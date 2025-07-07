Amazon clearance store: Get minimum 60% off on apparel, shoes, jewellery, watches, and more

Planning to give your wardrobe a makeover? With monsoon season around, it's time to get your closet a revived look. From floral kurtis, solid shirts, to sequined sarees, and classic jewellery, Amazon has it all, that too at up to 70% off. So, plan ahead of the Amazon Prime Day sale and give your look a makeover you have been waiting for. Amazon clearance sale: Up to 70% off on apparel, footwear, and more

To help you pick the best deal, we have listed our top 10 picks of apparel and footwear for your entire family. So, seal the deal in this limited time.

Look effortlessly elegant in the INDO ERA cotton blend embroidered straight kurta and pants combo. The soft fabric keeps you comfortable all day, while the delicate embroidery enhances its ethnic charm. Perfect for casual outings, work, or festive gatherings, this combo ensures a graceful yet relaxed look. Pair it with minimal jewellery to keep the focus on the intricate detailing and enjoy a blend of tradition and style in one chic outfit.

Styling Tips:

Add jhumkas and bangles for a festive vibe.

Pair with flat sandals or block heels.

Carry a solid or printed dupatta for a complete ethnic look.

Wrap yourself in timeless elegance with SIRIL's Paithani soft silk saree. Its luxurious drape, vibrant colours, and traditional motifs embody Indian heritage beautifully. Ideal for weddings, festivals, and formal events, this saree brings sophistication and grace to your look. The rich pallu and intricate borders make it stand out, while the soft silk fabric feels light and easy to carry. Shine at any celebration in this regal saree that blends tradition with contemporary appeal.

Styling Tips:

Pair with a gold choker set and bangles.

Style your hair in a bun adorned with fresh flowers.

Carry a potli bag for a royal finish.

Step into comfort and tradition with Kanvas Kolhapuri chappals. Handcrafted to perfection, these iconic flats combine sturdy construction with ethnic charm, making them ideal for casual and semi-formal occasions. The simple design and neutral tones complement both Indian and Indo-western outfits seamlessly. Durable yet stylish, these chappals add a rustic touch to your wardrobe, offering all-day comfort and versatility for every occasion.

Styling Tips:

Pair with kurtas, maxi dresses, or palazzo sets.

Add oxidized jewellery for a boho look.

Opt for a casual sling bag to complete the ensemble.

Flaunt timeless elegance with the Fossil Gwen analogue women’s watch. Featuring a sleek dial and a sophisticated strap, this watch is perfect for elevating everyday outfits or adding finesse to evening wear. The precision of Fossil craftsmanship ensures reliability, while the chic design exudes luxury. Whether at work, a brunch, or a party, this watch complements your style effortlessly, making it a must-have accessory for the modern woman.

Styling Tips:

Wear as a statement piece with minimal jewellery.

Pair with blazers for a professional look.

Stack with delicate bracelets for a trendy vibe.

Stay sharp and comfortable with the U.S. POLO ASSN. cotton regular fit shirt. Made from breathable fabric, this versatile shirt fits perfectly and provides a polished yet relaxed appearance. Ideal for office, casual Fridays, or weekend outings, it offers style and ease in one. The classic cut ensures timeless appeal, making it a wardrobe staple for any occasion.

Styling Tips:

Pair with chinos or dark denim.

Roll up sleeves for a casual edge.

Add a leather belt and loafers to elevate the look.

Gear up for comfort and style with Campus Men Mark sneakers. Featuring a lightweight build, cushioned sole, and trendy design, these sneakers keep your feet happy through long days. Ideal for everyday wear, gym sessions, or casual outings, they offer both functionality and fashion. Durable and versatile, these sneakers make walking or running a breeze while adding a sporty touch to your outfits.

Styling Tips:

Pair with joggers and a hoodie for a sporty vibe.

Match with jeans and a tee for casual weekends.

Add a bomber jacket for an urban look.

Blend technology and style with the Titan Mirage premium fashion smartwatch. Boasting a sleek design with smart features, it tracks your health, displays notifications, and complements both work and leisure wear. The premium finish ensures you look polished while staying connected and organized. A perfect choice for professionals and fitness enthusiasts alike, this smartwatch marries utility with an elegant appeal.

Styling Tips:

Wear with office wear for a sleek tech-inspired look.

Pair with athleisure for a sporty edge.

Match metallic bands with jewellery for coordinated style.

Turn heads with John Jacobs’ gunmetal-green polarized pilot sunglasses. Crafted for superior UV protection and glare reduction, these premium sunglasses enhance both style and comfort. The full-rim frame with a trendy pilot design makes them perfect for sunny days, road trips, or beach outings. Offering a perfect balance of functionality and flair, these sunglasses are a must-have accessory for every season.

Styling Tips:

Pair with casual shirts or summer dresses.

Accessorize with a canvas hat for beach vibes.

Carry a leather backpack for a cool, travel-ready look.

Dress your little one in comfort and style with Bon Organik’s regular fit T-shirt for boys. Made with soft, breathable fabric, it’s perfect for school, playtime, or casual outings. The vibrant prints and easy fit ensure your child looks adorable while staying at ease all day long. Durable and easy to maintain, this T-shirt keeps up with his active lifestyle while adding charm to his everyday wardrobe.

Styling Tips:

Pair with jeans or shorts and sneakers.

Add a cap for a sporty vibe.

Layer with a denim jacket on cooler days.

Bring out her graceful side with Pspeaches’ cotton kurta and palazzo set for girls. The soft, breathable fabric keeps her comfy, while the vibrant prints and relaxed fit make it perfect for family events, festivals, or casual gatherings. Stylish yet playful, this outfit adds ethnic charm to her wardrobe without compromising comfort. A delightful choice for every special occasion.

Styling Tips:

Add cute bangles or hair clips for a festive touch.

Pair with embellished sandals.

Carry a mini potli bag for an adorable ethnic finish.

FAQ for Amazon clearance sale What is the Amazon Fashion Clearance Sale? The Amazon Fashion Clearance Sale is a limited-time event where you can shop fashion products — clothing, footwear, accessories, and more — at heavily discounted prices. It’s the perfect chance to grab branded styles at clearance prices.

Which products are included in the clearance sale? You’ll find a wide range of fashion items, including: Women’s & men’s clothing Kids’ apparel Footwear (casual, sports, formal) Bags, wallets & belts Watches & jewellery Seasonal & end-of-line products

Will I get the same return & exchange policy on clearance items? Most clearance items are eligible for returns or exchanges, as per Amazon’s policy. However, some deeply discounted products may be marked as non-returnable — always check the product page before purchasing.

Can I use coupons or cashback offers during the clearance sale? In many cases, you can still apply additional coupons, promo codes, or payment-based offers (like bank cashback). Check the payment page to see applicable offers.

Why are the prices so low? Is there any defect? Clearance sale prices are low because these are end-of-season, overstocked, or discontinued items. They are brand-new and defect-free unless otherwise specified.

