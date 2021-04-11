Campus life by Zuni Chopra: My own damn worms

One week ago (exactly) I turned twenty. A big milestone for anyone. It was a wonderful day, overflowing with love and sweets and family. I enjoyed every moment of it, but often, I found myself stunned by who I saw in the mirror – an adult, a near fully-grown creature that had her own choices and opinions and beliefs. And my goodness, was I proud of her.

But by nightfall, something occurred to me that somehow astonished me even further. A thought. Simple, inelegant, one might even say crude, but unchallenged in its truth: I will never be a teenager again.

Some may argue against this. Rebirth is not an uncommon belief. But for all intents and purposes, within this meagre lifetime, teenagehood is over. That’s it. Gone, like dandelion seeds in a storming gale. This upset me, for some reason. I felt that, somehow, I hadn’t yet checked off all the boxes that the teenager life entailed. I’d never been to a raging house party, or joined a secret society posing as a student club, or formed a clique with a cool name that walked in squad formation down high school corridors. I’d never even been whisked away by a sparkling vampire to a school for underage wizards in a quest to avoid being chosen as tribute for my district. I wanted to stay a teenager, in every sense of the word.

But then I looked in the mirror again.

Had I always had such a strong shine in my eyes, such a comfortable fit into my own features, such an assurance in my too-crooked smile?

No. Of course I hadn’t.

Sometimes, when I changed, I couldn’t see it until I realised that it was there; sometimes, when I changed, I changed like the banks of a meandering river, shaping little by little into something new.

I like who I see in the mirror now. I adore how well she understands the person she has come to be. I am so in love with the way she loves herself. Somehow, it doesn’t seem so appealing anymore to be so very young – like a baby bird, still growing feathers, still stumbling about half-blind, still content to take whatever worms it’s given.

This may be an absurd analogy, but I want to chase my own damn worms.

Tomorrow, the sun will rise again on a pandemic-stricken world, and I will again wake up, eat an inconsequential breakfast, and log on to Zoom for the thirteenth month of online classes.

But I’ll be twenty.

And in many ways, there is an elation in not just growth, but in the realization of growth – in the pure, senseless joy that time has indeed passed, and that I have indeed passed through it. Perhaps the empowerment that comes from jumping through life’s inevitable hoops will prove to be the air beneath my newly-feathered wings; and perhaps I will have the strength to search for as many worms as my heart dares to dream of, even if I’m the only bird in a darkened, chilly sky.

Zuni Chopra is currently a freshman at Stanford university where she’s studying the creative arts. She has authored three books of poetry and one novel. Through this column, she chronicles her journey as an international student leaving home for the first time to study abroad.

From HT Brunch, April 11, 2021

