Search
Sat, Oct 04, 2025
New Delhi oC

Up to 80% off on Green Soul office chairs: Top 5 picks to bring the best for your work-from-home setup

ByNeha Ravi Khandelwal
Published on: Oct 04, 2025 10:00 am IST

Upgrade your workspace with up to 80% off on Green Soul office chairs. Explore the best picks designed for comfort, style, and all-day productivity.

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

Green Soul Jupiter Superb (2024 Edition) | Ergonomic Mesh Office Chair for Work | 3 Year Warranty | Multi-Lock Synchro Tilt Recline Mechanism | 2D Armrest | Adjustable Lumbar | High Back | Black View Details checkDetails

₹7,690

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Green Soul New York Superb Office Chair, High Back Mesh Ergonomic Home Office Desk Chair with 2D Adjustable Armrests & Lumbar Support, Knee-Tilt Mechanism & Heavy Duty Metal Base (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹7,190

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Green Soul Zodiac Pro| Ergonomic Mesh Office Chair with Seat Slider |4D Adjustable Armrests|Synchro Multi-Tilt Mechanism|Adjustable Lumbar Support (White & Teal) 3 Years Warranty View Details checkDetails

₹9,989

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Green Soul Seoul X Office Chair, Mid Back Fabric Ergonomic Home Office Desk Chair with Comfortable & Spacious Seat, Rocking-tilt Mechanism & Heavy Duty Metal Base (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹2,890

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Green Soul Vienna Premium Leatherette Office Chair, High Back Ergonomic Home Office Executive Chair with Spacious Cushion Seat & Heavy Duty Metal Base (Black & Tan) View Details checkDetails

₹7,489

amazonLogo
GET THIS
View More Products view more product right image

Your work-from-home space deserves more than just a table and a chair. The right seating can change how you feel through long work hours. Green Soul office chairs have become a popular pick for people who value comfort, ergonomic design, and durability. With up to 80% off during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025, it is the perfect time to upgrade your home office setup.

Comfort meets affordability with Green Soul office chairs at a discount. Perfect for home offices, bringing ergonomic support at a great value.(AI generated)
Comfort meets affordability with Green Soul office chairs at a discount. Perfect for home offices, bringing ergonomic support at a great value.(AI generated)

The collection offers options that suit different needs, from adjustable lumbar support to breathable mesh designs. A good office chair not only helps posture but also adds ease to daily tasks. Here are the top 5 picks from Green Soul that bring both value and comfort to your work desk.

5 Best Green Soul office chairs

1.

Green Soul Jupiter Superb (2024 Edition) | Ergonomic Mesh Office Chair for Work | 3 Year Warranty | Multi-Lock Synchro Tilt Recline Mechanism | 2D Armrest | Adjustable Lumbar | High Back | Black
Loading Suggestions...

The Green Soul Jupiter Superb office chair is designed to strike a balance between comfort and style. With a supportive high back, breathable mesh, and a memory foam seat, it ensures long work hours feel less tiring. Adjustable lumbar support, tilt control, and a flexible headrest allow you to personalise your sitting experience. During the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025, this chair is a smart choice for anyone seeking the best Green Soul office chair at a great deal.

Specifications

Material
Breathable mesh with memory foam seat
Recline Mechanism
Multi-lock synchro tilt up to 135 degrees
Armrests
2D adjustable
Maximum Weight Recommendation
125 kilograms

2.

Green Soul New York Superb Office Chair, High Back Mesh Ergonomic Home Office Desk Chair with 2D Adjustable Armrests & Lumbar Support, Knee-Tilt Mechanism & Heavy Duty Metal Base (Black)
Loading Suggestions...

The Green Soul New York Superb office chair combines modern style with ergonomic support for your home office. Its high back mesh, 2D adjustable armrests, and smooth knee-tilt mechanism let you recline comfortably. A strong metal base and carefully designed lumbar support ensure you stay relaxed throughout the day. Available during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025, it is a top pick for anyone seeking the best Green Soul office chair at an excellent price.

