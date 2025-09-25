Search
Thu, Sept 25, 2025
New Delhi oC

Amazon Great Indian Festival is LIVE: Up to 80% off on silk sarees; Top 8 picks

BySamarpita Yashaswini
Published on: Sept 25, 2025 11:00 am IST

The Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 offers up to 80% off on luxurious silk sarees. Don’t miss this chance to own affordable elegance.

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

SGF11 Womens Kanjivaram Patola Soft Pure Silk Sarees With Unstitched Blouse Piece (Violet LightBlue) View Details checkDetails

₹1,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

SIRIL Womens Silk Blend Embroidery Scalloped Border Saree With Unstitched Blouse Piece for Wedding and Parties (4135S145_Dull Pink) View Details checkDetails

₹1,299

amazonLogo
GET THIS

SIRIL Womens Tusser Silk Printed Saree with Unstitched Blouse Piece (4614S1061_Cream) View Details checkDetails

₹1,091

amazonLogo
GET THIS

SGF11 Womens Kanjivaram Patola Soft Pure Silk Sarees With Unstitched Blouse Piece (Violet LightBlue) View Details checkDetails

₹1,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

SGF11 Womens Kanjivaram Soft Silk Saree With Blouse Piece (Pink) View Details checkDetails

₹463

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Monjolika Fashion Womens Rose Pink Banarasi Satin Silk Saree with Rich Zari Woven Pallu & Blouse Piece (13702_Rose Pink) View Details checkDetails

₹2,699

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Avantika Fashion Womens Kanjivaram Soft Silk Banarasi Sarees With Blouse Piece For Women (LAVENDER WINE) View Details checkDetails

₹887

amazonLogo
GET THIS

SWORNOF Womens kanjivaram banarasi silk saree for Patola festival Wedding silk with rich pallu Design sarees for women with blouse piece (PURPLE) View Details checkDetails

₹1,399

amazonLogo
GET THIS

SGF11 Womens Paithani Soft Silk Kanjivaram Sarees With Blouse Piece (Pink) View Details checkDetails

₹1,449

amazonLogo
GET THIS

SWORNOF Womens Kanjivaram Banarasi Silk Saree Patola saree with Unstitched blouse piece (WINE-1) View Details checkDetails

₹939

amazonLogo
GET THIS

SWORNOF Womens Kanjivaram Soft Silk Saree Patola saree With Blouse Piece (PURPLE.) View Details checkDetails

₹999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

SGF11 Womens Kanjivaram Soft Silk Saree With Blouse Piece (Pink) View Details checkDetails

₹463

amazonLogo
GET THIS

SGF11 Womens Kanjivaram Zari Woven Soft Silk Saree With Unstiched Blouse Piece (Rama Green) View Details checkDetails

₹1,449

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Varkala Silk Sarees Womens Kadiyal Soft Silk Chandrakor Paithani Saree With Blouse Piece (V291A113-COPR_Rama & Red) View Details checkDetails

₹2,549

amazonLogo
GET THIS
View More Products view more product right image

The Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 is here, and this time it brings dazzling discounts on elegant silk sarees with prices slashed up to 80% off. Known for their timeless grace, silk sarees are a staple in every woman’s festive and wedding wardrobe. If you prefer the royal charm of Kanjivaram, the intricate beauty of Banarasi, or the traditional richness of Paithani, this sale is your chance to add luxury to your collection at unbeatable prices.

Amazon Great Indian Festival is LIVE: Up to 80% off on silk sarees; Top 8 picks
Amazon Great Indian Festival is LIVE: Up to 80% off on silk sarees; Top 8 picks

Top deals for you:

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Top 8 silk saree picks at up to 80% off on Amazon Great Indian Festival:

1.

Avantika Fashion Women’s Kanjivaram Soft Silk Banarasi Saree

Loading Suggestions...

This saree is the perfect marriage of two iconic weaves—Banarasi and Kanjivaram. Crafted from soft silk, it features intricate zari detailing that adds a royal charm to its overall look. Ideal for weddings, pujas, or grand occasions, this saree brings the richness of Banarasi artistry with the drape and finish of a classic Kanjivaram. Pair it with antique gold jewellery to elevate the look.

2.

