5 Best waterproof phone pouches for swimming that let you snap pics, scroll, and float!

Taking your phone into the water used to feel like tempting fate. Now, with the right waterproof phone pouch, you can keep it by your side without a second thought. These clever accessories aren’t just about protection. They let you keep using your phone while you’re swimming, floating or even just splashing about in the shallows. You might be filming underwater clips or texting from the hot tub.
The best waterproof phone pouch does more than keep things dry. With proper sealing, clear plastic, and easy-to-use locking systems, these pouches are changing how we treat our tech around water. From pool days to beach trips, a reliable waterproof phone cover is one bit of gear that's surprisingly handy and worth having.
CASEOLOGY by Spigen brings a waterproof phone pouch with a clever vacuum seal that hugs your camera lens for sharp underwater shots. It fits smartphones up to 8.3 inches, even with bulky cases. The pouch allows smooth touch and button access, has anti-fog tech, and includes a long adjustable strap for versatile wear. Perfect for active outdoor use.
What are buyers saying on Amazon? Reliable seal, solid underwater performance and surprisingly clear photos. Users praise the vacuum feature, though a few find it slightly pricey.
Specifications
Compatible Devices
Universal smartphones up to 8.3 inches
Material
Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU)
Waterproof Seal Type
Vacuum pump with double Velcro closure
Included Accessories
130 cm strap, 4-corner strap holes for multiple wearing options
The Spigen Waterproof Mobile Pouch (A601) is a clear, lightweight pouch that fits phones up to 8.2 inches. With IPX8 certification, it protects your device up to 30 metres underwater. The soft PVC lets you scroll with ease, even while submerged. It also holds essentials like cash and cards, making it a solid pick for swimming and travel.
What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers love the secure seal, crystal clarity, and easy touchscreen use. It’s compact enough yet roomy for the essentials.
The ESR waterproof phone pouch is built for the iPhone 14 Pro Max and 15 Pro Max, combining full underwater touch sensitivity with a float-ready design. Certified IPX8, it keeps your device dry up to 30 metres deep. Its snug fit, responsive buttons, and buoyant sponge layer make it a reliable pick for beach trips and underwater activities.
What are buyers saying on Amazon? Praised for its snug fit, solid waterproofing and floating design, though some note the case must be removed before use.
Specifications
Waterproof Rating
IPX8 (up to 30 metres)
Dimensions
20.9 x 10.5 x 2.9 cm
Underwater Touch Support
Yes, up to 3 metres (volume button use beyond that)
The BOBO Universal Waterproof Pouch is a practical dry bag-style case that fits a wide range of smartphones. With IPX8 certification, it offers reliable water, snow and dirt protection. Its transparent build keeps your phone visible on both sides, making it handy for snapping photos or checking notifications. Great for the beach or pool, with a basic snap lock and neck strap.
What are buyers saying on Amazon? Appreciated for keeping phones dry and looking neat, though the screen response and fit vary across different phone sizes.
The JOTO waterproof phone pouch is made for smartphones up to 6 inches, offering protection for beach days and poolside lounging. It features clear windows on both sides for easy photo-taking and screen visibility. The IPX8 rating promises water resistance up to 30 metres, while the simple snap lock and included neck strap keep things practical and hands-free.
What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers like the fit and affordability. Opinions are mixed on water resistance and touchscreen performance during underwater use.
Yes, many waterproof phone pouches are designed specifically for swimming and offer protection up to 30 metres underwater.
Will the touchscreen still work inside the pouch?
Most pouches have a clear, touch-sensitive window allowing smooth screen use underwater or on land.
How do I know if my phone fits the pouch?
Check the pouch’s maximum device size; many fit phones up to around 8.3 inches diagonally.
Are waterproof phone pouches reusable?
Yes, they are made to be durable and reusable for multiple water activities with proper care.
