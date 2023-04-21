Get to know... Shiv Kapur
Golf professional talks about her high and low points in life, her playlist, cravings, and superpower she wishes she had. She also gives advice to her 18-year-old self.
Age: 41
Occupation: Golf professional
Currently I am: At the Mastercard Golf Clinic and I am glad to see the abundance of talent. I am hoping more young women take up golf.
High point in life: Winning the gold medal at the 2002 Asian Games in Busan.
Low point in life: Missing the cadre at the Indian Open on my home course (the Delhi Golf Club).
On my playlist: I always start the morning with Metallica. Or Cat Stevens when I want to chill.
On my speed dial: My wife. Proudly!
Today I’m craving : Butter chicken.
Next big splurge: Probably a new car.
Last thing I ordered online: A Barbie Dream house for my daughter. But it came after Christmas, so I’m done ordering online.
App I check before going to bed: Usually my email.
Advice I’d give my 18-year-old self: Be patient..
A secret skill I have: I smoke my own meat at home. I season it for 24-36 hours and grill it for 14 hours.
A superpower/magic tool I wish I had: Patience.
My favourite Sunday memory while growing up: Watching golf tournaments.
My most star-struck moment so far: It was a double star-struck moment because I played golf with Tiger Woods in the morning and had dinner with Sachin Tendulkar the same night.
My favourite bad habit: I like the occasional Gurkha Abuelo cigar.
A trait I despise in people: Tardiness and lies.
I won’t leave the house without…: My daughter.
The best thing about fame: It’s nice when your talents are recognised.
The worst thing about fame is: Lack of privacy.
From HT Brunch, April 22, 2023
