterns and fabrics, these soft furnishings make dining areas look inviting. They are perfect for regular use or festive occasions, adding charm and comfort to your home’s table settings.

Best soft furnishings for home: FAQs What types of soft furnishings can I add to my home? You can include cushion covers, carpets, rugs, table runners, and table covers to instantly enhance comfort and style in any room.

How do I choose the right cushion cover or rug? Consider the room’s colour scheme, texture, and size. Mix patterns and solids to create visual interest while keeping the space balanced.

Can soft furnishings make a small room look bigger? Yes, using light-coloured rugs, minimal patterns, and smaller cushions can create the illusion of more space while maintaining warmth.

Are there good deals on soft furnishings online? Yes, platforms like Amazon offer up to 80% off on soft furnishings during events such as the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025.

The author of this article holds a Master's Degree in Interior Design and has spent over a decade in research, teaching, and designing homes from scratch.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.