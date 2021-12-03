We must distinguish between plan and purpose: Sadhguru at Isha Insight

What makes a good enterprise great? A journey that involves looking inward amid change. A set of superordinate goals. A purpose beyond profit.

Purpose, change, risk and risk-management were key themes at Isha Insight: The DNA of Success, the annual business leadership programme of the Isha Leadership Academy, set up by spiritual teacher Sadhguru.

While the academy was established with the goal of providing leadership education and enabling businesses to adapt to a fast-changing environment, the business leadership programme was started with the aim of helping entrepreneurs prepare for each new stage in their leadership journey. Now in its tenth year, Isha Insight 2021 was held between November 25 and 28.

The sessions took on particular resonance in an age set to be defined by disruption, and radical innovation. Many sessions focused on how this decade will call for proactive change, and holistic shifts in the way businesses think. Sessions also tackled how leaders will need to prepare themselves, so that they are better equipped to prepare their teams and organisations.

Participants were invited to evaluate these questions as well as their individual journeys through the experiential lens of successful business leaders, including Nithin Kamath of the stock-trading platform Zerodha, former Mahindra & Mahindra managing director Pawan Goenka, and RS Sodhi, managing director of the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation, which owns the Amul brand.

Greater purpose

Every business must have a clear purpose in mind. “We must distinguish between plan and purpose,” said Sadhguru, opening the business leadership programme on November 25. “A plan is a tool to fulfil the purpose. If you have an inclusive, burning purpose in your heart, a dozen plans will come up.”

Businesses have a great responsibility to build resilient societies, Sadhguru added. “The expansion of this larger purpose is what will propel businesses to serve communities better.”

This means that the questions that businesses and business leaders need to ask themselves in order to assess their success must be very specific too. “How many lives you’ve changed, how far you’ve reached... These are the factors that will determine success. The best way for an entrepreneur to serve the world is that, except for the money you keep aside for you and your family, every rupee or dollar is circulating in the economy and creating vibrant markets,” Sadhguru said. “Challenges are times or challenging times are the times when great leaders can be manifested. Challenging times are those times where you could rise as a big possibility as a leader in the world, because that is the time everybody looks for leadership. Because that is the time everybody is looking for someone whom they can emulate.”

A conscious business