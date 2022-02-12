Avail exciting offers this V-Day

Good food leads to a good mood. To get the best food at a good price on the day of love, there are multiple options to choose from. Whiskey Amour, a restaurant in Gurugram has a special curated food menu and romantic ambiance with a live band, followed by foot-tapping music by DJ Amy. Along with a 3-course set course menu with special dessert and their offers start from Rs. 2999. If you do not wish to step out, Quikish has created the possibility of creating a romantic, fine dining experience in the comfort of your own home to celebrate Valentine’s Day. The brand has six limited edition selections to pick from, all with discounted early bird rates. The veg and non-veg dinner kit includes two appetizers, two main course dishes with flavoured rice.

With a romantic night out, surprise your special one with a stay at Taj Mahal, New Delhi at 25% hotel credit on dining, spa and salon services along with complimentary breakfast and a romantic experience. The Claridges, New Delhi is serving up an enticing spread of delicacies and also organized a special staycation. For those who love Japanese food, go to Harajuku Tokyo Café to try their signature dishes and desserts such as freshly baked Japanese Jiggly Cheesecake, Ramen, Chahan, Chicken karaage and the twelve-inch-long Japanese fries amongst other lip-smacking dishes.

At these beautiful places, one can express their love with gifts and flowers. Lenphor cosmetics, a homegrown beauty brand which has an extensive range of products ranging from powders and blushes to lipsticks and liners are having 30% off for Valentines. For diamond lovers, Tanishq has exquisite designs in rings, earrings, pendants, bracelets and necklaces. The brand is also offering up to 20%* off on diamond jewellery value. Shoes can also be one of the gifting options and Bata is offering 20% off if you are buying 2 items.

