Thursday, May 29, 2025
Amazon sale on office bags for men: Get up to 60% off on sling bags, backpacks and more

Shweta Pandey
May 29, 2025 12:38 PM IST

Office bags are a staple for every man. Amazon is offering up to 60% off on office bags for men.

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

Safari Select Classic Laptop Messanger Bag With Tablet Compartment, Adjustable Shoulder Strap,Fits 14 inch/15.6 inch laptop Compatible, Office Bag Men and Women, Sling Bag, Black View Details checkDetails

₹5,998

amazonLogo
GET THIS

HAMMONDS FLYCATCHER Expandable Briefcase for Men, Genuine Leather Office Bag, Travel Bag with Dual Combination Lock Protection, Hand Bag for Men, Spacious Laptop Briefcase with Document Storage, Brown View Details checkDetails

₹7,479

amazonLogo
GET THIS

MOKOBARA The Briefcase With Adjustable Shoulder Strap Vegan Leather, Water Resistant, Fits upto 15.6 Laptops (Unisex, Blue) View Details checkDetails

₹5,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Urban Jungle by Safari, Cruze 5 Liters, Water Resistant, Premium Polyester Laptop Satchel with Trolley Sleeve for Men and Women (Olive) View Details checkDetails

₹4,795

amazonLogo
GET THIS

EUME Omega 24L Backpack Bag For Man, Charcoal Black | 3 Large Compartment Office Laptop Backpack | Fits Up To 16 Laptop | Nylon Fabric | Travel Bag | Laptop Backpack For Men And Women View Details checkDetails

₹5,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Arctic Hunter Travel Backpack for Men 45L Big Heavy Duty Office Travel Laptop Backpack Fit Upto 17 Laptop 1680D Polyester Water-resistant Padded Overnight Laptop/Clothes Bag with Multi-Pockets, Black View Details checkDetails

₹5,224

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Handmade World Vintage Leather Laptop Messenger Bag For Men Opulent Companion Computer Briefcase For Office Work Business (18 Inch) View Details checkDetails

₹5,299

amazonLogo
GET THIS

RUSTIC TOWN Leather Laptop Bag for Men - 16 Messenger Crossbody Bag - Ideal for Office, College & Travel - Durable Shoulder Bag - Gift for Men View Details checkDetails

₹5,219

amazonLogo
GET THIS
Office bags play a crucial role in your corporate life. Be it boardroom meetings, or daily commute to office, you need to carry your office bag with you almost daily. And hence, your office bag has to be lightweight and easy to carry.

Amazon sale on office bag for men

With Amazon also offering up to 60% off on its wide range of office bags for men, there is no reason, you should be missing out on this deal. From backpacks to sling bags, there is an office bag for almost everyone. For your reference, we have compiled a list of some of the best office bags for you.

1.

Safari Select Classic Laptop Messanger Bag With Tablet Compartment, Adjustable Shoulder Strap,Fits 14 inch/15.6 inch laptop Compatible, Office Bag Men and Women, Sling Bag, Black
The Safari Select Classic Messenger Bag delivers functionality with timeless style. This bag is designed for urban commuters, and provides organized storage for documents, devices, and daily essentials. This office bag has a flap-over design with magnetic closures for quick access. Its padded shoulder strap ensures comfort during long hours. This messenger bag is ideal for office or college use.

Specifications

Material:
Premium synthetic fabric
Closure:
Magnetic flap
Compartments:
1 main, multiple inner pockets
Strap:
Adjustable padded shoulder strap
Dimensions:
Approx. 15 x 11 x 4 inches
Colour:
Classic Black / Brown options
Weight:
Lightweight for everyday use
Safari Select Classic Laptop Messanger Bag With Tablet Compartment, Adjustable Shoulder Strap,Fits 14 inch/15.6 inch laptop Compatible, Office Bag Men and Women, Sling Bag, Black

2.

