Search
Fri, Aug 01, 2025
New Delhi oC

Amazon Freedom Festival 2025: Up to 60% off on straighteners, epilators, trimmers, and more

ByShweta Pandey
Published on: Aug 01, 2025 07:00 pm IST

Amazon Freedom Festival is the best time to enhance your look with these grooming tools and appliances

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

BEARDO Styling Gun Ultra Compact Hair Dryer View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Ikonic Womens Glam Straightener (30) & Ikonic High Velocity Motor Hair Dryer (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹4,955

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Philips Hair Dryer - Powerful drying with less heat I 6 Styling options for Salon like blowdryI 2100 WattsI for Minimised DamageI Styling attachment| Men and WomenI 2 Year Warranty BHD356/10, Black View Details checkDetails

₹2,493

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Braun Silk-epil 7 SE7041, Epilator for women,Women Shaver & Trimmer, Cordless Wet & Dry Epilation for long lasting hair removal & smooth skin with Sensosmart technology, Less Pain, Waterproof View Details checkDetails

₹5,998

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Philips Touch-up HP6388 Eyebrows, Facial & Body Trimmer(White) & Philips BRE235/00 Corded Compact Epilator (White and Pink) for gentle hair removal at home View Details checkDetails

₹3,503

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Remington Smooth & Silky EP3 3-in-1 Epilator | Advanced Epilation System with 40 Comfort Tweezers | Massaging Technology & 3 Attachments for Ultimate Hair Removal | Up to 4 Weeks Hair-Free | 2 Speed Settings, Washable Head View Details checkDetails

₹6,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Havells hair styling combo - Straightener (Purple) and Hair dryer (Turquoise) View Details checkDetails

₹1,647

amazonLogo
GET THIS

IKONIC Blaze Black Hair Dryer & Glam Hair Straightener,1800 Watt View Details checkDetails

₹3,988

amazonLogo
GET THIS

PHILIPS Hp8100/46 Hair Dryer (Purple) & Philips Bhh880/10 Heated Straightening Brush With Thermoprotect Technology (Black), 1000 Watts View Details checkDetails

₹3,496

amazonLogo
GET THIS

HavellsHC4085-1000 Watts Air Care StylerSuitable for All Hair Types (Black) HavellsHC4085-1000 Watts Air Care Styler, Pre-Styling Half Brush and Drying Nozzle, Styling Curlers, View Details checkDetails

₹5,797

amazonLogo
GET THIS

AGARO Imperial Multifunctional 6-in-1 Hair Styler, Brushless 1200W Motor, High Speed Ionic Hair Dryer, Blow Dryer Brush, Detachable Hair Styling Tools, Volumizing, Drying, Smoothing, Men & women, Blue View Details checkDetails

₹11,998

amazonLogo
GET THIS

View Details checkDetails

₹3,599

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Zlade Ballistic TURBO 3.0 Full Body Manscaping Trimmer for Men | Beard, Body, Balls, Pubic Hair, Private Parts | IPX7 Waterproof, No Nicks or Cuts | 90 Mins Non Stop Runtime | 5 Mins Wireless or USB C Fast Charging | 2 Speed Turbo Mode for Beard or Body View Details checkDetails

₹1,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

PHILIPS Hair Dryer Bhd308/30 1600 Watts Thermoprotect Airflower, 3 Heat & Speed Settings For Quick Drying & Multi Grooming Kit Mg3710/65, 9-In-1 (New Model), Face, Head And Body, 60 Mins Run Time View Details checkDetails

₹2,998

amazonLogo
GET THIS

MENHOOD Mens WaterProof Cordless Grooming Trimmer for Men, Suitable for Beard, Body Private Part Shaving, Head and Pubic Hair, 150min Run Time (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹2,889

amazonLogo
GET THIS

AGARO Facial Hair Remover FHR170 For Women, Rechargeable, Cordless, Safe & Painless Electric Shaver, Hypoallergenic Blade, Multipurpose Use For Upper Lip, Chin, Cheeks & Forehead, Ideal For On-The-Go View Details checkDetails

₹998

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Frizty Adjustable 4 in 1 Face & Body Hair Trimmer for Women | 4 Heads- Bikini & Body Shaver, Face & Eyebrow, Nose and Ear Trimmer | Rechargeable | Full Body Hair Removal Machine for Women View Details checkDetails

₹1,249

amazonLogo
GET THIS

CARESMITH Bloom Facial Shaver | Womens Face Hair Remover | Upper Lip, Chin & Cheeks | Hypoallergenic Blades | 1 AA Battery Included, Purple View Details checkDetails

₹649

amazonLogo
GET THIS
View More Products view more product right image

Want to enhance and amplify your look, then, it's time to bring home the best grooming appliances. Be it a straightener to straighten your waves or an epilator for a pain-free hair removal technique, or a beard trimmer for a groomed look, this Amazon Freedom Festival, get all these and more that too at up to 60% off.

