Monday, Jul 14, 2025
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 ends today: Last chance to get up to 70% off on makeup products

ByShweta Pandey
Published on: Jul 14, 2025 07:00 AM IST

Today is the last and final day of the Amazon Prime Day sale and is your last chance to get up to 70% off on makeup products.

FACESCANADA Magneteyes Eyeliner Gel Black 01 3.5 Ml (Black) And Faces Magnet Eyes Kajal, 0.35G - Matte Finish View Details checkDetails

₹287.04

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Maybelline New York Lash Sensational Sky High Mascara View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

L’Oreal Paris Voluminous Panorama Waterproof Mascara View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Maybelline New York Superstay Vinyl Ink Liquid High-Glossy Lipstick View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Pilgrim Glitter Lipstick For Women 4.2gm | Dubai Luxe Lifestyle - My Habibi Shade | Lipstick Infused with Vitamin E & Olive Oil | Glitter Formula With Matte Finish | Non Drying | All Skin Types View Details checkDetails

₹419

amazonLogo
GET THIS

L’Oreal Paris Infallible Matte Resistance Liquid Lipstick View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Lakmé Absolute Spotlight Eye Shadow Palette, Berry Martini, 12 g View Details checkDetails

₹419

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Makeup Revolution Eyeshadow Palette, Highly Pigmented includes 18 shades, Long wearing and Easily Blendable Eye with Shimmary & Matte finish Forever Flawless (Affinity) View Details checkDetails

₹1,067

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Hilary Rhoda Perfection Eyeshadow Palette | Highly Pigmented Eyeshadow Palette | Matte & Shimmer Finish | Long Lasting Eyeshadow for Women | Blendable Eyeshadow | 20.8g | 16 Shades (Shade 1) View Details checkDetails

₹245

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Lakme Unreal Blurfect Primer, Mattifies & Blurs Pores View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Maybelline New York Super Stay Lumi-Matte Liquid Foundation - 228, Up To 30H Long Wear, Water & Transfer Proof. SuperStay Lumi-Matte Liquid Foundation comes with Non-comedogenic & Vegan Formula | 35ml View Details checkDetails

₹455

amazonLogo
GET THIS

MARS Illuminati Base Dewy Primer with Highlighter | Glowy Dewy Primer for Face Makeup | Natural Finish (45ml) (GOLD) View Details checkDetails

₹258

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Maybelline New York Fit Me Shade 220 Natural Beige View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Mamaearth Glow Oil Control Radiant Compact Spf 30 With Vitamin C & Turmeric For 2X Instant Glow For Normal Skin- 9 G (Almond Glow), Brown View Details checkDetails

₹428

amazonLogo
GET THIS

REVLON Colorstay 2-In-1 Compact Powder Makeup & Concealer With Buildable Coverage Matte Finish, Ivory, All Skin View Details checkDetails

₹6,714

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Revolution Superdewy Liquid Blush You Got Me Blushing For Soft Cream Blush Makeup For Cheeks, Long-Wearing, Smudge Proof, Natural-Looking, Dewy Finish, Skin Tint Blush Makeup (Nude Mauve) 15 ml View Details checkDetails

₹585

amazonLogo
GET THIS

SUGAR Cosmetics Contour De Force Eyes And Face Palette | Pigmented, Long- lasting & Smudgeproof | Includes Blush, Bronzer, Highlighter and 6 Eyeshadow shades - 02 Pink Pro | 20.3 gm View Details checkDetails

₹939

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Makeup Revolution Cheek Kit - Don’t Hold Back |4-Pan Bronzer & Highlighter Palette | Multicolor |Highly Pigmented | Silky Texture | Multi-Dimensional Radiance |Vegan & Cruelty-Free, 8g View Details checkDetails

₹680

amazonLogo
GET THIS

LAKMÉ 9 To 5 Primer + Gloss Glossy Finish Nail Colour, Mulberry Bush, 6 Ml View Details checkDetails

₹91

amazonLogo
GET THIS

MyGlamm POPxo Makeup - Mini Nail Kit View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

DeBelle Creme Finish Gel Nail Polish Majestique Mauve (Mauve), 8 Ml-Enriched With Natural Seaweed Extract, Cruelty Free, Toxic Free View Details checkDetails

