Amazon Ultimate Brand Sale is here! Minimum 50% off on stylish kurta sets for men

Samarpita Yashaswini
Jun 09, 2025 03:37 PM IST

Celebrate style & tradition with min 50% off on men's kurta-pyjama sets. From florals to silk, there’s something for every vibe & every celebration!

Gentlemen, your wardrobe is about to get a major festive upgrade. The Amazon Ultimate Brand Sale is here and it’s raining deals! If you're prepping for festivals, weddings, or just want a comfy kurta set that looks effortlessly stylish, we’ve shortlisted the best of the best, at flat 50% off or more.

Amazon Ultimate Brand Sale is here! Minimum 50% off on stylish kurta sets for men(AI Generated)
Amazon Ultimate Brand Sale is here! Minimum 50% off on stylish kurta sets for men(AI Generated)

From regal silks to breezy cotton blends, from minimal solids to bold florals; these kurta-pyjama sets are designed for the modern Indian man who knows how to keep it classic with a cool twist. Scroll on, pick your fit, and step into celebration mode.

 

Minimum 50% off on kurta sets for men only on Amazon Ultimate Brand Sale:

 

1.

HUZUR Men's Silk Solid Straight Long Kurta Pyjama Set | Ethnic Wear

Loading Suggestions...

Nothing says regal like silk. This set from HUZUR brings a subtle shine, rich texture, and structured drape that makes it perfect for special occasions. The solid design keeps it sleek and classy, giving you room to style it up with a stole or let it shine on its own.

Pair it with: Mojaris, a matching stole, and a sleek watch for wedding-ready finesse.

 

2.

DIVISIVE Men's Plain Cotton Blend Linen Slim Fit Kurta Pyjama Set

Loading Suggestions...

A linen blend that breathes style; this set is made for the guy who likes to stay cool while looking sharp. The slim fit enhances your frame, while the solid tone makes it versatile enough to go from casual dinners to pooja ceremonies.

Pair it with: Brown Kolhapuris and a leather strap watch.

 

 

3.

Jompers Men's Cotton Floral Printed Kurta Pyjama Set

Loading Suggestions...

When in doubt, go floral. This lightweight cotton set from Jompers adds a fresh, vibrant touch with its all-over print. It's festive without being over-the-top; ideal for haldi functions, mehendi parties, or day events.

Pair it with: Sunglasses, juttis, and rolled-up sleeves for a relaxed ethnic vibe.

 

4.

Trustous Men's Cotton Kurta Pyjama Set (16 Colours, XS to 3XL)

Loading Suggestions...

Options galore! If you're picking a pastel for summer brunches or a jewel tone for evening ceremonies, Trustous has a colour for every personality. The cotton fabric keeps it comfy, and the inclusive sizing makes it a winner for all.

Pair it with: Loafers and a Nehru jacket when dressing up, or sneakers when keeping it chill.

 

5.

KRAFT INDIA Men Cotton Striped Kurta Pyjama Set
Loading Suggestions...

This one’s for the modern minimalist. Vertical stripes add height and structure to your frame, while the earthy colour palette keeps it rooted in traditional aesthetics. It’s simple, stylish, and surprisingly versatile.

Pair it with: Classic black sandals and a contrast shawl for cooler evenings.

 

6.

See Designs Men’s Eid Special Embroidered Kurta Pyjama Set

Loading Suggestions...

Crafted especially for Eid, this pristine white kurta set features subtle embroidery that celebrates elegance. The chikankari-style detailing and mandarin collar give it an old-school charm with a modern silhouette.

Pair it with: Embroidered juttis and a white prayer cap or topi for a complete festive ensemble.

 

7.

VASTRAMAY Men’s Cotton Blend Solid Kurta Pyjama Set

Loading Suggestions...

Classic doesn’t mean boring. This full-sleeve solid kurta from Vastramay offers timeless style with unmatched comfort. It’s your fuss-free pick for cultural functions, religious events, or even office ethnic days.

Pair it with: A statement brooch or pocket square and tan kolhapuris.

 

8.

SKAVIJ Men's Casual Kurta Pajama Set

Loading Suggestions...

Made for lounging in style or slipping into ceremony mode, this regular fit kurta set works double duty. The cut is relaxed, the material easy-breezy, and the look perfectly put-together.

Pair it with: Simple sandals and a layered bracelet for a chill Indo-Western aesthetic.

 

Why wait for weddings or festivals to dress up? With Amazon's Ultimate Brand Sale, these kurta sets let you stay rooted in culture while experimenting with comfort and personal style. Whether it’s a cotton kurta for a day event or a silk one for a grand evening, you're just a few clicks away from feeling (and looking) like a total desi icon.

 

Amazon Ultimate Brand Sale: Get stylish cotton kurtis under 599; Our top 8 picks

Top 8 linen kurta sets that whisper summer elegance: Best picks to ace the summer season

Kurtas for men: Stylish ethnic wear for every occasion; Top 8 trendy picks

 

Amazon Ultimate Brand Sale is here! Min 50% off on kurta sets for men: FAQs

  • Can I wear these kurta sets for casual occasions?

    Absolutely! Many of these sets work for both formal and casual settings, especially the cotton and linen ones.

  • Are these suitable for gifting during festivals?

    Definitely! With classic appeal and great prices, these kurta sets make thoughtful festive gifts.

  • How do I style a plain kurta for a wedding?

    Pair with a stole, Nehru jacket, mojris, or layer with jewellery and brooches for extra flair.

  • What sizes are available in these sets?

    Sizes vary by brand, but most offer from XS to 3XL, making them inclusive for all body types.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

