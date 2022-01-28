Why are we so indifferent to our ancient, damaged idols?

If nothing else, the story of that one idol, and its context, would be preserved. Because a piece of sculpture that has survived several centuries deserves respect and support, and each idol lost is also a voice silenced.

Ours is a nation whose most ancient stories are passed down in words, and carved in stone. Think what it would mean if, as restorers assessed where best to find matching artistry in Indian and international museums as well in the collection of private individuals, new discoveries could be made and new priceless artistic styles might emerge.

Kingdoms rose, prospered and floundered, while generations of artists kept creating magic on stone with their chisels and hammers.

It is well-known that artist guilds in ancient India followed templates that were believed to represent aesthetic ideals. It’s why the Chalukya art of Badami-Aihole-Pattadakal in Karnataka bears similarities to the carvings at the Elephanta caves near Mumbai as well as those at Ellora in what is now Maharashtra’s Aurangabad district, both the latter commissioned by the Rashtrakutas, and all three crafted over half a millennium, between 500 and 1000 CE.

The 1,600-year-old Durga idol at Udayagiri, then, could be a first-of-its-kind creative effort. It would be fitting, for what is considered by many scholars to be the oldest existing depiction of Durga as Mahishasura Mardini.

Why, there are significant similarities between the facial features of the Vishnu idol at Eran and a Buddha idol originally from Sarnath, Uttar Pradesh, now housed at the British Museum. Readers are welcome to compare the arch of the eyebrows, the halo around the heads, the similarity of Vishnu’s earrings with the Buddha’s elongated ears, and the diamond-shaped divine countenance of the two images.

The heavily damaged 4th century Durga idol, from the early Gupta period, at the Udayagiri caves of Madhya Pradesh would be an excellent candidate. The face is disfigured and it’s hard to imagine what it may have looked like, but luckily, a surviving Gupta-era Vishnu idol at Eran, also in Madhya Pradesh, is in far better shape and could provide vital clues to the preferred artistic style of the time.

But perhaps a start could be made. There are damaged idols at the highly popular temples of Sarnath, Sanchi, Khajuraho, Ellora, Elephanta and Belur-Halebidu begging to be restored. A first step could be to identify specific idols that would benefit from immediate restoration.

To be fair to the Archaeological Survey of India, theirs is an endless endeavour, in a country with as much history and heritage as ours, stretching back as it does more than 5,000 years.

Closer home, at Sukhothai in northern Thailand, known for its giant Buddha statues, stucco idols created in the 13th to 15th centuries have been painstakingly restored. The Sistine Chapel in Vatican City was famously, and painstakingly, restored to reflect the original colours of Michelangelo’s 16th-century frescoes.

When the marble statue was first found, it was missing its lower legs and feet, and most of its right arm. The legs and feet that visitors see now were created using casts from similar statues in Berlin and Copenhagen; the arm, pillar and plinth are 18th-century restorations!

Painstaking restoration can be its own kind of worship. At the New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art stands a beautiful marble statue of a wounded Amazon, a Roman artefact dating to about the 1st to 2nd century CE. It was created by an unnamed artist, who was copying a Greek bronze from about 450 BCE.

While this is an important lesson that we, as a people, must learn, I believe there is another reason for the sheer ubiquity of disfigured idols in our land. It has been so common, and for so long, that we have become inured, almost conditioned, to these sights.

The patron got the message and stopped the immersion. As the story goes, Ramakrishna fixed the idol’s broken leg himself, and that likeness of Krishna is still worshipped at the Dakshineswar temple.

This is when a young Ramakrishna, then Gadadhar Chattopadhyay, stepped in. He asked Rani Rashmoni, the patron of the temple, if she would immerse one of her sons-in-law in the river too, should one suffer a fall and break a leg in the same manner.

There is a wonderful anecdote from the 19th century, involving the sage Ramakrishna Paramahamsa, that relates to this issue. During his early days as a priest at the Dakshineswar Kali temple in the then colonial province of Bengal, a priest who was carrying a Krishna idol slipped and fell, leading to the breakage of the idol’s leg. The gathered priests decided to immerse the idol in the Hooghly that flowed by the temple. Since it could no longer be worshipped, it was considered advisable to bid it a sad farewell.

Why are we, as a people, immune to such disfigurement? There is the argument that an idol, once broken or khandita , cannot be worshipped, as it is believed to have lost the essence of its divinity. But when a loved one breaks an arm, do we not rush them to an expert who will help them heal? Do we not treat burns and scars with the help of plastic surgeons and skin grafts? When will we adopt a similar approach towards restoring damaged deities to their former grandeur?

In archaeological museums and erstwhile temples across India, broken noses, damaged heads and missing appendages are commonplace. So much so that it’s hard to find a perfectly preserved ancient idol in stone.

