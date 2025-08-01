Amazon Freedom Festival 2025: Up to 60% off on straighteners, epilators, trimmers, and more
Published on: Aug 01, 2025 07:00 pm IST
Amazon Freedom Festival is the best time to enhance your look with these grooming tools and appliances
BEARDO Styling Gun Ultra Compact Hair Dryer View Details
Ikonic Womens Glam Straightener (30) & Ikonic High Velocity Motor Hair Dryer (Black) View Details
₹4,955
Philips Hair Dryer - Powerful drying with less heat I 6 Styling options for Salon like blowdryI 2100 WattsI for Minimised DamageI Styling attachment| Men and WomenI 2 Year Warranty BHD356/10, Black View Details
₹2,493
Braun Silk-epil 7 SE7041, Epilator for women,Women Shaver & Trimmer, Cordless Wet & Dry Epilation for long lasting hair removal & smooth skin with Sensosmart technology, Less Pain, Waterproof View Details
₹5,998
Philips Touch-up HP6388 Eyebrows, Facial & Body Trimmer(White) & Philips BRE235/00 Corded Compact Epilator (White and Pink) for gentle hair removal at home View Details
₹3,503
Remington Smooth & Silky EP3 3-in-1 Epilator | Advanced Epilation System with 40 Comfort Tweezers | Massaging Technology & 3 Attachments for Ultimate Hair Removal | Up to 4 Weeks Hair-Free | 2 Speed Settings, Washable Head View Details
₹6,999
Havells hair styling combo - Straightener (Purple) and Hair dryer (Turquoise) View Details
₹1,647
IKONIC Blaze Black Hair Dryer & Glam Hair Straightener,1800 Watt View Details
₹3,988
PHILIPS Hp8100/46 Hair Dryer (Purple) & Philips Bhh880/10 Heated Straightening Brush With Thermoprotect Technology (Black), 1000 Watts View Details
₹3,496
HavellsHC4085-1000 Watts Air Care StylerSuitable for All Hair Types (Black) HavellsHC4085-1000 Watts Air Care Styler, Pre-Styling Half Brush and Drying Nozzle, Styling Curlers, View Details
₹5,797
AGARO Imperial Multifunctional 6-in-1 Hair Styler, Brushless 1200W Motor, High Speed Ionic Hair Dryer, Blow Dryer Brush, Detachable Hair Styling Tools, Volumizing, Drying, Smoothing, Men & women, Blue View Details
₹11,998
View Details
₹3,599
Zlade Ballistic TURBO 3.0 Full Body Manscaping Trimmer for Men | Beard, Body, Balls, Pubic Hair, Private Parts | IPX7 Waterproof, No Nicks or Cuts | 90 Mins Non Stop Runtime | 5 Mins Wireless or USB C Fast Charging | 2 Speed Turbo Mode for Beard or Body View Details
₹1,999
PHILIPS Hair Dryer Bhd308/30 1600 Watts Thermoprotect Airflower, 3 Heat & Speed Settings For Quick Drying & Multi Grooming Kit Mg3710/65, 9-In-1 (New Model), Face, Head And Body, 60 Mins Run Time View Details
₹2,998
MENHOOD Mens WaterProof Cordless Grooming Trimmer for Men, Suitable for Beard, Body Private Part Shaving, Head and Pubic Hair, 150min Run Time (Black) View Details
₹2,889
AGARO Facial Hair Remover FHR170 For Women, Rechargeable, Cordless, Safe & Painless Electric Shaver, Hypoallergenic Blade, Multipurpose Use For Upper Lip, Chin, Cheeks & Forehead, Ideal For On-The-Go View Details
₹998
Frizty Adjustable 4 in 1 Face & Body Hair Trimmer for Women | 4 Heads- Bikini & Body Shaver, Face & Eyebrow, Nose and Ear Trimmer | Rechargeable | Full Body Hair Removal Machine for Women View Details
₹1,249
CARESMITH Bloom Facial Shaver | Womens Face Hair Remover | Upper Lip, Chin & Cheeks | Hypoallergenic Blades | 1 AA Battery Included, Purple View Details
₹649
|
