60-year-old supermodel Paulina Porizkova shows her unfiltered body in bikini pics: Internet reacts to Instagram post

Paulina Porizkova, a 60-year-old supermodel-turned-content-creator, has been proudly sharing unfiltered photos of herself on social media, challenging traditional beauty standards and stereotypes about ageing. In her July 28 Instagram post, she shared two contrasting photos: one of her posing in a white bikini against a beautiful backdrop and another at home in lingerie, showcasing her natural look with grey hair and imperfect lighting. Paulina Porizkova encourages women to be confident in their own skin, regardless of age. (Instagram/ Endlessly 80s and Paulina Porizkova)

‘This is 60’

Paulina's caption reflected on the journey of life, emphasising that the learning process is more important than achieving perfection. She wrote, “This is me. Vacation, pretty light, posing for a shot. This is also me. Home, not great light, not posing. This is 60. This is 60 years of sometimes healthy eating, sometimes not. 60 years of sometimes working out, sometimes not. 60 years of doing the right things followed by doing the wrong things and over again and again. It’s 60 years of learning of what works and what doesn’t.”

She continued, “And just as I think I’ve figured it out, everything changes and I have to start again. The beauty of 60 is that now I understand the importance is IN the lesson, not passing the exam.”

'Stunning, inspiring and authentic'

Paulina's authenticity and confidence inspired many, including fans and celebrities like actor Selma Blair , who praised her beauty and spirit. Selma commented, “Gorgeous...”

A fan wrote, "Thank you for sharing and being real. I often see images of women on here going, ‘This is’, and then whatever age they are, but it’s ALWAYS a super flattering photo, never the realness of our ageing bodies. How are we ever going to accept ourselves if we’re not seeing ourselves?"

Another said, “You are so inspiring as both photos are beautiful. I just turned 70, and in the mirror, if I stand just right, suck in the tummy, I'm like 'Wow, not too bad'. But other times I bend and see the sag, the cellulite in my legs, a bit creepy, and I'm so accepting of this is how I am. I'm done competing (even with myself). I'm done looking for perfection. I am so content with my body. I had my young glory days and now I'm in my mature glory days!!!! You are so stunning, inspiring and authentic. Thank you, thank you, thank you for this post. Sending so much love and hugs!”