Amazon Freedom Festival on grooming tools
Amazon Freedom Festival on grooming tools

Apart from this, you can also get 10% instant cashback of up to 5,250. In addition to this, you can also get assured 5% cashback on Amazon Pay UPI. So, here is the deal on the grooming tools and appliances.

Hair Dryers at Amazon Great Freedom Festival

Upgrade your hair care routine with top-rated hair dryers available at unbeatable prices during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival. Whether you need a compact travel dryer or a professional-grade styling tool, you’ll find a wide range from trusted brands like Philips, Havells, and Dyson. Enjoy fast drying, ionic technology, and heat protection features. Don’t miss these limited-time deals—perfect for your daily styling needs or festive makeovers. Shop now and transform your hair game!

1.

BEARDO Styling Gun Ultra Compact Hair Dryer
Loading Suggestions...

2.

Ikonic Women's Glam Straightener (30) & Ikonic High Velocity Motor Hair Dryer (Black)
Loading Suggestions...

3.

Philips Hair Dryer - Powerful drying with less heat
Loading Suggestions...

Epilators at Amazon Great Freedom Festival

Say goodbye to salon visits and hello to smooth skin with amazing epilator deals at the Amazon Great Freedom Festival. Choose from Braun, Philips, and other top brands that offer precision, comfort, and long-lasting results. Whether for legs, arms, or sensitive areas, these devices provide efficient hair removal at home. With special discounts and festive offers, now is the perfect time to invest in grooming tools that save time and money. Grab your deal today!

4.

Braun Silk-epil 7 SE7041, Epilator for women,Women Shaver & Trimmer, Cordless Wet & Dry Epilation for long lasting hair removal & smooth skin with Sensosmart technology, Less Pain, Waterproof
Loading Suggestions...
Loading Suggestions...

6.

Remington Smooth & Silky EP3 3-in-1 Epilator | Advanced Epilation System with 40 Comfort Tweezers | Massaging Technology & 3 Attachments for Ultimate Hair Removal | Up to 4 Weeks Hair-Free | 2 Speed Settings, Washable Head
Loading Suggestions...

Straighteners at Amazon Great Freedom Festival

Get salon-smooth hair at home with bestselling hair straighteners at special festival prices on Amazon. Be you want sleek styles or soft waves, these straighteners deliver fast heating, ceramic plates, and temperature control for effortless styling. Explore deals on brands like Philips, Vega, and Havells during the Great Freedom Festival. With huge savings and fast delivery, it’s the ideal time to upgrade your hair tools. Style smarter and bolder—your perfect hair day starts here!

7.

Havells hair styling combo - Straightener (Purple) and Hair dryer (Turquoise)
Loading Suggestions...

8.

IKONIC Blaze Black Hair Dryer & Glam Hair Straightener,1800 Watt
Loading Suggestions...

9.

PHILIPS Hp8100/46 Hair Dryer (Purple) & Philips Bhh880/10 Heated Straightening Brush With Thermoprotect Technology (Black), 1000 Watts
Loading Suggestions...

Multistylers at Amazon Great Freedom Festival

Style like a pro with all-in-one multistylers at unbeatable prices during Amazon’s Great Freedom Festival. Create curls, waves, straight styles, or add volume using a single device from brands like Dyson, Philips, and Vega. These versatile tools come with multiple attachments and advanced heat control, ensuring quick and damage-free styling. Don’t miss the festival’s exclusive discounts and lightning deals—perfect for your beauty kit upgrade. One tool, endless looks—shop now and save big!

10.

HavellsHC4085-1000 Watts Air Care StylerSuitable for All Hair Types (Black) HavellsHC4085-1000 Watts Air Care Styler, Pre-Styling Half Brush and Drying Nozzle, Styling Curlers,
Loading Suggestions...

11.

