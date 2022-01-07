What will it take to win a series in SA? The Sporting Life by Rudraneil Sengupta

The wait for India’s first series win in South Africa continues. Optimistically (and mine is evidence-based optimism), the historic series win is still on course, it’s just that the possible venue has shifted to Cape Town, under the shadow of Table Mountain, hopefully with the ground bathed in sharp sun.

The evidence is simply this: This is the weakest South African team in a while, populated by rookies; not a single player can claim to be a Test great yet. And they are up against an Indian team that’s perhaps the best Test team in the world right now, with a knack for winning matches anywhere, under any conditions.

So it may seem petty to draw up a longish list of things that need sorting out and areas that need improvement. This is a team that has provided, and continues to provide, remarkable performances and thrilling crescendos. But it’s not pettiness. That’s just sport. So here goes.

India clearly missed Virat Kohli’s lively leadership at the Wanderers. He will be back for Cape Town, as things stand right now. That’s great, but it doesn’t take away from the fact that the captain is in the middle of a worryingly long slump in Tests. The man who hit centuries at will has not scored one, in any format, since November 2019.

His average from the last 14 Tests is just 26. Worse, he’s being knocked out by rank bad balls in Tests, repeating the same mistake over and over, reaching way outside his off stump to absolutely harmless deliveries to conspire his own downfall.

It’s not as easy to fix a problem like this as one might think. It needs the conscious curbing of natural instinct; perhaps a realignment of posture (if his head leans forward too much in his stance, a ball outside far outside the off stump will look like it’s in the channel to hit); and the notoriously difficult adjustment to trigger movement. But more than anything, it first needs acceptance from Kohli that there is a problem that has to be worked upon. Has Kohli done that yet?

If we have our preeminent batter struggling at one end, we have our deadliest bowler struggling at the other. Jasprit Bumrah’s case is curious and a bit more insidious. On the surface, he looks the same — the same action, the same verve and heart, plenty of unplayable deliveries, the odd yorker. Yet, think about it: in the past year of incredible Test results for India, how many times was he the hero with the ball? If it’s Mohammed Shami in one Test, it’s Mohammed Siraj in another, Ravi Ashwin in one and Axar Patel in another, and now throw the fabulous Shardul Thakur into the mix, but not Bumrah.

Has he lost a bit of pace? Is he not getting enough movement? Why was he so ineffective at the Wanderers, where the pitch offered both movement and kick? Why isn’t he using that deadly yorker as much as he used to?

Then again, when will Rishabh Pant get rid of that crazy, down-the-track, cross-batted heave? It’s an awful and awfully risky move that he pulls out often, when he has the mandate to go on the attack or needs to get out of a rut. He almost always misses. Sometimes, as in the just-concluded Test, it takes the edge. In the last two years, there is, arguably, no player in the Indian Test squad who has improved as much as Pant has, behind and in front of the stumps. He is one of the most exciting batters in the world right now. He just needs to dump this weirdly risky way of starting things off.

Finally, there’s the Indian batting. It’s no secret that most of India’s brilliant run of wins in the last two years has been engineered by bowlers rather than batters. Largely, this is because the three middle-order stalwarts, Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane, have not fired. Despite Pujara and Rahane’s useful partnership at the Wanderers, it’s time maybe to drop them, even if just for a few matches, to give a bunch of highly deserving players their chance: Shreyas Iyer, the luckless Hanuma Vihari and the splendid Mayank Agarwal, who will otherwise be dropped the moment Rohit Sharma is fit to take the field.