Friday, Jul 18, 2025
New Delhi

Amazon Beauty Sale starts today: Don't miss up to 75% off on skincare, hair care, and makeup

By Shweta Pandey
Published on: Jul 18, 2025 02:03 pm IST

Amazon is celebrating a minimum 35% and up to 75% off across all beauty products, from skin care, haircare, and makeup.

Neutrogena Ultrasheer Sunscreen SPF 50+ PA++++ View Details checkDetails

Minimalist Anti-Acne Salicylic Acid 2% Face Wash For Oily & Acne Prone Skin | With LHA for Pore Cleansing, Oil Control & Sebum Regulation | Sulfate-Free Formula with Zinc for Gentle Exfoliation | Cleanser for Women & Men | 100 ml View Details checkDetails

₹264

Dot & Key Ceramides Moisturizer with Hyaluronic for Intense Moisturizing and Skin Strengthening View Details checkDetails

L’Oréal Paris Hyaluron Pure 72H Purifying Shampoo View Details checkDetails

TRESemme Keratin Smooth Conditioner View Details checkDetails

Livon Professional Hydrating Serum for Women & Men View Details checkDetails

LAKMÉ 9 To 5 Primer + Matte Perfect Cover Liquid Foundation, View Details checkDetails

Hilary Rhoda Perfection Eyeshadow Palette | Highly Pigmented Eyeshadow Palette | Matte & Shimmer Finish | Long Lasting Eyeshadow for Women | Blendable Eyeshadow | 20.8g | 16 Shades (Shade 1) View Details checkDetails

₹233

RAS Luxury Oils Lumiere Satin Matte Lipstick View Details checkDetails

NIVEA MEN Fresh Active Original Deodorant for Men View Details checkDetails

Nautica Voyage Eau De Toilette For Men, 100Ml View Details checkDetails

₹1,949

Yardley London Morning Dew Refreshing Deodorant View Details checkDetails

GUESS 1981 W Eau De Toilette Liquid- 100 Ml (For Women, Floral Musk) View Details checkDetails

Fiama Body Wash Shower Gel Patchouli & Macadamia View Details checkDetails

Shravaha Pure Kumkumadi Tailam Combo | 100% Ayurvedic Oil Made with Shastrokt Vidhi for Radiant Skin & Rejuvenation | 60ml View Details checkDetails

₹710

Forest Essentials Shower Wash Lime Saffron Oudh | Sulphate-Free Ayurvedic Body Wash | Softens, Scents & Hydrates Skin View Details checkDetails

₹475

Ikonic Pro 2100+ Hair Dryer 2000W, Black, 3 heat and 2 speed settings, View Details checkDetails

Braun Face Mini Hair Remover FS1000, Electric Facial Hair Remover for Women View Details checkDetails

PHILIPS Hair Straightener Brush - 5X Better Frizz Free Hair In 5Min View Details checkDetails

Schwarzkopf TAFT Wet Hair Styling Gel For 24 Hours Shiny Wet Look Effect Hold 3 With Moisturising Formula, Non-Sticky And Easy to Wash Off, No Alcohol, No Sulphate, Vegan And Peta Approved - 150ML View Details checkDetails

₹350

Zlade Ballistic TURBO 3.0 Full Body Manscaping Trimmer for Men | Beard, Body, Balls, Pubic Hair, Private Parts | IPX7 Waterproof, No Nicks or Cuts | 90 Mins Non Stop Runtime | 5 Mins Wireless or USB C Fast Charging | 2 Speed Turbo Mode for Beard or Body View Details checkDetails

₹2,499

PHILIPS Multi Grooming Kit Mg3710/65, 9-In-1 (New Model), Face, Head And Body - All-In-One Trimmer & Bg1025/15 Showerproof Body Groomer Electric Shaver For Men View Details checkDetails

₹2,699

Amazon Beauty Sale starts today and is giving a minimum 35% off on a wide range of beauty products. From skin care essentials like cream, lotions, hair care products such as shampoos, conditioners, to makeup like lipsticks, and eyeshadow palette, Amazon is giving minimum 35% and up to 75% off. In addition to this lucrative deal, Amazon is also giving gifts on every purchase and up to 10% coupon discounts.

But, hurry, as the deal is not for lifetime and the sale ends on July 22, 2025. In case, you are planning to revamp your beauty kit, we have some special offers across beauty and makeup products listed below for you.