SWORNOF Women’s Kanjivaram Banarasi Silk Saree (Patola Festival Wedding)

Loading Suggestions...

Vibrant, festive, and rich in heritage, this Patola-style Kanjivaram Banarasi saree is a true head-turner. Its bold colours and detailed zari weaving make it an excellent choice for Navratri, weddings, or dandiya nights. The saree balances traditional motifs with modern appeal, making it versatile for both cultural and contemporary occasions. Team it with jhumkas and a statement clutch for a complete festive look.

3.

SGF11 Women’s Paithani Soft Lichi Silk Kanjivaram Saree
Loading Suggestions...

Paithani silk has always been synonymous with Maharashtrian heritage, and this saree beautifully combines the intricate Paithani borders with the smooth drape of lichi silk. The vibrant hues and peacock-inspired motifs lend an air of royalty, making this saree a perfect choice for traditional functions, wedding receptions, or Diwali festivities. Pair it with temple jewellery to highlight its cultural richness.

4.

SWORNOF Women’s Kanjivaram Banarasi Silk Saree (Patola Style)

Loading Suggestions...

If you’re looking for a saree that’s rooted in tradition yet makes a bold statement, this Patola-style Banarasi Kanjivaram is the answer. The striking colour palette, combined with meticulous zari patterns, ensures all eyes will be on you. Perfect for family functions or grand wedding ceremonies, this saree is a keepsake you’ll treasure for years. Style it with layered bangles and a sleek bun for maximum elegance.

5.

SWORNOF Women’s Kanjivaram Silk Saree with Zari Weaving
Loading Suggestions...

Zari work is the heart of traditional silk sarees, and this piece captures that essence beautifully. With rich zari weaving across the body and borders, it radiates sophistication and grandeur. This saree is ideal for brides, bridesmaids, or anyone attending a lavish celebration. Its luxurious drape ensures you look regal and poised throughout the evening. Pair it with chandbali earrings and high heels for a majestic finish.

6.

SGF11 Women’s Kanjivaram Soft Silk Saree
Loading Suggestions...

Minimal yet elegant, this soft silk Kanjivaram saree is designed for women who prefer understated sophistication. Its lightweight fabric makes it perfect for long hours of wear, while the subtle sheen gives it a festive charm. If you’re attending a family get-together or a temple ceremony, this saree ensures comfort without compromising on grace. Add pearl jewellery for a refined look.

7.

SGF11 Women’s Kanjivaram Woven Soft Silk Saree

Loading Suggestions...

Crafted with woven motifs and traditional borders, this saree embodies the artistry of Kanjivaram weaving. Its design speaks of heritage while remaining contemporary enough for modern occasions. Whether it’s a festive celebration or a formal cultural event, this saree will never fail to impress. Pair it with a choker necklace and soft curls for a stunning ensemble.

8.

Varkala Silk Sarees Women’s Kadiyal Soft Silk Chandrakor Paithani Saree
Loading Suggestions...

A true masterpiece, this Chandrakor Paithani saree is for those who appreciate authentic craftsmanship. The kadiyal border and Chandrakor motifs lend a traditional touch that’s deeply rooted in Indian culture. Ideal for weddings, Gudi Padwa celebrations, or festive pujas, this saree is the epitome of elegance. Team it with heritage jewellery for a look that exudes timeless sophistication.

Similar stories for you:

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025: Over 70% off on treadmills for fitness

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025: Over 70% off on treadmills for fitness

5 pure cotton white men’s shirts you can stylishly pair with jeans, chinos or trousers for versatile everyday dressing

  • Are these sarees pure silk?

    Most of these sarees are crafted from soft silk or blended silk, offering a luxurious drape with easy wearability.

  • Do these sarees come with blouse pieces?

    Yes, most silk sarees on Amazon include an unstitched blouse piece.

  • How should silk sarees be maintained?

    It’s best to dry clean silk sarees to maintain their shine, weaving, and longevity.

  • Can these sarees be worn for weddings?

    Yes, these sarees are designed for festive and wedding occasions, with rich zari and traditional motifs.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
News / Lifestyle / Fashion / Amazon Great Indian Festival is LIVE: Up to 80% off on silk sarees; Top 8 picks
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On