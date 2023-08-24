Rude Travel by Vir Sanghvi: The treat of Versailles

Of all the palaces one reads about all over the world, very few are as celebrated as the Palace of Versailles. It was built by King Louis XIV of France, celebrated as the Sun King. The Palace of Versailles has a small hotel on the premises. It’s perhaps the closest you’ll get to living like a monarch. (Adobe stock)

Most of us believe that France had a monarchy toppled by a revolution and then became a republic. In fact, the French Revolution, which led to the execution of Louis XVI, the Sun King‘s descendent, and the sacking of the palace of Versailles, was followed by the return of emperors and monarchs. In 1804, just 15 years after the egalitarian sloganeering of the revolution, the French turned to Napoleon, who crowned himself Emperor of France. Louis XIV’s descendants returned for brief spells on the throne, Napoleon’s family also succeeded to the Emperorhood and there were other small revolutions. (And many other republics: the current version is the Fifth Republic.) King Louis XIV of France spent so much money on the palace that it became a byword for royal grandeur. (ARIELLES)

Versailles is now owned by the French government, which has spent hundreds of millions of euros on restoring it and it is rated as a world heritage site. The French do not offer the world too much access (Sofia Coppola’s 2006 film on Marie Antoinette was mostly filmed on a soundstage in Paris) but a TV series called Versailles (available on streaming services in India) was allowed to shoot inside the palace. The show is crap, but the locations are gorgeous. The suites of the hotel in the Palace of Versailles recreate the historic furnishing, mood and design of the monarchy. (ARIELLES)

We have turned our Indian palaces into hotels. The British have country-house hotels. And the French have opened up the chateaux of the Loire valley. But Versailles has been treated as sacred. When visiting hours are over, the gates are locked and visitors are turned away. Though the hotel is run by the French luxury group Airelles, the overwhelming influence is chef Alain Ducasse. (Le grand contrôle)

We arrived just before lunch and enjoyed a light meal (a perfect cheese omelette, Ducasse’s Croque Monsieur etc) on the terrace. Our room was huge and may well have been the best hotel room I have ever stayed in. It was decorated in period style with an airy private terrace overlooking the palace. Alain Ducasse serves an elevated version of ratatouille at Le Grand Contrôle, his restaurant inside the palace. (Le grand contrôle)

The tour was followed by a Ducasse-style nine-course dinner paired with wine. We chose, unprompted, to sit on the largest table only to discover that this was called the royal table. So, before each course was served, a lady dressed in medieval costume would arrive, carrying a staff which she would bang on the floor of the restaurant to demand silence. Then, she would announce what was being served to the royal table. I, of course, had no idea what she was saying but my wife, who understands French, stiffened and looked self-conscious as the whole restaurant stared at us.