Skincare at up to 70% off

Pamper your skin with top-notch skincare essentials at unbeatable prices. From hydrating moisturizers to rejuvenating serums and sunscreens, enjoy up to 70% off during the Amazon Beauty Sale. Nourish, repair, and glow with trusted brands while saving big. Perfect time to upgrade your daily skincare routine affordably!

Neutrogena Ultrasheer Sunscreen SPF 50+ PA++++
Minimalist Anti-Acne Salicylic Acid 2% Face Wash For Oily & Acne Prone Skin | With LHA for Pore Cleansing, Oil Control & Sebum Regulation | Sulfate-Free Formula with Zinc for Gentle Exfoliation | Cleanser for Women & Men | 100 ml
Dot & Key Ceramides Moisturizer with Hyaluronic for Intense Moisturizing and Skin Strengthening
Hair care at up to 60% off

Transform your hair with luxurious care at incredible discounts. Amazon Beauty Sale offers up to 60% off on shampoos, conditioners, hair masks, oils, and styling products. Tame frizz, add shine, and nourish your locks with premium brands, all at pocket-friendly prices. Your hair deserves this love and care!

L’Oréal Paris Hyaluron Pure 72H Purifying Shampoo
TRESemme Keratin Smooth Conditioner
Livon Professional Hydrating Serum for Women & Men
Makeup at up to 70% off

Unleash your inner diva with makeup steals up to 70% off. From foundation to lipsticks, eyeliners, and blushes, grab all your favourites during the Amazon Beauty Sale. Stock up on best-selling products and trending shades while saving big. It’s your chance to slay every look without breaking the bank!

Hilary Rhoda Perfection Eyeshadow Palette
Deodorants and perfumes at up to 70% off

Smell irresistible every day with fragrances at up to 70% off. Choose from long-lasting deodorants, luxurious perfumes, and body mists from renowned brands. The Amazon Beauty Sale brings you delightful scents for every occasion and mood, at prices too good to miss. Stay fresh and confident all day long!

Loading Suggestions...
Yardley London Morning Dew Refreshing Deodorant
GUESS 1981 W Eau De Toilette Liquid- 100 Ml (For Women, Floral Musk)
Bath and shower at up to 60% off

Indulge in a soothing bath experience with premium products at up to 60% off. From shower gels to bath salts, body scrubs, and soaps, the Amazon Beauty Sale makes self-care more affordable. Refresh your body and senses daily with aromatic, skin-friendly essentials that make your showers truly blissful!

Women's grooming at up to 60% off

Take charge of your personal care with women’s grooming tools at up to 60% off. Explore razors, trimmers, epilators, and more, designed for smooth, effortless grooming. The Amazon Beauty Sale is your perfect chance to grab these handy devices at great discounts. Stay confident and well-groomed every single day!

 

PHILIPS Hair Straightener Brush - 5X Better Frizz Free Hair In 5Min
Men's grooming at up to 40% off

Level up your grooming game with up to 40% off on men’s essentials. From shaving kits to trimmers, beard oils, and skincare, the Amazon Beauty Sale has everything you need. Look sharp and feel fresh without splurging. Upgrade your routine with trusted products that deliver style and confidence affordably!

Schwarzkopf TAFT Wet Hair Styling Gel For 24 Hours Shiny Wet Look Effect Hold 3 With Moisturising Formula, Non-Sticky And Easy to Wash Off, No Alcohol, No Sulphate, Vegan And Peta Approved - 150ML
PHILIPS Multi Grooming Kit Mg3710/65, 9-In-1 (New Model), Face, Head And Body - All-In-One Trimmer & Bg1025/15 Showerproof Body Groomer Electric Shaver For Men
FAQ for Amazon Beauty Sale

  • Do I need Prime to access beauty deals?

    No, this is not a Prime Exclusive sale, but prime members can get additional benefits.

  • What kinds of beauty deals can I expect?

    Discounts up to 70 %+ on skincare, haircare, makeup, and beauty tools

  • Are natural or organic beauty products better?

    Natural and beauty products can be beneficial, but effectiveness depends on ingredients and formulation. Always check labels for active ingredients and avoid harmful chemicals.

  • How can I prevent breakouts from makeup?

    Cleanse your face before and after applying makeup. Use non-comedogenic products. Wash makeup brushes regularly. Avoid sharing makeup. Remove makeup before bedtime.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