₹214

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Beauté Secrets Manicure Kit, pedicure tools for feet View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Minara Makeup Brush Set Of 15 With Easy To Carry Pouch (Black) | Travel Size Cosmetic Brushes Kit For Face Foundation Brush Eyeshadow With Storage | Makeup Pouch For Women | View Details checkDetails

₹297

amazonLogo
GET THIS

MAANGE Professional Makeup Brush Set 20 Pcs Foundation Eyeshadow Blush Brush Kabuki Blending Concealers Face Powder Eye Make Up Brushes Set Kit (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹549

amazonLogo
GET THIS
Amazon Prime Day Sale, that started on July 12, 2025 is ending today. The Prime member exclusive sale hosted top deals and offers across a wide range of categories. And if you want to buy makeup products, this is the last chance to grab up to 70% off on the plethora of makeup products available during the sale.

Makeup products at up to 70% off on Amazon
Makeup products at up to 70% off on Amazon

Be it a bold red lipstick shade or a shimmery eyeshadow kit, Amazon Prime Day sale is the perfect time to stock up your vanity kit from makeup across different brands. To help you pick the right makeup products as per your needs, here is our list of top products for you.

 

Kajal and eyeliners at up to 40% off

Define your eyes with stunning kajals and eyeliners at unbeatable Prime Day prices! From smudge-proof kajals to dramatic liquid liners, explore top brands offering intense pigmentation, long wear, and easy application. Create bold, classic, or winged looks effortlessly and save big while stocking up your essentials

1.

FACESCANADA Magneteyes Eyeliner Gel Black 01 3.5 Ml (Black) And Faces Magnet Eyes Kajal, 0.35G - Matte Finish
2.

Maybelline New York Lash Sensational Sky High Mascara
3.

L’Oreal Paris Voluminous Panorama Waterproof Mascara
Lipsticks at up to 50% off

Make your smile unforgettable with irresistible lipstick deals this Prime Day! Discover matte, creamy, and liquid lipsticks in gorgeous shades to suit every mood and occasion. Long-lasting formulas, rich pigments, and nourishing ingredients make these a must-have. Upgrade your vanity with amazing discounts you can’t resist!

4.

Maybelline New York Superstay Vinyl Ink Liquid High-Glossy Lipstick
5.

Pilgrim Glitter Lipstick For Women 4.2gm | Dubai Luxe Lifestyle - My Habibi Shade | Lipstick Infused with Vitamin E & Olive Oil | Glitter Formula With Matte Finish | Non Drying | All Skin Types
6.

L’Oreal Paris Infallible Matte Resistance Liquid Lipstick
Eyeshadow Palettes at up to 60% off

Unleash your creativity with eyeshadow palettes at amazing Prime Day discounts! Explore vibrant colours, silky textures, and blendable shades for every look—from everyday neutral to festive glam. Whether you prefer matte, shimmer, or glitter, these palettes are your perfect companion for expressive and stunning eye makeup.

7.

Lakmé Absolute Spotlight Eye Shadow Palette, Berry Martini, 12 g
8.

Makeup Revolution Eyeshadow Palette, Highly Pigmented includes 18 shades, Long wearing and Easily Blendable Eye with Shimmary & Matte finish Forever Flawless (Affinity)
9.

Hilary Rhoda Perfection Eyeshadow Palette | Highly Pigmented Eyeshadow Palette | Matte & Shimmer Finish | Long Lasting Eyeshadow for Women | Blendable Eyeshadow | 20.8g | 16 Shades (Shade 1)
Primers and foundation at 45% off

Achieve a flawless base with top-notch primers and foundations on sale this Prime Day! Find skin-perfecting primers that blur pores and hydrating, full-coverage foundations for every skin type and tone. Long-wearing and lightweight, these essentials ensure your makeup stays fresh and radiant all day.

 

10.

Lakme Unreal Blurfect Primer, Mattifies & Blurs Pores
12.

MARS Illuminati Base Dewy Primer with Highlighter | Glowy Dewy Primer for Face Makeup | Natural Finish (45ml) (GOLD)
Compact powder and concealers at 45% off

Keep your makeup fresh and cover imperfections effortlessly with compact powders and concealers, now at irresistible Prime Day prices. Choose from oil-control powders, brightening compacts, and creamy concealers that blend like a dream. Perfect for touch-ups and building confidence with smooth, even-toned, shine-free skin!

 

13.

Maybelline New York Fit Me Shade 220 Natural Beige
14.

Mamaearth Glow Oil Control Radiant Compact Spf 30 With Vitamin C & Turmeric For 2X Instant Glow For Normal Skin- 9 G (Almond Glow), Brown
15.

REVLON Colorstay 2-In-1 Compact Powder Makeup & Concealer With Buildable Coverage Matte Finish, Ivory, All Skin
Blushes, bronzers, highlighter at 40% off

Bring your face to life with radiant blushes, glowing highlighters, and sun-kissed bronzers, all at amazing Prime Day discounts! These complexion enhancers add dimension, warmth, and luminosity for a sculpted, fresh look. From subtle to dramatic, find the perfect shades to light up your beauty routine.

 

16.

Revolution Superdewy Liquid Blush You Got Me Blushing For Soft Cream Blush Makeup For Cheeks, Long-Wearing, Smudge Proof, Natural-Looking, Dewy Finish, Skin Tint Blush Makeup (Nude Mauve) 15 ml
17.

SUGAR Cosmetics Contour De Force Eyes And Face Palette | Pigmented, Long- lasting & Smudgeproof | Includes Blush, Bronzer, Highlighter and 6 Eyeshadow shades - 02 Pink Pro | 20.3 gm
18.

Makeup Revolution Cheek Kit - Don’t Hold Back |4-Pan Bronzer & Highlighter Palette | Multicolor |Highly Pigmented | Silky Texture | Multi-Dimensional Radiance |Vegan & Cruelty-Free, 8g
Nail polishes at 55% off

Color your nails with joy this Prime Day with stunning nail polishes at great discounts! From glossy reds to pastel nudes and trendy metallics, there’s a shade for everyone. Long-lasting, quick-drying formulas ensure chip-free, salon-quality nails at home—because your hands deserve the best deals too!
 

19.

LAKMÉ 9 To 5 Primer + Gloss Glossy Finish Nail Colour, Mulberry Bush, 6 Ml
20.

MyGlamm POPxo Makeup - Mini Nail Kit

21.

DeBelle Creme Finish Gel Nail Polish Majestique Mauve (Mauve), 8 Ml-Enriched With Natural Seaweed Extract, Cruelty Free, Toxic Free
Makeup tools at 70% off

Upgrade your makeup game with premium tools on sale this Prime Day! Discover soft, professional brushes, beauty blenders, and essential applicators for a flawless finish. Whether you’re a beginner or a pro, these tools make blending, contouring, and highlighting effortless while ensuring you save more on quality.

22.

Beauté Secrets Manicure Kit, pedicure tools for feet
23.

Minara Makeup Brush Set Of 15 With Easy To Carry Pouch (Black) | Travel Size Cosmetic Brushes Kit For Face Foundation Brush Eyeshadow With Storage | Makeup Pouch For Women |
24.

MAANGE Professional Makeup Brush Set 20 Pcs Foundation Eyeshadow Blush Brush Kabuki Blending Concealers Face Powder Eye Make Up Brushes Set Kit (Black)
FAQ on makeup products on sale at Amazon Prime Day Sale

  • What kind of makeup deals can I expect?

    Get up to 70% off on makeup products at Amazon.

  • Will there be new makeup launches?

    Yes! Prime Day often features new product launches from major brands. The 2025 event will include over 40 new launches across fashion & beauty.

  • Are there extra discounts or offers?

    Bank offers like 10% instant discounts on ICICI & SBI cards, plus no-cost EMI options Deals may vary day-by-day with new adds throughout July 12‑14

  • Any tips for snagging the best deals?

    Act fast on Lightning Deals—they’re time-limited. Compare percentage vs. absolute savings—look for value, not just high discounts . Act fast on Lightning Deals—they’re time-limited. Compare percentage vs. absolute savings—look for value, not just high discounts .

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