AGARO Imperial Multifunctional 6-in-1 Hair Styler, Brushless 1200W Motor, High Speed Ionic Hair Dryer, Blow Dryer Brush, Detachable Hair Styling Tools, Volumizing, Drying, Smoothing, Men & women, Blue
Loading Suggestions...

12.

Tash Hair AirStyler 5 in 1 Hair Styler Complete Set
Loading Suggestions...

Beard Trimmer at Amazon Freedom Festival Deal

Shape your style effortlessly with top beard trimmers during the Amazon Freedom Festival. Leading brands like Philips, Braun, and Mi are offering massive discounts and combo offers. Be you want precision styling, quick grooming, or cordless convenience, there’s a trimmer for every need. Take advantage of limited-time lightning deals, bank offers, and exclusive coupons. Upgrade your grooming kit this festive season without breaking the bank. Shop now and redefine your beard game like a pro!

13.

Zlade Ballistic TURBO 3.0 Full Body Manscaping Trimmer for Men | Beard, Body, Balls, Pubic Hair, Private Parts | IPX7 Waterproof, No Nicks or Cuts | 90 Mins Non Stop Runtime | 5 Mins Wireless or USB C Fast Charging | 2 Speed Turbo Mode for Beard or Body
Loading Suggestions...

14.

PHILIPS Hair Dryer Bhd308/30 1600 Watts Thermoprotect Airflower, 3 Heat & Speed Settings For Quick Drying & Multi Grooming Kit Mg3710/65, 9-In-1 (New Model), Face, Head And Body, 60 Mins Run Time
Loading Suggestions...

15.

MENHOOD Men's WaterProof Cordless Grooming Trimmer for Men, Suitable for Beard, Body Private Part Shaving, Head and Pubic Hair, 150min Run Time (Black)
Loading Suggestions...

Facial Trimmers at Amazon Great Freedom Festival

Achieve a smooth, flawless look with facial trimmers, available at great prices during Amazon’s Great Freedom Festival. These compact and gentle devices from brands like Braun, Philips, and Vega are perfect for eyebrows, upper lip, and peach fuzz removal. Enjoy painless grooming with precision blades and travel-friendly designs. With exclusive festival discounts, now is the best time to upgrade your beauty essentials. Embrace confidence and convenience—shop facial trimmers now before the offers end!

16.

AGARO Facial Hair Remover FHR170 For Women, Rechargeable, Cordless, Safe & Painless Electric Shaver, Hypoallergenic Blade, Multipurpose Use For Upper Lip, Chin, Cheeks & Forehead, Ideal For On-The-Go
Loading Suggestions...

17.

Frizty Adjustable 4 in 1 Face & Body Hair Trimmer for Women | 4 Heads- Bikini & Body Shaver, Face & Eyebrow, Nose and Ear Trimmer | Rechargeable | Full Body Hair Removal Machine for Women
Loading Suggestions...

18.

CARESMITH Bloom Facial Shaver | Women's Face Hair Remover | Upper Lip, Chin & Cheeks | Hypoallergenic Blades | 1 AA Battery Included, Purple
Loading Suggestions...

Similar articles for you:

Amazon Beauty Sale starts today: Don't miss up to 75% off on skincare, hair care, and makeup

Best anti dandruff shampoos to get rid of dandruff from Myntra fwd: Top 8 picks to buy this monsoon

How to groom your beard like a star: Celeb grooming expert Darshan Yewalekar shares top tips

FAQ for grooming tools

  • What are grooming tools?

    Grooming tools include devices and accessories designed for personal hygiene and appearance enhancement—such as trimmers, shavers, clippers, razors, scissors, tweezers, and grooming kits for hair, beard, body, and nails.

  • What is the difference between a trimmer and a clipper?

    Trimmers are ideal for detailing and cutting short hair (e.g., beard, mustache, eyebrows, or body hair). Clippers are designed for cutting long hair, typically on the scalp. They are more powerful and come with various comb attachments.

  • Are grooming tools safe to use on sensitive skin?

    Most modern grooming tools are designed with hypoallergenic blades and protective features to minimize irritation. Look for tools with skin-safe or dermatologically tested labels. Always test on a small area first if you have sensitive skin.

  • Can I use grooming tools on wet skin or in the shower?

    Only if the grooming tool is waterproof or water-resistant. Check the product specifications. Some trimmers and shavers are suitable for both wet and dry use, while others are strictly for dry use only.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
News / Lifestyle / Fashion / Amazon Freedom Festival 2025: Up to 60% off on straighteners, epilators, trimmers, and more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On