HAMMONDS FLYCATCHER Expandable Briefcase for Men, Genuine Leather Office Bag, Travel Bag with Dual Combination Lock Protection, Hand Bag for Men, Spacious Laptop Briefcase with Document Storage, Brown
The HAMMONDS FLYCATCHER Expandable Briefcase for Men is built for professionals on the move. With an expandable design, it adapts to your storage needs. This briefcase is made from genuine leather, and offers durability and a refined look. The interior of the bag accommodates laptops, files, and essentials in neatly organized sections. The bag also has a detachable shoulder strap and strong handles to ensure versatility in carrying.

Specifications

Material:
100% Genuine Leather
Expansion:
Expandable up to 20% extra space
Laptop Compatibility:
Up to 15.6 inches
Compartments:
Multiple internal sections, pen holders
Strap:
Detachable and adjustable
Dimensions:
Approx. 16 x 12 x 4 inches (expandable)
Colour:
Tan / Brown / Black
HAMMONDS FLYCATCHER Expandable Briefcase for Men, Genuine Leather Office Bag, Travel Bag with Dual Combination Lock Protection, Hand Bag for Men, Spacious Laptop Briefcase with Document Storage, Brown

3.

MOKOBARA The Briefcase With Adjustable Shoulder Strap Vegan Leather, Water Resistant, Fits upto 15.6" Laptops (Unisex, Blue)
MOKOBARA’s The Briefcase comes with a sleek design and is cruelty-free. Made with premium vegan leather, it combines modern aesthetics with daily practicality. A padded laptop compartment and multiple internal pockets keep things organized. The bag includes a secure zip closure and adjustable strap for comfort. Perfect for professionals seeking a minimalist, ethical option, this briefcase transitions smoothly between boardroom and cafe.

Specifications

Material:
Premium vegan leather
Laptop Size:
Up to 16 inches
Compartments:
Padded laptop section, zipped interior pockets
Closure:
Full zip-top
Strap:
Adjustable and detachable shoulder strap
Dimensions:
Approx. 15.5 x 11 x 2.5 inches
Color:
Charcoal, Slate Blue, Cognac
MOKOBARA The Briefcase With Adjustable Shoulder Strap Vegan Leather, Water Resistant, Fits upto 15.6 Laptops (Unisex, Blue)

4.

Urban Jungle by Safari, Cruze 5 Liters, Water Resistant, Premium Polyester Laptop Satchel with Trolley Sleeve for Men and Women (Olive)
The Urban Jungle Cruze 5L bag by Safari is designed for ultra-light and compact travel. Despite its small size, it efficiently stores all your essentials for quick errands or casual outings. This bag is made from water-resistant premium polyester, it keeps contents safe from splashes. It has a front zip and adjustable strap that enhances its usability. This bag is ideal for commuters, cyclists, and urban adventurers, it’s a go-to option for minimal everyday carry.

Specifications

Material:
Premium water-resistant polyester
Capacity:
5 litres
Closure:
Zipper
Strap:
Adjustable sling strap
Compartments:
Main zip pocket, front zip pocket
Dimensions:
Approx. 9 x 6 x 3 inches
Color Options:
Black, Navy, Olive
Urban Jungle by Safari, Cruze 5 Liters, Water Resistant, Premium Polyester Laptop Satchel with Trolley Sleeve for Men and Women (Olive)

5.

EUME Omega 24L Backpack Bag For Man, Charcoal Black | 3 Large Compartment Office Laptop Backpack | Fits Up To 16" Laptop | Nylon Fabric | Travel Bag | Laptop Backpack For Men And Women
The EUME Omega 24L Backpack blends style, comfort, and smart organization. Crafted for daily commuters and students, it features multiple compartments for laptops, accessories, and personal items. Its ergonomic design includes padded straps and breathable back padding. This bag is made from high-quality fabric, and resists water and wear.

Specifications

Material:
Premium water-resistant polyester
Capacity:
24 liters
Laptop Compartment:
Up to 15.6 inches
Compartments:
Main, front organizer, side pockets
Padding:
Back and shoulder support
Dimensions:
Approx. 18 x 12 x 6 inches
Weight:
Lightweight
EUME Omega 24L Backpack Bag For Man, Charcoal Black | 3 Large Compartment Office Laptop Backpack | Fits Up To 16 Laptop | Nylon Fabric | Travel Bag | Laptop Backpack For Men And Women

6.

