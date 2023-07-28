Prick ortreat: What are injectibles and are they safe for you?
Don’t frown. More Indians are getting fillers and other injectables to look younger. Is the needle the new scalpel?
No one’s hiding anymore. No one’s blaming their sudden bursts of youthfulness to mountain retreats, Sattvic diets, hot yoga or chilled charcoal water. They’re coming clean about injectable beauty treatments.
Though primarily administered for cosmetic reasons, injectables also treat excessive sweating, lockjaw, migraines, and muscle spasms. Celebrities routinely get Botox on their underarms during awards season to avoid perspiring in red-carpet couture. It’s temporary, cheaper than ever, but by no means risk-free. Here’s a quick guide for anyone planning to go under the needle.
“Most people don’t require downtime after a procedure and can resume their daily activities immediately,” says Delhi-based Dr Ishan Sardesai, aesthetic surgeon at The Face Centre. But be prepared for post- jab complications. “There may be mild side effects in the form of redness, bruising or swelling. Be warned though that you may not look your absolute best for a couple of days after the procedure.”