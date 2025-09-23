Search
Tue, Sept 23, 2025
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025: Top formal wear brands for men and women; Up to 80% off

BySamarpita Yashaswini
Published on: Sept 23, 2025 07:00 am IST

The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 brings formal wear for men and women at up to 80% off. Perfect for building a versatile workwear wardrobe.

Leriya Fashion Women View Details checkDetails

₹375

Gufrina Women’s Casual Button-Down Shirt with Multicolor Floral Print & Half Sleeves, Collar Neck (TOP-112, L, Orange) View Details checkDetails

₹389

BlissClub Cotton Pro Classic Shirt, Cotton-Like Comfort, Sweat-Free Confidence, Flattering fit, Chic Workwear, Buttoned Front View Details checkDetails

₹879

FCK-3 Stretchable Cotton Blend Roma Fabric Beige Color Pencil Type Elasticnated Closure Skirt for Women-28 View Details checkDetails

₹1,399

Dream Beauty Fashion Women Polyester Blend Casual with Side Slit Black Skirt/Petticoat/Shapewear (Skirt_Venue Navy Blue-S) View Details checkDetails

₹190

Mehrang Womens Formal Pencil Skirt - Cotton Blend Stretchable Midi Knee Length With Elasticated Waist Belt (L, White) View Details checkDetails

₹236

GRECIILOOKS Tailored Trouser for Women | Woman Trousers | Womens High-Waisted Pant | Womans Trousers Pants Black View Details checkDetails

₹399

OOMPH! Womens High-Waisted Pant | Wide Leg Trousers | Korean Style Stretchable Trouser Jet Black View Details checkDetails

₹456

BlissClub Women High Rise Regular Pants View Details checkDetails

CB-COLEBROOK Men Regular Fit Solid Spread Collar Casual Shirt (XX-Large, Cadet Grey) View Details checkDetails

₹429

Scott International Shirt for Men | Solid Full Sleeves Wrinkle Free Mens Shirts | Cotton Formal Shirts for Men Regular Fit | Stylish Mens Shirt | Plain Shirts for Mens Grey View Details checkDetails

₹699

Amazon Brand - Symbol Mens Cotton Shirt | Casual | Plain | Full Sleeve View Details checkDetails

FYLTR Mens Slim Casual Pants (FYLSS25MT-1101_Cilantro Green View Details checkDetails

₹999

Amazon Brand - Symbol Mens Slim Fit Stretchable Formal Trousers (SY-AW19-MFT-050_Black_30W x L) View Details checkDetails

₹699

Raymond Men Slim Fit Formal Trousers View Details checkDetails

The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 is officially LIVE for Prime members, and it’s raining discounts on premium fashion. From boardroom-ready trousers to everyday office shirts, top brands like Peter England, Van Heusen, Arrow, Raymond, Park Avenue, Symbol, and Louis Philippe are offering up to 80% off. If you prefer slim-fit sophistication or classic regular-fit comfort, this is the best time to upgrade your wardrobe with branded formal wear at unbeatable prices.

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025: Top formal wear brands for men and women; Up to 80% off
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025: Top formal wear brands for men and women; Up to 80% off

Women’s formal wear at up to 80% off on Amazon Great Indian Festival:

Shirts:

Women’s formal shirts are all about structure, polish, and versatility. Perfect for boardrooms or business lunches, they offer a refined yet stylish look. With breathable fabrics and modern tailoring, these shirts combine all-day comfort with timeless elegance.

1.

Leriya Fashion Women’s Shirt
2.

Gufrina Women’s Casual Button-Down Shirt (Orange, Floral Print)
3.

BlissClub Cotton Pro Classic Shirt
Pencil skirts:

A pencil skirt is a timeless formal essential that adds grace and confidence to your workwear. Stretchable fabrics and structured cuts make them flattering yet comfortable, while versatile colours ensure they pair easily with shirts, blouses, or blazers.

4.

FCK-3 Stretchable Cotton Blend Beige Pencil Skirt
5.

Dream Beauty Fashion Polyester Blend Side-Slit Skirt (Navy Blue)
6.

Mehrang Women’s Formal White Pencil Skirt
Trousers:

Formal trousers for women strike a balance between professionalism and comfort. Whether you prefer tailored straight fits or chic wide-leg designs, these trousers elevate everyday office outfits with minimal effort. Pair them with shirts or blazers for a complete corporate look.

7.

GRECIILOOKS Tailored Trouser for Women (Black, High-Waisted
8.

OOMPH! Women’s Wide-Leg Stretchable Trousers (Jet Black)
9.

BlissClub Women High Rise Regular Pants

Men's formal wear at up to 80% off on Amazon Great Indian Festival:

Shirts:

Men’s formal shirts are a symbol of professionalism and sophistication. Designed with clean lines, premium fabrics, and wrinkle-resistant features, these shirts keep you sharp from morning meetings to evening events.

10.

CB-COLEBROOK Men Regular Fit Shirt (Cadet Grey)
11.

Scott International Men’s Full-Sleeve Cotton Shirt (Wrinkle-Free, Grey)
12.

Amazon Brand - Symbol Men's Cotton Shirt | Casual | Plain | Full Sleeve

Trousers:

A well-fitted trouser completes any formal look. These trousers are designed with slim fits, stretch fabrics, and versatile colours, making them the perfect choice for long office days, client meetings, or formal events.

13.

FYLTR Men’s Slim Casual Pants (Cilantro Green)
14.

Amazon Brand – Symbol Men’s Slim Fit Stretchable Formal Trousers (Black)
15.

Raymond Men Slim Fit Formal Trousers

The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 is the perfect chance to revamp your workwear wardrobe with stylish formal shirts, trousers, and skirts. With massive discounts on trusted brands, you can now invest in timeless pieces that offer both style and comfort. If you’re heading to a big meeting or daily office work, these formal essentials will ensure you always look your best.

  • Can these formal wear items be worn for semi-formal events?

    Yes, many of these shirts, trousers, and skirts are versatile enough to be styled for both formal and semi-formal occasions.

  • Are there plus-size options available in women’s formal wear?

    Yes, several brands like GRECIILOOKS and Leriya Fashion offer inclusive sizing to suit different body types.

  • How do I style a pencil skirt for a corporate look?

    Pair it with a crisp button-down shirt, add pumps, and complete the look with a blazer for a polished appearance.

  • Are the trousers and skirts stretchable for extra comfort?

    Most options feature stretchable fabrics or elastic waistbands, making them ideal for long hours of wear.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

