5 Best waterproof phone pouches for swimming that let you snap pics, scroll, and float!

Taking your phone into the water used to feel like tempting fate. Now, with the right waterproof phone pouch, you can keep it by your side without a second thought. These clever accessories aren’t just about protection. They let you keep using your phone while you’re swimming, floating or even just splashing about in the shallows. You might be filming underwater clips or texting from the hot tub. A waterproof phone cover lets you scroll through playlists and snap underwater selfies without risking water damage or signal loss.

The best waterproof phone pouch does more than keep things dry. With proper sealing, clear plastic, and easy-to-use locking systems, these pouches are changing how we treat our tech around water. From pool days to beach trips, a reliable waterproof phone cover is one bit of gear that's surprisingly handy and worth having.

Loading Suggestions...

CASEOLOGY by Spigen brings a waterproof phone pouch with a clever vacuum seal that hugs your camera lens for sharp underwater shots. It fits smartphones up to 8.3 inches, even with bulky cases. The pouch allows smooth touch and button access, has anti-fog tech, and includes a long adjustable strap for versatile wear. Perfect for active outdoor use.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Reliable seal, solid underwater performance and surprisingly clear photos. Users praise the vacuum feature, though a few find it slightly pricey.

Specifications Compatible Devices Universal smartphones up to 8.3 inches Material Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Waterproof Seal Type Vacuum pump with double Velcro closure Included Accessories 130 cm strap, 4-corner strap holes for multiple wearing options Click Here to Buy CASEOLOGY by Spigen Waterproof Mobile Pouch up to 8.3 for iPhone 16 15 14 13 12 Series, iPhone Pro Max, Samsung S25 S24 S23 Ultra, Pixel Series, Vacuum Pump Mobile Waterproof Pouch - Charcoal Grey

Loading Suggestions...

The Spigen Waterproof Mobile Pouch (A601) is a clear, lightweight pouch that fits phones up to 8.2 inches. With IPX8 certification, it protects your device up to 30 metres underwater. The soft PVC lets you scroll with ease, even while submerged. It also holds essentials like cash and cards, making it a solid pick for swimming and travel.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers love the secure seal, crystal clarity, and easy touchscreen use. It’s compact enough yet roomy for the essentials.

Specifications Waterproof Rating IPX8 (up to 30 metres) Material ABS and Polyvinyl Chloride Compatible Phone Size Devices up to 8.2 inches Included Accessories Adjustable, detachable neck strap Click Here to Buy Spigen Waterproof Mobile Pouch (A601) for iPhone, Samsung Galaxy, Google Pixel and All Other Smartphones up to 8.2 Inches, Mobile Waterproof Pouch (IPX8 Certified, Pack of 1) - Crystal Clear

Loading Suggestions...

The ESR waterproof phone pouch is built for the iPhone 14 Pro Max and 15 Pro Max, combining full underwater touch sensitivity with a float-ready design. Certified IPX8, it keeps your device dry up to 30 metres deep. Its snug fit, responsive buttons, and buoyant sponge layer make it a reliable pick for beach trips and underwater activities.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Praised for its snug fit, solid waterproofing and floating design, though some note the case must be removed before use.

Specifications Waterproof Rating IPX8 (up to 30 metres) Dimensions 20.9 x 10.5 x 2.9 cm Underwater Touch Support Yes, up to 3 metres (volume button use beyond that) Buoyant Design Built-in sponge airbag keeps the pouch floating Click Here to Buy ESR 1 Pack Waterproof Phone Pouch for iPhone 15 Pro Max/14 Pro Max, Underwater Touch Sensitivity, IPX8 Floating Waterproof Cellphone Case with Lanyard, Dry Bag for Snorkeling, Black

Loading Suggestions...

The BOBO Universal Waterproof Pouch is a practical dry bag-style case that fits a wide range of smartphones. With IPX8 certification, it offers reliable water, snow and dirt protection. Its transparent build keeps your phone visible on both sides, making it handy for snapping photos or checking notifications. Great for the beach or pool, with a basic snap lock and neck strap.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Appreciated for keeping phones dry and looking neat, though the screen response and fit vary across different phone sizes.

Specifications Waterproof Rating IPX8 (up to 30 metres) Material Non-toxic TPU and Plastic Window Size 70 mm x 135 mm Lock Mechanism Snap and lock system with included neck strap Click Here to Buy BOBO Universal Waterproof Pouch (Big Size) Cellphone Dry Bag Case for Smartphone – Transparent (Pack of 1)

Loading Suggestions...

The JOTO waterproof phone pouch is made for smartphones up to 6 inches, offering protection for beach days and poolside lounging. It features clear windows on both sides for easy photo-taking and screen visibility. The IPX8 rating promises water resistance up to 30 metres, while the simple snap lock and included neck strap keep things practical and hands-free.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like the fit and affordability. Opinions are mixed on water resistance and touchscreen performance during underwater use.

Specifications Waterproof Rating IPX8 (up to 30 metres) Material Polyvinyl Chloride (Vinyl) Window Size 70 mm x 140 mm Lock Mechanism Snap and lock system with included neck strap Click Here to Buy JOTO Pouch Case For Apple iPhone 6S 6,6S Plus, SE 5S 7, Samsung Galaxy S7, S6 Note 5 4, HTC LG Sony Nokia Motorola up to 6.0 ( Polyvinyl Chloride|Black )

For anyone after a waterproof phone pouch for swimming that’s reliable, touch-friendly and travel-ready, these options offer solid protection without fuss. Keep your phone dry and your snaps coming.

Similar articles for you

Zouk: Meet modern vegan designs, rooted in Indian artistry

Vegan handbags for the modern professional: Work smarter, carry kinder

Vegan leather handbag brands that will transform the way you style!

Bag the one you want: Get handbags that speak your language.

Waterproof phone pouch: FAQs Can I use a waterproof phone pouch for swimming? Yes, many waterproof phone pouches are designed specifically for swimming and offer protection up to 30 metres underwater.

Will the touchscreen still work inside the pouch? Most pouches have a clear, touch-sensitive window allowing smooth screen use underwater or on land.

How do I know if my phone fits the pouch? Check the pouch’s maximum device size; many fit phones up to around 8.3 inches diagonally.

Are waterproof phone pouches reusable? Yes, they are made to be durable and reusable for multiple water activities with proper care.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.