Get to know... Shiv Kapur

Age: 41

Shiv Kapur says he won’t leave his house without his daughter.

Occupation: Golf professional

Currently I am: At the Mastercard Golf Clinic and I am glad to see the abundance of talent. I am hoping more young women take up golf.

High point in life: Winning the gold medal at the 2002 Asian Games in Busan.

Low point in life: Missing the cadre at the Indian Open on my home course (the Delhi Golf Club).

On my playlist: I always start the morning with Metallica. Or Cat Stevens when I want to chill.

On my speed dial: My wife. Proudly!

Today I’m craving : Butter chicken.

Next big splurge: Probably a new car.

Last thing I ordered online: A Barbie Dream house for my daughter. But it came after Christmas, so I’m done ordering online.

App I check before going to bed: Usually my email.

Advice I’d give my 18-year-old self: Be patient..

A secret skill I have: I smoke my own meat at home. I season it for 24-36 hours and grill it for 14 hours.

A superpower/magic tool I wish I had: Patience.

My favourite Sunday memory while growing up: Watching golf tournaments.

My most star-struck moment so far: It was a double star-struck moment because I played golf with Tiger Woods in the morning and had dinner with Sachin Tendulkar the same night.

My favourite bad habit: I like the occasional Gurkha Abuelo cigar.

A trait I despise in people: Tardiness and lies.

I won’t leave the house without…: My daughter.

The best thing about fame: It’s nice when your talents are recognised.

The worst thing about fame is: Lack of privacy.

From HT Brunch, April 22, 2023