Arctic Hunter Travel Backpack for Men 45L Big Heavy Duty Office Travel Laptop Backpack Fit Upto 17" Laptop 1680D Polyester Water-resistant Padded Overnight Laptop/Clothes Bag with Multi-Pockets, Black
The Arctic Hunter Travel Backpack is designed for modern-day explorers and professionals alike. It boasts a water-resistant exterior, anti-theft features, and ample storage for laptops, gadgets, and travel gear. A USB charging port adds on-the-go convenience. With ergonomic back padding and reinforced zips, it ensures comfort and security.

Specifications

Material:
Water-resistant polyester
Capacity:
Approx. 25-30 liters
Laptop Compartment:
Up to 17 inches
Features:
USB port, anti-theft pocket, luggage strap
Compartments:
Multi-layered storage zones
Dimensions:
Approx. 19 x 12 x 6.5 inches
Colours:
Black, Grey
Arctic Hunter Travel Backpack for Men 45L Big Heavy Duty Office Travel Laptop Backpack Fit Upto 17 Laptop 1680D Polyester Water-resistant Padded Overnight Laptop/Clothes Bag with Multi-Pockets, Black

7.

Handmade World Vintage Leather Laptop Messenger Bag For Men 'Opulent Companion' Computer Briefcase For Office Work Business (18 Inch)
The Handmade World Vintage Leather Laptop Messenger Bag brings heritage charm with modern utility. Made from top-grain buffalo leather, this bag showcases unique texture and long-lasting quality. It has padded compartments that protect laptops and organize documents. The brass hardware and distressed finish offer a rustic, timeless appeal, making it suitable for professionals and students alike.

Specifications

Material:
Full-grain buffalo leather
Laptop Size:
Up to 15.6 inches
Closure:
Buckle and zip
Compartments:
3 inner compartments, 2 zip pockets
Hardware:
Durable brass fittings
Dimensions:
Approx. 16 x 12 x 4 inches
Color:
Vintage brown
Handmade World Vintage Leather Laptop Messenger Bag For Men Opulent Companion Computer Briefcase For Office Work Business (18 Inch)

8.

RUSTIC TOWN Leather Laptop Bag for Men - 16" Messenger Crossbody Bag - Ideal for Office, College & Travel - Durable Shoulder Bag - Gift for Men
The RUSTIC TOWN Leather Laptop Bag offers executive elegance with everyday utility. Made from genuine leather, it features a classic design suited for business settings. The spacious interior includes a padded laptop sleeve, file sections, and zipped pockets. A reinforced handle and removable strap ensure versatile carrying. Handcrafted for quality, this bag exudes a rich, vintage look and stands the test of time.

Specifications

Material:
Genuine hunter leather
Laptop Compatibility:
Up to 15.6 inches
Compartments:
Multiple inner pockets, zip section
Strap:
Removable shoulder strap, leather handle
Dimensions:
Approx. 16 x 12 x 3 inches
Closure:
Zip-top with front flap buckles
Colour:
Dark brown, vintage tan
RUSTIC TOWN Leather Laptop Bag for Men - 16 Messenger Crossbody Bag - Ideal for Office, College & Travel - Durable Shoulder Bag - Gift for Men

FAQ for office bags for men

  • What sizes are available for office bags?

    Office bags typically come in small (13”), medium (15”), and large (17”+) sizes to fit different laptop dimensions and daily essentials. Check the product description to ensure compatibility with your device.

  • What materials are the bags made from?

    Office bags are made from various materials including genuine leather, faux leather, polyester, nylon, and canvas. Each material offers different levels of durability, water resistance, and style.

  • Are these bags water-resistant?

    Many office bags are water-resistant or have a waterproof coating to protect your items during light rain. Check the product specifications for details.

  • Can I use this bag for travel or business trips?

    Absolutely. Many office bags come with trolley sleeves or convertible features (e.g., briefcase-to-backpack) that make them ideal for travel and business trips.

  • How do I clean and maintain my office bag?

    For leather bags, use a leather cleaner or damp cloth. For fabric bags, spot clean with mild soap and water. Avoid machine washing unless specified.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
