Wooden serving tray sets under 2000: Explore top 10 choices to add timeless charm and utility to your home decor

Aesthetics is no longer limited to big decor pieces. Even the smallest home details matter. Wooden serving tray sets now blend elegance with utility, elevating both daily use and entertaining. Finding the perfect balance of charm and affordability is now easier than ever with wooden serving tray sets. These pieces add a refined touch to your home while remaining practical for everyday use. Check out affordable wooden tray sets under ₹ 2000 that blend elegance and practicality.

Amazon offers a wide variety of stunning designs, from classic finishes to modern patterns, ensuring there’s something to suit every taste and occasion. The best part is that these trays are available at very affordable prices, making it simple to enhance your home’s style without overspending. With so many amazing options, elevating your serving experience has never been more accessible or budget-friendly.

We have shortlisted 10 of the best options available on Amazon.

The Swadeshi Blessings Wooden Serving Tray Set brings elegance and functionality together with its handcrafted and hand-painted design. Made from premium wood, these trays showcase traditional artistry while being highly practical for daily use. Perfect for serving beverages, snacks, or meals, the set of three trays adds charm to any setting—be it your kitchen, dining table, or living room. Their standout feature is the unique hand-painted detailing, which gives each tray a distinct character, making them not only useful but also decorative.

Specifications Brand Swadeshi Blessings Colour Brown Material Wood Product Dimensions 36L x 26W x 4H cm Shape Rectangular Click Here to Buy Swadeshi Blessings Wooden Serving Tray Set- Handcrafted & Hand-Painted for Kitchen/Table & Home Decor/Dinning/Gifts/Restaurants/Living Room/Coffee Table (Set of 3 Trays) (Brown),Rectangular

The HomeShastra Wooden Serving Tray Set blends utility with luxury through its exquisite gold engraving and enamel-coated waterproof finish. Designed in two versatile sizes, these trays are perfect for serving food and drinks while also enhancing your home décor. Crafted from durable wood, they combine strength with artistry, making them suitable for daily use as well as special occasions. The standout feature is the royal camel gold engraving, giving the trays a regal touch that elevates both functionality and presentation.

Specifications Brand HomeShastra Colour Brown with gold engraving Material Wood with enamel coating Product Dimensions 16 x 10 inch & 14 x 8 inch Shape Rectangular Click Here to Buy HomeShastra Wooden Serving Tray with Gold Engraving | Set of 2 | Size : 16 x 10 inch & 14 x 8 inch | Enamel Coated Waterproof | Rectangular | Decorative Trays | Royal Camel Large & Medium

The Osher Enterprises Premium Wooden Tray Set combines elegance with durability, making it a versatile addition to any home. This set of three trays comes in varying sizes, ideal for serving beverages, snacks, or meals with style. Crafted from high-quality wood, each tray features an enamel-coated waterproof finish that ensures long-lasting use and easy maintenance. The bold red colour enhances its decorative appeal, making it equally functional and eye-catching. The standout feature is the waterproof enamel coating, adding both beauty and practicality.

Specifications Brand Osher Enterprises Colour Red Material Wood with enamel coating Product Dimensions 16 x 10 inch, 14 x 8 inch & 12 x 6 inch Shape Rectangular Click Here to Buy Osher Enterprises Premium Wooden Tray Set for Serving | Set of 3 | Size : 16 x 10 inch, 14 x 8 inch & 12 x 6 inch | Enamel Coated Waterproof | Rectangular | Decorative Trays |(RED)

This Set of 3 Wooden Serving Trays with Gold Engraving beautifully blends style with practicality. Designed in three convenient sizes, the trays are ideal for serving food, drinks, or snacks in style. Crafted from durable wood and finished with an enamel-coated waterproof layer, they ensure easy maintenance and long-lasting use. The standout feature is the royal camel gold engraving, which adds a touch of elegance and charm, making these trays perfect for both everyday use and decorative display.

Specifications Brand Royal Camel Colour Brown with gold engraving Material Wood with enamel coating Product Dimensions 16 x 10 inch, 14 x 8 inch & 12 x 6 inch Shape Rectangular Click Here to Buy Set of 3 Wooden Serving Trays with Gold Engraving | Size : 16 x 10 inch, 14 x 8 inch & 12 x 6 inch | Enamel Coated & Waterproof | Decorative Rectangular Trays | Royal Camel Set

The HomeShastra Wooden Serving Tray Set of 3 combines traditional artistry with everyday practicality. Each tray is crafted from durable wood, featuring enamel-coated waterproof finishing for easy upkeep and longevity. The set comes in three versatile sizes, perfect for serving snacks, drinks, or meals. Its highlight is the royal elephant gold engraving, which adds a majestic and decorative appeal, making the trays equally suitable for serving and home décor. These trays bring elegance, strength, and charm to any household setting.