Specifications

Material
Mesh seat with nylon and metal frame
Recline Mechanism
Knee-tilt with lockable angles up to 135 degrees
Armrests
2D adjustable
Maximum Weight Recommendation
125 kilograms

3.

Green Soul Zodiac Pro| Ergonomic Mesh Office Chair with Seat Slider |4D Adjustable Armrests|Synchro Multi-Tilt Mechanism|Adjustable Lumbar Support (White & Teal) 3 Years Warranty
Loading Suggestions...

The Green Soul Zodiac Pro office chair pairs modern style with superior ergonomic support. Its breathable mesh keeps you comfortable, while 4D adjustable armrests and a seat slider allow effortless customisation. Built to enhance posture and minimise discomfort, this chair is a smart choice for anyone looking for the best Green Soul office chair during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025.

Specifications

Material
Breathable Yuva mesh with a high-density foam seat
Recline Mechanism
Synchro multi-tilt with seat slider
Armrests
4D adjustable with soft PU padding
Maximum Weight Recommendation
125 kilograms

4.

Green Soul Seoul X Office Chair, Mid Back Fabric Ergonomic Home Office Desk Chair with Comfortable & Spacious Seat, Rocking-tilt Mechanism & Heavy Duty Metal Base (Black)
Loading Suggestions...

The Green Soul Seoul X office chair offers both comfort and ergonomic support for long hours at your desk. Its breathable fabric and plush foam cushion keep you at ease, while the smooth rocking-tilt mechanism and fixed armrests provide steady posture and gentle relaxation. During the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025, it stands out as a reliable choice for anyone seeking the best Green Soul office chair.

Specifications

Material
Fabric seat with breathable mesh back
Recline Mechanism
Rocking tilt up to 135 degrees
Armrests
Fixed fibre armrests
Maximum Weight Recommendation
90 kilograms

5.

Green Soul Vienna Premium Leatherette Office Chair, High Back Ergonomic Home Office Executive Chair with Spacious Cushion Seat & Heavy Duty Metal Base (Black & Tan)
Loading Suggestions...

The Green Soul Vienna Premium Leatherette office chair blends luxury with reliable ergonomic support. Its high back, thick cushioning, and diamond-stitched leatherette give a sophisticated touch to any workspace. With built-in lumbar support, plush armrests, and a smooth tilt mechanism, it keeps you comfortable and focused throughout the day. Available during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025, it is a top choice for anyone seeking the best Green Soul office chair.

Specifications

Material
Leatherette upholstery with foam padding
Recline Mechanism
Tilt up to 135 degrees with lock
Armrests
Integrated padded armrests
Maximum Weight Recommendation
110 kilograms

Similar articles for you

Dinner sets: Top 8 picks to transform your table with style and function

Best mattresses for a peaceful and comfortable sleep. Here are our top 8 picks for you

Mattress matters: Find your dreamy match made in heaven; Nap like a champ!

 

  • What makes Green Soul office chairs a good choice for home offices?

    Green Soul office chairs are designed with ergonomics in mind, offering features like lumbar support, breathable mesh, and adjustable seating. They help improve posture and keep you comfortable during long work hours.

  • Can I adjust the Green Soul chairs to fit my posture?

    Yes. Most models include adjustable armrests, tilt mechanisms, seat height, and headrest angles, allowing you to personalise the chair for optimal comfort.

  • Are these chairs durable for daily use?

    Absolutely. Green Soul chairs use sturdy materials like metal bases and high-quality cushions, ensuring long-lasting support even with daily use.

  • Where can I get the best deals on Green Soul office chairs?

    You can find excellent discounts during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 and other Amazon offers, making it a perfect time to upgrade your workspace.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
News / Lifestyle / Art and Culture / Up to 80% off on Green Soul office chairs: Top 5 picks to bring the best for your work-from-home setup
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On