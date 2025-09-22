10 Best Chikankari suits at up to 80% off on Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025; Festive season special picks
Published on: Sept 22, 2025 05:00 am IST
These Chikankari suit sets will make you look graceful without breaking the bank. With up to 80% off, this is the best time to stock up on timeless pieces.
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
Ruby Pink Women’s Chikankari Embroidered 3 Piece Suit Set in Faux Georgette – Long Gown Style Kurta with Lining, Embroidered Dupatta, Festive Ethnic Outfit (IN, Alpha, 3XL, Plus, Ruby Pink) View Details
|
₹1,499
|
|
|
MRSWEARS Womens Regular Fit Ready to Wear Heavy Cotton Rayon Embroidery Work Chikankari Kurta Set (kp-w-244-sky-blue-2xl) View Details
|
₹897.97
|
|
|
SHOPPING QUEEN Womens Georgette Chikankari Embroidered Kurta Palazzo Set (A308_Dusty Pink_XS) View Details
|
₹1,099
|
|
|
SHOPPING QUEEN Womens Georgette Embroidered Kurta Palazzo with Dupatta (A548_Light Purple_M) View Details
|
₹1,299
|
|
|
GoSriKi Womens Rayon Blend Chikankari Embroidered Floral Straight Kurta Set (SCEROS-Cerosin-GS_L_Blue_Large) View Details
|
₹492
|
|
|
SHOPPING QUEEN Womens Silk Chikankari Kurta Pant with Dupatta (A390_Dusty Blue_S) View Details
|
₹1,099
|
|
|
Womens Faux Georgette Chikankari Embroidered 3 Piece Suit Set with Dupatta – Long Gown Style Kurta with Lining, Side Cut Pattern, Festive Ethnic Dress (IN, Alpha, M, Regular, Women, Red) View Details
|
₹1,599
|
|
|
BHARVITA Womens Cotton Embroidered Chikankari Work Straight Kurta Dupatta Pant Set (IN, Alpha, L, PEATCH) View Details
|
₹735
|
|
|
RATAN Women Rayon Regular Solid Anarkali Lucknowi Chikankari Ethnic Wear Kurta Set(RYD-COFF-M_Brown), Medium View Details
|
₹999
|
|
|
ANSHU SIGNATURE Chikankari Embroidered Lucknowi Kurti with Palazzo for Women | Elegant Ethnic Wear Set | Kurta Palazzo Set | Stylish & Graceful Cotton Embroidery Suit (Green, 2XL) View Details
|
₹999
|
|
|
SHOPPING QUEEN Womens Rayon Chikankari Lucknowi Kurta Palazzo with Dupatta Set (A472_Onion_XS) View Details
|
₹1,099
|
|
