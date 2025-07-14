Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 ends today: Last chance to get up to 70% off on makeup products

Amazon Prime Day Sale, that started on July 12, 2025 is ending today. The Prime member exclusive sale hosted top deals and offers across a wide range of categories. And if you want to buy makeup products, this is the last chance to grab up to 70% off on the plethora of makeup products available during the sale. Makeup products at up to 70% off on Amazon

Be it a bold red lipstick shade or a shimmery eyeshadow kit, Amazon Prime Day sale is the perfect time to stock up your vanity kit from makeup across different brands. To help you pick the right makeup products as per your needs, here is our list of top products for you.

Kajal and eyeliners at up to 40% off

Define your eyes with stunning kajals and eyeliners at unbeatable Prime Day prices! From smudge-proof kajals to dramatic liquid liners, explore top brands offering intense pigmentation, long wear, and easy application. Create bold, classic, or winged looks effortlessly and save big while stocking up your essentials

Lipsticks at up to 50% off

Make your smile unforgettable with irresistible lipstick deals this Prime Day! Discover matte, creamy, and liquid lipsticks in gorgeous shades to suit every mood and occasion. Long-lasting formulas, rich pigments, and nourishing ingredients make these a must-have. Upgrade your vanity with amazing discounts you can’t resist!

Eyeshadow Palettes at up to 60% off

Unleash your creativity with eyeshadow palettes at amazing Prime Day discounts! Explore vibrant colours, silky textures, and blendable shades for every look—from everyday neutral to festive glam. Whether you prefer matte, shimmer, or glitter, these palettes are your perfect companion for expressive and stunning eye makeup.

Primers and foundation at 45% off

Achieve a flawless base with top-notch primers and foundations on sale this Prime Day! Find skin-perfecting primers that blur pores and hydrating, full-coverage foundations for every skin type and tone. Long-wearing and lightweight, these essentials ensure your makeup stays fresh and radiant all day.

Compact powder and concealers at 45% off

Keep your makeup fresh and cover imperfections effortlessly with compact powders and concealers, now at irresistible Prime Day prices. Choose from oil-control powders, brightening compacts, and creamy concealers that blend like a dream. Perfect for touch-ups and building confidence with smooth, even-toned, shine-free skin!

Blushes, bronzers, highlighter at 40% off

Bring your face to life with radiant blushes, glowing highlighters, and sun-kissed bronzers, all at amazing Prime Day discounts! These complexion enhancers add dimension, warmth, and luminosity for a sculpted, fresh look. From subtle to dramatic, find the perfect shades to light up your beauty routine.

Nail polishes at 55% off

Color your nails with joy this Prime Day with stunning nail polishes at great discounts! From glossy reds to pastel nudes and trendy metallics, there’s a shade for everyone. Long-lasting, quick-drying formulas ensure chip-free, salon-quality nails at home—because your hands deserve the best deals too!



Makeup tools at 70% off

Upgrade your makeup game with premium tools on sale this Prime Day! Discover soft, professional brushes, beauty blenders, and essential applicators for a flawless finish. Whether you’re a beginner or a pro, these tools make blending, contouring, and highlighting effortless while ensuring you save more on quality.

FAQ on makeup products on sale at Amazon Prime Day Sale What kind of makeup deals can I expect? Get up to 70% off on makeup products at Amazon.

Will there be new makeup launches? Yes! Prime Day often features new product launches from major brands. The 2025 event will include over 40 new launches across fashion & beauty.

Are there extra discounts or offers? Bank offers like 10% instant discounts on ICICI & SBI cards, plus no-cost EMI options Deals may vary day-by-day with new adds throughout July 12‑14

Any tips for snagging the best deals? Act fast on Lightning Deals—they’re time-limited. Compare percentage vs. absolute savings—look for value, not just high discounts . Act fast on Lightning Deals—they’re time-limited. Compare percentage vs. absolute savings—look for value, not just high discounts .

