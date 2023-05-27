Get to know...Chaitanya Sharma
Rapper and actor Chaitanya Sharma, also known as @_slowcheeta_, is promoting Royal Stag Boombox and has a craving for butter chicken. He wishes he could fly and won't leave his house without saying bye to his parents.
Currently I am: Promoting Royal Stag Boombox.
On my playlist: People by Libianca, Tere Pyaar Mein from Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar and Sing for the Moment by Eminem.
On my speed dial: My wife.
Today I’m craving: Butter chicken, as always
My next big splurge: AudioMass , a web-based audio and waveform editor. And a watch.
App I check before going to bed: Livescore and Instagram
I was at my lowest when: I was bedridden for six months.
A superpower I wished I had: I wish I could fly
My favourite Sunday memory: Watching Manchester United play on the weekend, eating Domino’s pizza, garlic bread and cheesy dip.
My most starstruck moment so far: I had the opportunity to go from zero to the 12th floor in a lift with Shah Rukh Khan.
If I could travel back or forward in time: I would travel back to meet my best friend, who I lost.
I won’t leave my house without: Saying bye to my mom and dad.
The best thing about fame: Being able to affect so many lives at one time.
The worst thing about fame: Judging yourself based on what people think of you.
