Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Lifestyle / Art Culture / Walk the straight and narrow: The Wknd Puzzle by Dilip D’Souza
art culture

Walk the straight and narrow: The Wknd Puzzle by Dilip D’Souza

A moving walkway used. A moving walkway avoided. A certain number of steps atop, another number alongside. Can you get up to speed?
PREMIUM
(Shutterstock)
Updated on Jan 14, 2022 09:08 PM IST
ByDilip D’Souza

On a recent trip to Chennai, I took the Metro to and from the airport. At the airport, a long corridor connects the Metro station to the arrival/departure area. To help you with the walk, there is a series of moving walkways. (What are they called, “travelators”?)

Since I had time to kill and since I have a mostly idle mind, I found myself counting and musing as I made my way along that corridor. Here are some of those numbers.

I took the first moving walkway: 32 steps from one end to the other. The second, I walked alongside: 40 steps from one end to the other. Assume all the walkways are the same length and have the same speed of motion; also that I walk at the same speed whether I’m on a walkway or not, ie, I take my steps at the same pace.

Question 1: In percentage terms, what is the speed of the walkways compared to my walking speed?

Just for fun, I turned around and tried walking back along the second walkway, ie, against its motion.

RELATED STORIES

Question 2: How many steps did I need to get from one end to the other?

Hint: To make this easier, assume the walkways are 100 metres long, and it takes me 100 seconds to walk the stretch off the walkway.

Scroll down for the answers.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

Answer 1: On the walkway, it takes 32 steps instead of 40 to cover the same distance. So it takes 32/40 = 80% of the time it takes me off the walkway, or just 80 seconds. So my speed is 100 metres/80 seconds (on) compared to 100 metres/100 seconds (off), or 1.25 m/s vs 1 m/s. Thus the walkway adds 0.25 m/s to my speed, or it is moving at 25% of my walking speed.

Top Mobile Deals

Answer 2: This time, the walkway reduces my speed by 0.25 m/s; ie, to 0.75 m/s. The same 100-metre distance takes 100/0.75 = 133.3 seconds. Since I walk 40 steps in 100 seconds (off), I need 40/0.75, or just over 53 steps (on); ie, I’ll get off the walkway on my 54th step.

Bonus for you to figure out: Do you need the hint?

PS: 100 metres in 40 steps is ridiculous.

On a recent trip to Chennai, I took the Metro to and from the airport. At the airport, a long corridor connects the Metro station to the arrival/departure area. To help you with the walk, there is a series of moving walkways. (What are they called, “travelators”?)

Since I had time to kill and since I have a mostly idle mind, I found myself counting and musing as I made my way along that corridor. Here are some of those numbers.

I took the first moving walkway: 32 steps from one end to the other. The second, I walked alongside: 40 steps from one end to the other. Assume all the walkways are the same length and have the same speed of motion; also that I walk at the same speed whether I’m on a walkway or not, ie, I take my steps at the same pace.

Question 1: In percentage terms, what is the speed of the walkways compared to my walking speed?

Just for fun, I turned around and tried walking back along the second walkway, ie, against its motion.

Question 2: How many steps did I need to get from one end to the other?

Hint: To make this easier, assume the walkways are 100 metres long, and it takes me 100 seconds to walk the stretch off the walkway.

RELATED STORIES

Scroll down for the answers.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

Answer 1: On the walkway, it takes 32 steps instead of 40 to cover the same distance. So it takes 32/40 = 80% of the time it takes me off the walkway, or just 80 seconds. So my speed is 100 metres/80 seconds (on) compared to 100 metres/100 seconds (off), or 1.25 m/s vs 1 m/s. Thus the walkway adds 0.25 m/s to my speed, or it is moving at 25% of my walking speed.

Answer 2: This time, the walkway reduces my speed by 0.25 m/s; ie, to 0.75 m/s. The same 100-metre distance takes 100/0.75 = 133.3 seconds. Since I walk 40 steps in 100 seconds (off), I need 40/0.75, or just over 53 steps (on); ie, I’ll get off the walkway on my 54th step.

Top Mobile Deals

Bonus for you to figure out: Do you need the hint?

PS: 100 metres in 40 steps is ridiculous.

Enjoy unlimited digital access

Subscribe Now to continue reading
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
India's Covid Cases
Omicron
Bengal Train Accident
Horoscope Today
Makar Sankranti 2022
Pongal 2022
Magh Bihu
Makar Sankranti
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP