Thursday, Jul 24, 2025
Amazon End of Season Sale still gives you a chance: Avail up to 70% off on sarees

BySamarpita Yashaswini
Published on: Jul 24, 2025 12:03 pm IST

Don’t miss out on the last wave of the Amazon Sale! Get up to 70% off on sarees. From luxurious Kanjivaram & Banarasi silks to breezy georgette & cotton blends.

SGF11 Womens Kanjivaram Paithani Silk Saree With Unstitched Blouse Piece (Violet) View Details checkDetails

₹1,498

amazonLogo
SIRIL Womens Georgette Mirror Work Lace Saree with Unstitched Blouse Piece (4255S667_Red) View Details checkDetails

₹799

amazonLogo
SIRIL Womens Soft Silk Ikat Printed Zari Border Saree with Unstitched Blouse Piece (4506S1002_Pink) View Details checkDetails

₹979

amazonLogo
SIRIL Womens Banarasi Soft Silk Saree with Unstitched Blouse Piece (4181S124_Dark Green) View Details checkDetails

₹499

amazonLogo
C J Enterprise Womens Banarasi Saree Pure Kanjivaram Silk Saree Soft Design Wear Pattu Sarees Latest Cotton With Blouse Piece Kanchipuram for Wedding sadi new ladies 2025 (Pari-160) (Maroon) View Details checkDetails

₹499

amazonLogo
Satrani Womens Georgette Embroidery Bandhani Printed & Gota Lace Saree with Unstitched Blouse Piece (4524S374N_Rani Pink2) View Details checkDetails

₹899

amazonLogo
ZECVA Womens Pure Spun Linen Cotton Lichi Silk Saree With Attach Unstitch Blouse Piece (SEA GREEN) View Details checkDetails

₹806

amazonLogo
C J Enterprise Womens Banarasi Saree Pure Kanjivaram Silk Saree Soft Design Wear Pattu Sarees Latest Cotton With Blouse Piece Kanchipuram for Wedding sadi new ladies 2025 (Navya) (Royal Blue) View Details checkDetails

₹499

amazonLogo
Missed the initial rush? No worries. Amazon’s End of Season Sale is still live and bringing you jaw-dropping deals on elegant sarees up to 70% off. From timeless Banarasi silks to breezy georgettes, these handpicked pieces blend grace with unbeatable prices. If you’re dressing for weddings, pujas, or festive brunches, these sarees are designed to impress.

Amazon End of Season Sale still gives you a chance: Avail up to 70% off on sarees(AI Generated)
Top 8 sarees at up to 70% off on Amazon End of Season Sale:

1.

SGF11 Women's Kanjivaram Paithani Silk Saree with Unstitched Blouse Piece

Crafted in luxurious silk with Paithani-inspired motifs and zari work, this saree gives a grand, wedding-ready look. The vibrant colour palette makes it ideal for traditional events.

Style it with: Temple jewellery, a sleek bun, and gold-toned heels for a full-on festive glow.

2.

SIRIL Women's Georgette Mirror Lace Saree with Unstitched Blouse Piece

Delicate mirror lace details paired with flowy georgette make this saree a perfect pick for haldi, mehendi, or daytime functions. It’s light, festive, and easy to move in.

Style it with: Chunky oxidised earrings, glass bangles, and juttis for a playful, girly vibe.

3.

SIRIL Women's Cotton Silk Ikkat Printed Saree with Unstitched Blouse Piece

Effortless elegance meets contemporary charm in this Ikkat-printed saree. The cotton silk blend gives it structure and sheen—ideal for workwear with a twist.

Style it with: Silver studs, a contrast blouse, and a sling bag for a chic ethnic look.

4.

SIRIL Women's Banarasi Soft Silk Saree with Unstitched Blouse Piece

A Banarasi look without the heaviness—this soft silk drape is perfect for anyone who loves tradition with ease. Intricate woven detailing adds richness.

Style it with: Pearl jewellery, a low chignon, and strappy sandals for an understated luxe look.

5.

C J Enterprise Banarasi Kanjivaram Style Silk Saree for Wedding (Pari-160)

This saree brings the best of Banarasi and Kanjivaram styles into one dazzling piece. With rich zari work and a traditional pallu, it’s made for bridesmaids or wedding guests.

Style it with: Gold chandbalis, a bindi, and embroidered mojris to complete the look.

6.

Satrani Women's Georgette Bandhani Embroidery Saree with Unstitched Blouse Piece

Celebrate your roots with this colourful Bandhani-print georgette saree, jazzed up with embroidery. It’s light, breezy, and festive.

Style it with: Kadas, a braided hairdo, and a mirror-work potli bag for that desi-chic energy.

7.

ZECVA Women's Soft Spun Cotton Lichi Silk Saree with Blouse Piece

Simplicity meets sophistication in this Lichi silk saree. Its soft texture and subtle shine make it ideal for intimate gatherings or family functions.

Style it with: Minimal gold jewellery, a bold lip, and wedges for an elegant yet effortless feel.

8.

C J Enterprise Banarasi Kanjivaram Style Silk Saree for Wedding (Navya)

Turn heads at every occasion in this Navya edition saree. The bold colour-blocking and ornate weave make it a showstopper for evening weddings and receptions.

Style it with: Statement jhumkas, a sleek blouse, and embroidered clutches for full glam.

These sarees are heirlooms in the making. And with up to 70% off, there’s no better time to invest in timeless elegance. So go ahead, treat yourself to the six yards of style and grace before the sale ends!

Amazon End of Season Sale still gives you a chance: Get up to 70% off on sarees: FAQs

  • What type of saree is best for weddings during this sale?

    If you're attending a wedding, opt for heavier drapes like the Banarasi soft silk sarees or Paithani Kanjivaram styles. These come with intricate zari work and rich colours, ideal for festive occasions.

  • Do these sarees come with a blouse piece?

    Absolutely. All the sarees listed come with an unstitched blouse piece, so you can tailor them to fit your style and comfort perfectly.

  • Are these sarees suitable for everyday wear or office?

    Yes! Styles like the cotton silk Ikkat print saree and soft spun Lichi silk sarees are breathable and versatile, making them perfect for daily or office wear with a classy edge.

  • What accessories should I pair with a silk saree?

    Silk sarees look stunning with gold or pearl jewellery, bangles, and ethnic clutches. You can also elevate the look with a classic bun and embellished heels or juttis.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
