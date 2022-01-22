And Just Like That, these trends are back

The highly anticipated reboot series of Sex and the City, titled And Just Like That, may have received mixed reviews for its storyline, but the show gets a thumbs up for its fashion and styling.Molly Rogers and Danny Santiago, costume designers of the show, manage to stay true to the characters’ original styles while keeping up with the times. “The show has done a great job of styling. Building characters through style was great to watch,” says stylist Isha Bhansali. Stylist Gaurav Bhatia adds,“Fashion is all about reviving past trends but with a modern touch. For a show like this, classic flavours are important.”

Sarah Jessica Parker carries two bags in the show often

Carrie Bradshaw, (played by actor Sarah Jessica Parker), is known for owning vintage bags, and is not afraid to sport them in her everyday life. In the recent episodes, the actor is seen sported two bags with one outfit. The trend of carrying two bags, also known as double bagging, was popular in 2012. But as the show reintroduces viewers to it, we expect many to opt for this over the inconvenient mini bag trend.

Lilly wears a vintage Oscar da le Renta’s floral dress

The uptown ladies in the show know their designers well and religiously stick to them. In an ode to the original show’s love for vintage designer collections like Carrie’s pink couture dress, the reboot often mentions late designer Oscar da le Renta’s outfits. We also get to see Charlotte York Goldenblatt’s (actor Krsitin Davis) daughter Lilly (actor Cathy Ang), sport a vintage floral applique dress with a halter neck by him.

Of voluminous skirts

Sarah wears a tulle skirt, a trend that was trending in 2015

When was the last time you saw a show’s main character wear a long skirt and that too tulle? Maybe in 2015. That was the time when tulle skirts were trending big time, on runways and off on the streets. The trend is believed to have come back as Carrie Bradshaw stepped out in one. Paired with an off shoulder striped top and boots, the white tulle skirts makes for a perfect look for a New York fashionista.

Boss lady? Check !

Sarah sports a padded shoulders solid blazer

Padded shoulders - a hot trend from the 80s. No television show was complete without woman wearing padded shoulder blazer, crop tops and blouses. The trend however faded away in the Y2K fashion era, but made its unavoidable appearance on runways, stores and celebs in the recent years. And not the trend is Carrie approved, who wears a padded shoulder Veri Peri blazer in the show.

Go big or go home

Lisa sports chunky unique jewellery in the reboot

The reboot features a diverse cast, unlike the original white washed series. With diverse cast comes diverse trends, and one of such is chunky jewellery from the Y2K era. With over-the-top necklaces, statement earrings and wrist wrapping bracelets, Lisa Todd Wexley, played by actor Nicole Ali Parker, has a unique love for jewellery and it’s worth taking a cue from.

It’s all in the neckline

Semma Patel in the reboot brings the Y2K chic back

Another one from the Y2K archives is the hot trend of halter necklines. This clavicle-baring style marked its return last year with a refurbished love for vintage wrap tops and halter neck crop tops. In the show Seema Patel, played by actor Sarita Choudhury, sports chic formal dresses with halter neckline, mostly keeping the look monochromatic and let the bespoke tailoring make a statement

A li’l bit of fluff

Classic Carrie’s fluffy heels

The ‘90s trend of fluffy heels was made popular by Carrie’s D&G heels in the original show . And while its comeback in 2016 was brief, its reappearance in the reboot might make it a hit again.

Author tweets @digvijayitis