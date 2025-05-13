5 style mistakes that are silently sabotaging your corporate image: Fashion tips to nail office look
Style expert spills the beans on fashion faux pas that could be killing your credibility at work; suggests tips to nail office looks for any business occasion.
We always say that first impression is the last impression and this statement fits better in the corporate setting than anywhere else. Corporate is the place where how you look and carry yourself speaks before you do and it really can be a make or break for your important meetings, interview, deals, appraisals and what not.
In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Rhea Gadoo, lifestyle and fashion expert, said, “It’s really important to dress appropriately for corporate meetings because it not only boosts your confidence but also sets a tone of modesty, professionalism and respect.”
According to her, here’s how you can ensure you’re always dressed right for any business occasion.
1. Understand the dress code
You need to assess the company culture and the nature of the meeting. Industries like finance, consulting and law often need formal business attire— formal suits, crisp shirts, no major colours and polished shoes. In creative or tech-driven environments, business casual may be acceptable but even then, neatness and thoughtfulness in your outfit are of key importance.
2. Build a capsule closet
You can never go wrong with classic wardrobe staples. Men can choose a well-fitted suit or shirts in shades of black, grey or navy and polished shoes. Women can go for tailored trousers, pencil skirts, blouses, or shift dresses in neutral tones. Blazers add an instant formal touch and can elevate even a simple outfit. Accessories like cufflinks, tie, structured handbag or a classy watch can instantly add on to your outfit. Heavy accessories or colourful outfits are highly likely to draw away the attention.
3. Pay attention to grooming
Grooming yourself is as important as your outfit. Having tidy hair, clean nails, polished shoes, subtle makeup and applying subtle non-overpowering fragrances make all the difference.
4. Dress comfortably yet professionally
Many corporate meetings could be long and demanding. Wearing clothes that fit well, would really allow you to move comfortably. Avoid outfits that are too deep, too tight, too loose, or require constant adjustment.
5. Final check
Wrinkle-free clothes, tucked-in shirts and an overall composed look can greatly enhance your presence and would convey respect, readiness and attention to detail.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.