Beauty pageant powerful platform for advocacy, tourism, & awareness: Rhea Singha

Kohima, Ahead of the grand finale of Miss Universe Nagaland 2025, Miss Universe India 2024 Rhea Singha said that the pageant is not only about beauty but also a powerful platform for advocacy, tourism, and awareness.

The reigning Miss Universe India arrived in Nagaland to judge Miss Universe Nagaland 2025 scheduled for Tuesday at RCEMPA Jotsoma, some 7 km on the outskirts of state capital Kohima.

“The Miss Universe pageant is about making people aware of who we are and where we come from,” she said, applauding Nagaland’s growing support for pageantry during a press conference here.

Sharing heartfelt insights on pageantry, empowerment, and her experience in Nagaland, Singha expressed her admiration for the state.

“It’s such an honour to be here in Nagaland. I’ve heard so many good things about this beautiful state, and I share fond memories with Ruopfuzano Whiso, who represented Nagaland during our time together in the competition,” Sinha said.

Director of Franchise Operations for Miss Universe India, Amjad Khan, said that Nagaland is the 24th state to host the Miss Universe India state pageant since their journey began in March.

“We’ve simplified participation by bringing the pageant to each state. No longer do aspirants need to travel to metros,” he noted.

In a Q&A with the press, Singha emphasised the power of authenticity in pageants, revealing her personal growth from an introvert to a confident public figure.

“Being real and raw gave me confidence,” she said, encouraging young contestants to embrace their individuality.

She also addressed parents and communities who may still view pageantry with scepticism, stating: “Pageantry has evolved and it is now a space for social impact, not just appearance. Let your girls pursue what they want.”

On the misconceptions about beauty pageants, Singha remarked, “It’s not just about the crown or outer appearance. Pageantry gives us a platform to speak, to inspire change, and connect with society.”

As her reign nears its end, Singha reflected on her transformative journey and encouraged Tuesday’s contestants of Nagaland to carry their crowns with purpose.

“Every queen brings something new to the table. Pageantry builds a community of positive change,” she said.

To aspiring young women from smaller communities like Nagaland, she urged, “Dream big. Let your dreams become a vision and a goal. The opportunity to dream is the beginning of something greater.”

