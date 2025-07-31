Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2025: Min 50% off on kurta pant sets for women

Up to 70% off on festive-ready ethnic wear! If you're prepping for Rakhi, a family function, or simply want to upgrade your festive wardrobe, we’ve handpicked 8 stunning kurta sets from Amazon’s Great Freedom Festival Sale that combine grace, comfort, and show-stopping detail. From velvet to cotton, straight cuts to Anarkalis, there’s something for everyone. Amazon Great Freedom Festival: Min 50% off on kurta sets for women; 1 Day to go

Top deals for you:

Top 8 kurta pant sets for women at minimum 50% off:

This set is a celebration of inclusive fashion! Designed with plus-size comfort in mind, this Indo Era kurta set features a breathable viscose fabric, soft against the skin and easy to wear all day. The straight silhouette is adorned with subtle embroidery, lending a polished look ideal for both day and evening events. The coordinated pant and dupatta make dressing up fuss-free and fashionable.

Velvet never goes out of style, and this A-line kurta set proves it. The zari embroidery over plush velvet fabric gives it a regal edge—perfect for winter weddings, evening poojas, or Diwali parties. The A-line cut flatters most body types, and the outfit transitions effortlessly from formal to festive.



If you’re in the mood for florals with a modern edge, this georgette kurta set is your match. The dark blue colour creates a dramatic backdrop for the vibrant floral digital print. The palazzo pants bring flowy comfort, and the dupatta finishes the look with subtle flair, perfect for daytime festivities.



Make a statement in this dark green silk-blend kurta set. The embroidery on the yoke and sleeves adds a luxe touch to the rich base colour, creating a festive yet elegant ensemble. It’s ideal for traditional occasions, especially when you want to stand out without going over the top.



Effortless and pretty, this pure cotton set is a monsoon must-have. Featuring traditional prints and a straight-cut silhouette, this set from Indo Era is breezy, wearable, and perfect for your everyday ethnic looks. If you’re heading to work or a casual gathering, this kurta set is a fail-safe choice.

Nothing beats the twirl of an Anarkali! This solid-coloured kurta set in flowy georgette brings drama and grace together. The clean look is great for accessorising and can work for everything from sangeet nights to milestone birthdays. It’s a blank canvas that lets your personality (and jewellery) shine.



Rich and refined, this silk-blend straight-cut kurta set is equal parts comfort and elegance. The embroidery gives it a festive sparkle while the silhouette keeps things minimal and chic. It’s an easy upgrade from casual ethnic wear to something occasion-ready in seconds.



A festive favourite, this Chanderi Anarkali from GoSriKi blends traditional motifs with contemporary tailoring. The all-over print makes it eye-catching, while the soft chanderi fabric adds a natural sheen. A winning pick for poojas, rakhi, or any celebration that calls for ethnic glam.



Amazon Great Freedom Festival: Min 50% off on kurta sets for women; 1 Day to go: FAQs Are these kurta sets suitable for festive occasions like Rakhi or Diwali? Yes! Most of these sets feature embroidery, silk blends, and festive prints—perfect for occasions like Rakhi, Diwali, weddings, and pujas.

Can these be styled for both day and night events? Absolutely! Lighter prints and cotton sets are great for daytime wear, while velvet, silk blends, and Anarkalis work beautifully for evening functions.

What sizes are available in these kurta sets? Sizes generally range from S to XXL or plus sizes, depending on the brand. You can check the size chart on each Amazon product page for accuracy.

Do these sets come with both pants and dupattas? Yes, all 8 picks are coordinated 3-piece sets that include the kurta, matching pants, and a dupatta unless otherwise mentioned.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.