Specifications Brand HomeShastra Colour Brown with gold engraving Material Wood with enamel coating Product Dimensions 16 x 10 inch, 14 x 8 inch & 12 x 6 inch Shape Rectangular Click Here to Buy HomeShastra Wooden Serving Tray with Gold Engraving | Set of 3 | Size : 16 x 10 inch, 14 x 8 inch & 12 x 6 inch Enamel Coated Waterproof | Rectangular| Decorative Trays (Royal Elephant Set of 3)

The Naayaab Craft Sheesham Wooden Serving Trays combine elegance with sturdiness, making them a perfect fit for both daily use and special occasions. Designed in three nesting sizes, these trays are easy to store and versatile for serving snacks, drinks, or meals. Crafted from premium Sheesham wood, they offer a light yet durable build that ensures long-lasting use. The standout feature is the strong wooden handles, which provide a secure grip while enhancing the trays’ overall charm and functionality.

Specifications Brand Naayaab Craft Colour Natural wood finish Material Sheesham Wood Product Dimensions Small – 25 x 17.5 cm, Medium – 31 x 21.2 x 6 cm, Large – 36 x 25.5 cm Shape Rectangular Click Here to Buy Naayaab Craft Sheesham Wooden Serving Trays with Handle, Set of 3 Large, Medium and Small Nesting Multipurpose Trays, Light & Sturdy Wood - (Small :-25*17.5 , Medium:- 31*21.2*6, Large :- 36*25.5cm)

The WARmeo Royal Wooden Serving Tray Set adds a vibrant and artistic touch to your home. Crafted from premium MDF with a resin finish, these trays are sturdy, durable, and easy to maintain. Designed in a set of three, they are ideal for serving snacks, drinks, or meals while doubling as decorative accents. The highlight is the vibrant peacock design, which enhances their charm and makes them perfect for entertaining guests or gifting. Functionality and aesthetics come beautifully together in this set.

The Civana Homes™ Wooden Serving Tray Set of 3 beautifully combines practicality with elegance. Made from durable wood and finished with an enamel-coated waterproof layer, these trays ensure longevity and easy maintenance. Available in three convenient sizes, they are perfect for serving snacks, drinks, or meals while also enhancing your décor. The standout feature is the delicate white leaf gold engraving, which adds a touch of sophistication, making the trays equally suitable for everyday use and special occasions.

Specifications Brand Civana Homes Colour Brown with white leaf gold engraving Material Wood with enamel coating Product Dimensions 16 x 10 inch, 14 x 8 inch & 12 x 6 inch Shape Rectangular Click Here to Buy Civana Homes™ Wooden Serving Tray with Gold Engraving | Set of 3 | Size : 16 x 10 inch, 14 x 8 inch & 12 x 6 inch | Enamel Coated Waterproof | Rectangular | Decorative Trays | White Leaf Set

The Premium Golden Trays Set of 3 offers a perfect mix of functionality and craftsmanship, making it ideal for serving as well as gifting. Handmade with fine detailing, these trays are crafted from quality wood and finished with a resin coating for durability and easy maintenance. Suitable for kitchen, dining, or décor, they bring elegance to every setting. The standout feature is the striking golden design, which enhances their luxurious appeal, making them a versatile and stylish handicraft product.

Specifications Brand Premium Golden Trays Colour Golden finish Material Wood with resin coating Product Dimensions 40L x 25W x 5H cms Shape Rectangular Click Here to Buy Premium Golden Trays Set of 3 | Serving Trays Set | Gift Item | Wooden Tray | Kitchen, Dining and Decorative Product | Resin Tray | Handmade Handicraft Product |#6

The Amimashop Wooden Serving Tray Set of 3 with 6 matching coasters is a stylish and practical addition to any home. Crafted from sturdy wood, these trays in black finish are perfect for serving tea, coffee, snacks, or meals with ease. Designed in three sizes, they also double up as elegant organisers for your dining or coffee table. The standout feature is the inclusion of six coasters, offering a complete serving solution that blends functionality with décor appeal.

Specifications Brand Amimashop Colour Black Material Wood Product Dimensions 16 inch, 14 inch & 12 inch Shape Rectangular Click Here to Buy Amimashop Set of 3 Wooden Serving Trays with 6 Coasters – Kitchen & Dining Table Decor, Coffee Tea Tray Organizer – Home Decor Wooden Tray Set (16, 14, 12 Inch) –Black

FAQs on wooden serving tray sets under ₹2000 Are wooden serving tray sets durable? Yes, quality wooden trays are sturdy and long-lasting.

Can these trays be used daily? Absolutely, they are designed for both daily and occasional use.

Are they easy to clean? Yes, most come with smooth or enamel-coated finishes for easy cleaning.

Do these trays also work as décor pieces? Yes, many feature artistic designs, making them decorative too.

Can I gift a wooden tray set? Yes, they make excellent, stylish, and affordable gifts.