In archaeological museums and erstwhile temples across India, broken noses, damaged heads and missing appendages are commonplace. So much so that it’s hard to find a perfectly preserved ancient idol in stone.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Why are we, as a people, immune to such disfigurement? There is the argument that an idol, once broken or khandita, cannot be worshipped, as it is believed to have lost the essence of its divinity. But when a loved one breaks an arm, do we not rush them to an expert who will help them heal? Do we not treat burns and scars with the help of plastic surgeons and skin grafts? When will we adopt a similar approach towards restoring damaged deities to their former grandeur?

There is a wonderful anecdote from the 19th century, involving the sage Ramakrishna Paramahamsa, that relates to this issue. During his early days as a priest at the Dakshineswar Kali temple in the then colonial province of Bengal, a priest who was carrying a Krishna idol slipped and fell, leading to the breakage of the idol’s leg. The gathered priests decided to immerse the idol in the Hooghly that flowed by the temple. Since it could no longer be worshipped, it was considered advisable to bid it a sad farewell.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This is when a young Ramakrishna, then Gadadhar Chattopadhyay, stepped in. He asked Rani Rashmoni, the patron of the temple, if she would immerse one of her sons-in-law in the river too, should one suffer a fall and break a leg in the same manner.

The patron got the message and stopped the immersion. As the story goes, Ramakrishna fixed the idol’s broken leg himself, and that likeness of Krishna is still worshipped at the Dakshineswar temple.

Painstaking restoration can be its own kind of worship. This marble statue of a wounded Amazon, now at the Metropolitan Museum in New York, was found with its lower legs, feet and right arm missing. They were restored using casts from similar statues in Berlin and Copenhagen. (Photo courtesy Aditya Chatterjee)

While this is an important lesson that we, as a people, must learn, I believe there is another reason for the sheer ubiquity of disfigured idols in our land. It has been so common, and for so long, that we have become inured, almost conditioned, to these sights.

Painstaking restoration can be its own kind of worship. At the New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art stands a beautiful marble statue of a wounded Amazon, a Roman artefact dating to about the 1st to 2nd century CE. It was created by an unnamed artist, who was copying a Greek bronze from about 450 BCE.

When the marble statue was first found, it was missing its lower legs and feet, and most of its right arm. The legs and feet that visitors see now were created using casts from similar statues in Berlin and Copenhagen; the arm, pillar and plinth are 18th-century restorations!

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Closer home, at Sukhothai in northern Thailand, known for its giant Buddha statues, stucco idols created in the 13th to 15th centuries have been painstakingly restored. The Sistine Chapel in Vatican City was famously, and painstakingly, restored to reflect the original colours of Michelangelo’s 16th-century frescoes.

Carving a niche

To be fair to the Archaeological Survey of India, theirs is an endless endeavour, in a country with as much history and heritage as ours, stretching back as it does more than 5,000 years.

But perhaps a start could be made. There are damaged idols at the highly popular temples of Sarnath, Sanchi, Khajuraho, Ellora, Elephanta and Belur-Halebidu begging to be restored. A first step could be to identify specific idols that would benefit from immediate restoration.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

(Right to left) There are significant similarities between the facial features of a Buddha idol from Sarnath now at the British Museum and a Vishnu idol at Eran in Madhya Pradesh. Could these clues not help restore the 1,600-year-old Durga idol in MP’s Udayagiri caves? (Photo courtesy Aditya Chatterjee)

The heavily damaged 4th century Durga idol, from the early Gupta period, at the Udayagiri caves of Madhya Pradesh would be an excellent candidate. The face is disfigured and it’s hard to imagine what it may have looked like, but luckily, a surviving Gupta-era Vishnu idol at Eran, also in Madhya Pradesh, is in far better shape and could provide vital clues to the preferred artistic style of the time.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Why, there are significant similarities between the facial features of the Vishnu idol at Eran and a Buddha idol originally from Sarnath, Uttar Pradesh, now housed at the British Museum. Readers are welcome to compare the arch of the eyebrows, the halo around the heads, the similarity of Vishnu’s earrings with the Buddha’s elongated ears, and the diamond-shaped divine countenance of the two images.

The 1,600-year-old Durga idol at Udayagiri, then, could be a first-of-its-kind creative effort. It would be fitting, for what is considered by many scholars to be the oldest existing depiction of Durga as Mahishasura Mardini.

It is well-known that artist guilds in ancient India followed templates that were believed to represent aesthetic ideals. It’s why the Chalukya art of Badami-Aihole-Pattadakal in Karnataka bears similarities to the carvings at the Elephanta caves near Mumbai as well as those at Ellora in what is now Maharashtra’s Aurangabad district, both the latter commissioned by the Rashtrakutas, and all three crafted over half a millennium, between 500 and 1000 CE.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kingdoms rose, prospered and floundered, while generations of artists kept creating magic on stone with their chisels and hammers.

Ours is a nation whose most ancient stories are passed down in words, and carved in stone. Think what it would mean if, as restorers assessed where best to find matching artistry in Indian and international museums as well in the collection of private individuals, new discoveries could be made and new priceless artistic styles might emerge.

If nothing else, the story of that one idol, and its context, would be preserved. Because a piece of sculpture that has survived several centuries deserves respect and support, and each idol lost is also a voice silenced.