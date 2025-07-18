Amazon Beauty Sale starts today: Don't miss up to 75% off on skincare, hair care, and makeup
Published on: Jul 18, 2025 02:03 pm IST
Amazon is celebrating a minimum 35% and up to 75% off across all beauty products, from skin care, haircare, and makeup.
Neutrogena Ultrasheer Sunscreen SPF 50+ PA++++ View Details
Minimalist Anti-Acne Salicylic Acid 2% Face Wash For Oily & Acne Prone Skin | With LHA for Pore Cleansing, Oil Control & Sebum Regulation | Sulfate-Free Formula with Zinc for Gentle Exfoliation | Cleanser for Women & Men | 100 ml View Details
₹264
Dot & Key Ceramides Moisturizer with Hyaluronic for Intense Moisturizing and Skin Strengthening View Details
L’Oréal Paris Hyaluron Pure 72H Purifying Shampoo View Details
TRESemme Keratin Smooth Conditioner View Details
Livon Professional Hydrating Serum for Women & Men View Details
LAKMÉ 9 To 5 Primer + Matte Perfect Cover Liquid Foundation, View Details
Hilary Rhoda Perfection Eyeshadow Palette | Highly Pigmented Eyeshadow Palette | Matte & Shimmer Finish | Long Lasting Eyeshadow for Women | Blendable Eyeshadow | 20.8g | 16 Shades (Shade 1) View Details
₹233
RAS Luxury Oils Lumiere Satin Matte Lipstick View Details
NIVEA MEN Fresh Active Original Deodorant for Men View Details
Nautica Voyage Eau De Toilette For Men, 100Ml View Details
₹1,949
Yardley London Morning Dew Refreshing Deodorant View Details
GUESS 1981 W Eau De Toilette Liquid- 100 Ml (For Women, Floral Musk) View Details
Fiama Body Wash Shower Gel Patchouli & Macadamia View Details
Shravaha Pure Kumkumadi Tailam Combo | 100% Ayurvedic Oil Made with Shastrokt Vidhi for Radiant Skin & Rejuvenation | 60ml View Details
₹710
Forest Essentials Shower Wash Lime Saffron Oudh | Sulphate-Free Ayurvedic Body Wash | Softens, Scents & Hydrates Skin View Details
₹475
Ikonic Pro 2100+ Hair Dryer 2000W, Black, 3 heat and 2 speed settings, View Details
Braun Face Mini Hair Remover FS1000, Electric Facial Hair Remover for Women View Details
PHILIPS Hair Straightener Brush - 5X Better Frizz Free Hair In 5Min View Details
Schwarzkopf TAFT Wet Hair Styling Gel For 24 Hours Shiny Wet Look Effect Hold 3 With Moisturising Formula, Non-Sticky And Easy to Wash Off, No Alcohol, No Sulphate, Vegan And Peta Approved - 150ML View Details
₹350
Zlade Ballistic TURBO 3.0 Full Body Manscaping Trimmer for Men | Beard, Body, Balls, Pubic Hair, Private Parts | IPX7 Waterproof, No Nicks or Cuts | 90 Mins Non Stop Runtime | 5 Mins Wireless or USB C Fast Charging | 2 Speed Turbo Mode for Beard or Body View Details
₹2,499
PHILIPS Multi Grooming Kit Mg3710/65, 9-In-1 (New Model), Face, Head And Body - All-In-One Trimmer & Bg1025/15 Showerproof Body Groomer Electric Shaver For Men View Details
₹2,699
