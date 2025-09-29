Hand embroidery carries an old-world charm that makes every outfit feel unique and personal. This festive season, celebrate tradition with beautifully crafted hand-embroidered kurtas, available at up to 80% off in the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale. From delicate chikankari to elegant threadwork, these kurtas bring grace and comfort together, making them perfect for pujas, Diwali parties, or even intimate family gatherings. 10 Hand-embroidered kurtas for women on Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale at up to 80% off

Top 10 hand-embroidered kurtas for women at up to 80% off:

This gorgeous Lucknowi chikankari georgette Anarkali is all about flowy elegance. It comes with an inner lining for comfort and lets the embroidery take centre stage. Ideal for festive evenings, weddings, or sangeet ceremonies, the Anarkali silhouette adds regal charm while the chikankari detailing keeps it traditional. Pair it with chandbalis and metallic heels for a head-turning festive look.

Crafted in soft modal fabric, this chikankari kurta feels luxurious on the skin while being lightweight enough for long festive days. The delicate embroidery stands out beautifully, making it versatile for both daytime pujas and evening family gatherings. Dress it up with silk leggings and a chiffon dupatta for an elegant yet comfortable outfit.

Nothing says classic like black, and this straight cotton kurta by Ada is a festive wardrobe staple. The white chikankari embroidery against the black base creates a stunning contrast, giving it a timeless appeal. Whether paired with palazzos for a chic festive dinner look or with churidar for traditional styling, this kurta works for multiple occasions with equal grace.

Made from breathable cotton, this Seva Chikan straight kurta is perfect for daytime celebrations. The hand embroidery is intricate yet subtle, lending it a touch of understated elegance. Easy to style with statement jhumkas and embroidered juttis, this piece is ideal for Navratri mornings, Diwali pujas, or simple festive lunches.

This Ada straight-fit cotton kurta balances elegance with comfort effortlessly. The chikankari embroidery lends it a delicate look, while the breathable cotton ensures all-day wearability. It is the kind of kurta you can style minimally for a homely puja or dress up with silk dupattas and ethnic jewellery for a festive evening with family.

If you’re looking for something simple yet festive, this straight-fit terivoil cotton kurta is the perfect choice. The neat embroidery adds sophistication without being over the top, making it great for semi-formal festive events. Pair it with pastel churidars and embroidered sandals for a subtle, graceful festive look.

With a regular fit and classic chikankari embroidery, this kurta from Ada is all about effortless charm. The cotton fabric ensures comfort even during long festive rituals, while the hand embroidery elevates its aesthetic. It’s a versatile piece that works as well for office festive wear as it does for family gatherings.

This size-inclusive cotton kurta is perfect for women who want to combine comfort with elegance. The delicate chikankari handwork makes it festive-ready, while the pure cotton fabric keeps it breathable and easy to carry. Available up to size 3XL, it ensures that festive fashion feels inclusive and accessible to everyone. Pair it with dupattas in vibrant festive hues for a more celebratory look.

This Ada cotton chikankari kurta is the perfect pick for women who love understated festive elegance. Hand-embroidered by skilled artisans, the kurta showcases traditional Lucknowi motifs that bring out a delicate, heritage-inspired charm. The regular fit makes it versatile for all-day wear, whether you’re attending a puja, stepping out for festive shopping, or hosting family get-togethers.

In a refreshing sea green hue, this Ada chikankari kurta beautifully captures the grace of Lucknowi craftsmanship. The hand embroidery adds intricate detailing that elevates its look without being overwhelming, making it a versatile option for both festive mornings and evening gatherings. Crafted from breathable cotton, this kurta ensures comfort while exuding elegance.

10 Hand-embroidered kurtas for women on Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale at up to 80% off: FAQs What makes hand-embroidered chikankari kurtas special? Chikankari is a traditional embroidery technique from Lucknow, known for its delicate threadwork and intricate motifs. Each kurta is handcrafted, giving it a unique charm that machine embroidery cannot replicate.

Are these kurtas comfortable for all-day wear? Absolutely. Since most are made of breathable fabrics like cotton, georgette, or modal, they are lightweight and comfortable enough for long festive rituals or all-day celebrations.

How should I style a chikankari kurta for the festive season? You can style them with silk or chiffon dupattas, ethnic jewellery like jhumkas, and embroidered juttis or heels. For a more contemporary touch, pair them with palazzos or cigarette pants.

Are these kurtas suitable for festive occasions? Yes! These kurtas are perfect for festivals like Navratri, Diwali, and Eid. Their rich embroidery and elegant fabrics make them festive-ready, while still being versatile for semi-formal events.

