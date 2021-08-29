Technical Guruji: Budget-friendly furniture

DIY furniture

I keep seeing YouTubers doing up their homes solely with Ikea furniture. Is Ikea really cost-effective or is it just good brand marketing?

—Charles, Delhi

Ikea is definitely cost-effective. The brand is known for its flat packaging and for DIY. But it is not something you would want to invest in for the long-term since it’s not exactly durable. Most YouTubers use Ikea desks and furniture, but I doubt the durability because it’s made from MDF (medium density fibreboard). If you tried to disassemble it a few times, you’d know what I’m talking about.

Gaurav is the world’s largest tech vlogger on YouTube with 21.4 million+ subscribers. His welcome “Namaskaar dosto… (Hello friends)” is as endearing as it is popular.

