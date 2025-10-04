Up to 80% off on Green Soul office chairs: Top 5 picks to bring the best for your work-from-home setup
Published on: Oct 04, 2025 10:00 am IST
Upgrade your workspace with up to 80% off on Green Soul office chairs. Explore the best picks designed for comfort, style, and all-day productivity.
Our Pick
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
Green Soul Jupiter Superb (2024 Edition) | Ergonomic Mesh Office Chair for Work | 3 Year Warranty | Multi-Lock Synchro Tilt Recline Mechanism | 2D Armrest | Adjustable Lumbar | High Back | Black View Details
|
₹7,690
|
|
|
Green Soul New York Superb Office Chair, High Back Mesh Ergonomic Home Office Desk Chair with 2D Adjustable Armrests & Lumbar Support, Knee-Tilt Mechanism & Heavy Duty Metal Base (Black) View Details
|
₹7,190
|
|
|
Green Soul Zodiac Pro| Ergonomic Mesh Office Chair with Seat Slider |4D Adjustable Armrests|Synchro Multi-Tilt Mechanism|Adjustable Lumbar Support (White & Teal) 3 Years Warranty View Details
|
₹9,989
|
|
|
Green Soul Seoul X Office Chair, Mid Back Fabric Ergonomic Home Office Desk Chair with Comfortable & Spacious Seat, Rocking-tilt Mechanism & Heavy Duty Metal Base (Black) View Details
|
₹2,890
|
|
|
Green Soul Vienna Premium Leatherette Office Chair, High Back Ergonomic Home Office Executive Chair with Spacious Cushion Seat & Heavy Duty Metal Base (Black & Tan) View Details
|
₹7,489
|
|
View More Products