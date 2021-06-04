Alia Bhatt in floral crop top and shorts looks summer ready at the beach

Alia Bhatt’s wardrobe is all about her love for unapologetic and feminine ensembles, with pastel shades and flirty silhouettes. They even deliver on fashion and functionality in equal measure. A closer look at her wardrobe will show you that the actress has a collection of varied silhouettes. From neon lehengas to vintage bohemian saris and floral summer dresses, Alia loves to wear them all.

Today, Alia treated her fans to two adorable pictures of herself lounging on the beach. One was a recent picture of the Kalank actress, and the other was from when she was just a baby. She captioned the images, “Because no matter who we are.” The two pictures had one adorable thing in common, the actress squinting her eyes. However, what caught our eye was Alia’s summer-ready co-ord ensemble in the picture.

For the beach photoshoot, Alia slipped into a sunshine yellow ensemble from the conscious clothing brand Ed-a-Mamma. She wore a crew neck crop top that featured white and pink-hued floral print all over. The sleeveless top also had cut-out details on the hemline.

The 28-year-old actress wore the crop top with a pair of shorts featuring a similar floral pattern. The shorts had a side zip detailing and cut-outs on the hems.

Alia rounded off her beach look with a floral print bucket hat, gold earrings and few statement rings. Her summer-ready ensemble is giving us holiday vibes.

She left her tresses open with the fun attire and styled them in soft waves. Glowing skin, nude lip shade, well-defined eyebrows, a hint of blush on the cheeks and mascara on the lashes rounded off her make-up.

If you are looking for some summer wardrobe inspiration, scroll down to take a look at Alia’s recent posts on Instagram:

On the work front, Alia will be seen next in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi, in which she plays the titular role of a brothel owner in the Kamathipura area of Mumbai. The film is based on a chapter from Hussain Zaidi’s book Mafia Queens Of Mumbai. Alia also has Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra and SS Rajamouli’s RRR.

