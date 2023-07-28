Prick ortreat: What are injectibles and are they safe for you?

No one’s hiding anymore. No one’s blaming their sudden bursts of youthfulness to mountain retreats, Sattvic diets, hot yoga or chilled charcoal water. They’re coming clean about injectable beauty treatments. Kylie Jenner’s bountiful lips, she’s acknowledged, come not from her line of lipsticks but from regular jabs of volumiser. (instagram/@kyliejenner)

Chrissy Teigen’s cheek fillers are pretty obvious. Amy Schumer, Courteney Cox and Khloé Kardashian have got their cheek fillers dissolved as they didn’t like how they looked. (instagram/@chrissyteigen)

Though primarily administered for cosmetic reasons, injectables also treat excessive sweating, lockjaw, migraines, and muscle spasms. Celebrities routinely get Botox on their underarms during awards season to avoid perspiring in red-carpet couture. It’s temporary, cheaper than ever, but by no means risk-free. Here’s a quick guide for anyone planning to go under the needle. When Anushka Sharma appeared on Koffee with Karan with a plumped-up pout, she candidly attributed it to a lip filler, which she got done for (above) PK (2014).

“Most people don’t require downtime after a procedure and can resume their daily activities immediately,” says Delhi-based Dr Ishan Sardesai, aesthetic surgeon at The Face Centre. But be prepared for post- jab complications. “There may be mild side effects in the form of redness, bruising or swelling. Be warned though that you may not look your absolute best for a couple of days after the procedure.”