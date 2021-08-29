Home / Lifestyle / Brunch / Technical Guruji: Budget-friendly furniture
A solution for your furniture needs
A solution for your furniture needs
brunch

Technical Guruji: Budget-friendly furniture

If you’re looking to furnish or revamp your house and don’t want to spend a bomb on it, is Ikea really as easy a solution as it sounds?
READ FULL STORY
By Gaurav Chaudhary
PUBLISHED ON AUG 29, 2021 09:49 AM IST

DIY furniture

I keep seeing YouTubers doing up their homes solely with Ikea furniture. Is Ikea really cost-effective or is it just good brand marketing?

—Charles, Delhi

Ikea is definitely cost-effective. The brand is known for its flat packaging and for DIY. But it is not something you would want to invest in for the long-term since it’s not exactly durable. Most YouTubers use Ikea desks and furniture, but I doubt the durability because it’s made from MDF (medium density fibreboard). If you tried to disassemble it a few times, you’d know what I’m talking about.

Gaurav is the world’s largest tech vlogger on YouTube with 21.4 million+ subscribers. His welcome “Namaskaar dosto… (Hello friends)” is as endearing as it is popular.

From HT Brunch, August 29, 2021

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.