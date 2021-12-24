Witness Ladakh’s captivating crafts in the Capital

New Delhi

What comes to mind when there’s a mention of Pashmina wool, intricate woodwork, wares made of clay and stone, and thangka paintings depicting Buddhist culture? Of course these are related to the Himalayan region, but Ladakh’s the precise answer. And thanks to an ongoing event, Ladakh has come to the plains, for Delhiites!

At Enchanting Ladakh 2021, there’s a variety of handcrafted Ladakhi fare. And one can even meet the artisans who make these beautiful artefacts. More than 70 stalls are selling hand-knitted and hand-woven garments and carpets, metal craft and other crafts from the region, right in the heart of the Capital. “It’s the first time I am exhibiting at Dilli Haat,” says Stanzin Sangay, a Ladakhi artisan who is selling pure wool caps, shoes and clothing. She adds: “The response has been good so far. I hope it helps us tide over the low time we witnessed during the peak of Covid-19.”

Detailed Thangka paintings and traditional masks in different mediums are attracting customers to the stalls of seasoned Ladakhi craftsmen. (Photo: Manoj Verma/HT)

Rinchen Tsering, another artisan who has brought a plethora of wooden carvings — from kitchen trays to dragon figurines (druk) and prayer wheels to carved tables (choktsey) — also hopes to make good sales and meet new buyers. “I’ve been carving for 21 years. Wood carving is a popular craft of Ladakh. People here are intrigued to see these works,” says Tsering, as Ghulam Mohd, a stone carver at the same stall, goes about enticing visitors with a display of his craftsmanship. He shares, “The stone I use has to be transported from a place that is a kilometre away from where I live in Ladakh. We carry about 6-7 kg of stone on our backs, and then make tea sets, cookers and vessels out of them in our workshop.”

Organised by the Department of Industries and Commerce from the Union Territory of Ladakh, the event also has demonstrations by artisans making brass kitchen utilities. It sure makes for an interesting experience for the onlookers, and so does the display of works of Tundup Dorjey — the only ceramist at the event — that includes earthenware jugs, bowls and decorative pieces.

In a quiet corner of the venue, one can even observe thangka artist Jigmet Gyatso, immersed in painting a vivid, devotional artwork. “I’ve been practising this art since my teenage years,” says Gyatso, as visitors to the fair halt beside him. Some hand painted masks and thangkas are exhibited at his stall for sale, and the artist tells us, “I develop thangkas of deities including Buddha, Tara, Mandala and Guru Padma Sambhava. I’m keen to teach and pass on this knowledge to my disciples back home.”

