Search Search
Monday, Jun 02, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Amazon Wardrobe Refresh Sale: Min 55% off on elegant ethnic wear from Libas, Biba and more; Top 8 picks

BySamarpita Yashaswini
Jun 02, 2025 01:35 PM IST

Elegant ethnic wear at 55% off! From sarees to kurta sets, grab Libas, Biba & more on Amazon Wardrobe Refresh Sale 2025. Stylish steals await!

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

SGF11- Womens Kanjivaram Pure Soft Silk Handloom Saree Pure Golden Zari With Blouse Piece (Blue) View Details checkDetails

₹1,328

amazonLogo
GET THIS

GoSriKi Womens Rayon Viscose A-Line Printed Kurta with Pant (PISASU PEACH-GS_XL_Peach_X-Large) View Details checkDetails

₹599

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Aurelia Strechable Palazzo Pants For Women | Ankle Length Palazzo Pants For Women View Details checkDetails

₹770

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Libas Womens Cotton Kurta Sets (33307O_Off White View Details checkDetails

₹1,549

amazonLogo
GET THIS

BIBA Womens Cotton Suit Set (SKD7314_Blue_34) View Details checkDetails

₹2,399

amazonLogo
GET THIS

AKHILAM Womens Off White Satin Silk Ethnic Motif Woven Design Saree With Unstitched Blouse (ARYA4405_FL) View Details checkDetails

₹2,299

amazonLogo
GET THIS

INDO ERA Womens Viscose Embroidered Straight Kurta & Pant With Dupatta Set (PS1KH4697_XXX-Large) View Details checkDetails

₹1,449

amazonLogo
GET THIS

BIBA Womens Cotton Printed Narrow Salwar Kurta Dupatta (Skd8053_White/Yellow_32) View Details checkDetails

₹1,199

amazonLogo
GET THIS
View More Products view more product right image

If your wardrobe needs a desi revival, the Amazon Wardrobe Refresh Sale 2025 is here to do exactly that and at a jaw-dropping minimum of 55% off! If you're a palazzo queen or a saree stunner, the biggest ethnic brands; Libas, Biba, GoSriKi, Aurelia, INDO ERA, and more, have dropped prices and raised our excitement levels.

Amazon Wardrobe Refresh Sale: Min 55% off on elegant ethnic wear from Libas, Biba and more; Top 8 picks(AI Generated)
Amazon Wardrobe Refresh Sale: Min 55% off on elegant ethnic wear from Libas, Biba and more; Top 8 picks(AI Generated)

From soft silk Kanjivarams to breezy cotton kurta sets, these are elegant essentials that don’t just belong in your closet, they deserve a front-row spot. Check out the most irresistible ethnic steals that you can bag right now!

 

Top 8 ethnic wear picks at min 55% off on Amazon Wardrobe Refresh Sale:

 

 

1.

SGF11 Women's Kanjivaram Pure Soft Silk Handloom Saree with Golden Zari
Loading Suggestions...

This stunner of a Kanjivaram is what wedding dreams are made of. Crafted from luxurious soft silk with rich golden zari, it comes with a matching blouse piece to seal the deal. Ideal for festive functions, this saree adds royal drama to every twirl.

Styling tip: Pair with a temple jewellery set and a sleek bun with gajra for a goddess-like look.

 

2.

GoSriKi Women's Rayon Viscose A-Line Printed Kurta with Pant

Loading Suggestions...

Chic meets comfort in this GoSriKi A-line kurta set. The charming floral print adds a dash of desi flair while the flowy rayon viscose keeps it breezy for everyday elegance. Wear it to brunch or a family gathering and feel like a walking summer breeze.

Styling tip: Add silver oxidized earrings and juttis for that effortless ethnic-cool look.

 

3.

Aurelia Solid Viscose Palazzo

Loading Suggestions...

Sometimes, it's the basics that bring it all together. These solid viscose palazzos from Aurelia are the perfect bottomwear partner for all your kurtas. With a flattering regular fit, they're as versatile as they are comfy.

Styling tip: Style with a printed short kurti or a crop top and dupatta for a fusion twist.

 

4.

Libas Women Embroidered Cotton Straight Kurta & Palazzo with Dupatta

Loading Suggestions...

This 3-piece cotton set from Libas is the definition of grace. With delicate embroidery, breezy fabric, and a matching dupatta, it’s your go-to for everything from office to occasions. A must-have for modern-day desi divas.

Styling tip: Throw on mojris and a tote bag for a polished ethnic day look.

 

5.

BIBA Women Cotton Straight Kurta Palazzo Suit Set

Loading Suggestions...

Prints, polish, and perfect tailoring; BIBA never misses. This suit set is made for women who love classic prints and minimal fuss. It’s breathable, flattering, and ideal for long festive days or even casual Fridays.

Styling tip: Go bold with colourful bangles and a side braid to play up the traditional tone.
 

6.

AKHILAM Women's Satin Silk Ethnic Motif Saree
Loading Suggestions...

When your saree can speak volumes, you just need to listen. This AKHILAM satin silk drape features ethnic motifs and woven detailing that will have everyone asking where you bought it.

Styling tip: Pair with statement gold studs and let the saree do the talking.

 

7.

INDO ERA Women's Plus Size Embroidered Kurta Pant With Dupatta

Loading Suggestions...

Designed with elegance and inclusivity in mind, this INDO ERA plus-size kurta set checks all the boxes. Embroidery, a soft silhouette, and a lightweight dupatta; it’s a win-win-win!

Styling tip: Add a sleek watch, kitten heels, and you're boardroom to brunch ready.
 

 

8.

BIBA Women Cotton A-Line Kurta Cropped Palazzo Suit Set

Loading Suggestions...

A kurta-palazzo combo that’s playful yet poised. The A-line fit gives it structure while the cropped palazzo keeps it flirty. Made for women who love to twirl but also mean business.

Styling tip: Don’t forget your big hoops and a sling bag to take this from desk to dinner.
 

From everyday essentials to occasion-worthy ensembles, the Amazon Wardrobe Refresh Sale 2025 brings ethnic elegance to your doorstep and your wallet will thank you. With up to 55% off, there’s no better time to revamp your ethnic rack and slay every look the traditional way.

 

Similar stories for you:

Amazon Wardrobe Refresh Sale: Best 8 oversized tees you'll love to lounge in

Amazon Wardrobe Refresh Sale 2025: Top 8 trendy kurtis at minimum 50% off

Top 8 organza kurta sets: Ensembles to steal the spotlight wherever you go!

 

Amazon Wardrobe Refresh Sale - Minimum 55% off on elegant ethnic wear from Libas, Biba and more: FAQs

  • Are these deals for a limited time?

    Yes! These discounts are part of Amazon’s limited-time Wardrobe Refresh Sale 2025.

  • Are these outfits suitable for festive and wedding occasions?

    Totally! From Kanjivarams to embroidered suit sets, there’s something elegant for every ethnic celebration.

  • Can I return or exchange these ethnic wear pieces?

    Yes, most of these items are eligible for easy returns and exchanges. Check the product listing for details.

  • Are the sizes available for plus-size women?

    Absolutely! Brands like INDO ERA and BIBA offer inclusive sizing options.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
News / Lifestyle / Fashion / Amazon Wardrobe Refresh Sale: Min 55% off on elegant ethnic wear from Libas, Biba and more; Top 8 picks
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, June 02, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On