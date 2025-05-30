Best lip scrubs at Myntra fwd for softer, smoother lips; Our top 8 picks to kiss dry lips goodbye

In the world of skincare, where serums and masks often steal the spotlight, lip scrubs are the unsung heroes quietly transforming our smiles. These tiny jars of exfoliating magic buff away dry, flaky skin to reveal the soft, smooth lips hiding beneath. Best lip scrubs for softer, smoother lips

These little wonder jars not just exfoliate your skin, but also make your lips ready for a bold lipstick. So, if you're ready to kiss chapped lips goodbye, then let’s dive into our list of top 8 lip scrubs for you:

Enhance your lip care routine with TNW’s combo of Columbus Lip Tint and Lip Scrub. The scrub gently exfoliates, removing dead skin, while the tint hydrates and adds a natural flush of colour. Infused with nourishing ingredients, this combo rejuvenates your lips, making them soft, smooth, and visibly healthier. Ideal for daily use, it ensures lasting hydration and a subtle, attractive tint, perfect for natural, everyday beauty.

Specifications Combo includes: 1 Lip Tint + 1 Lip Scrub Key ingredients: Natural oils, beeswax, shea butter Benefits: Exfoliation, hydration, natural tint Skin type: All skin types Texture: Creamy tint, granular scrub Usage: Daily use Free from: Parabens, sulfates, synthetic dyes Click Here to Buy

Biocule Glow Lip Scrub combines Glabridin, Omega oils, Vitamin E, Licorice, and Olive for deep lip nourishment. It exfoliates dead skin cells, brightens pigmented lips, and moisturizes intensely. The plant-based formula revives dull lips, making them visibly lighter, softer, and supple. Ideal for tackling dryness and discoloration, this scrub supports healthy lip care and reveals naturally glowing lips with consistent use.

Specifications Key ingredients: Glabridin, Omega 3/6, Vitamin E, Licorice, Olive oil Benefits: Brightening, exfoliation, hydration Texture: Fine exfoliating scrub Suitable for: Pigmented and dry lips Free from: Toxins, parabens, sulfates Recommended use: 2-3 times/week Type: Plant-based, dermatologically tested Click Here to Buy

PLIX Pomegranate Lip Scrub offers gentle exfoliation using fruit-based ingredients. Infused with real pomegranate extracts, it removes dead skin, reduces lip darkness, and delivers antioxidant-rich hydration. Its fine particles smooth out flaky lips while enhancing their natural color and softness. Ideal for vegans and clean beauty enthusiasts, this scrub leaves lips plump, pink, and healthy-looking.

Specifications Main ingredient: Pomegranate extract Benefits: Antioxidant boost, exfoliation, lip brightening Texture: Creamy base with natural granules Ideal for: Dull, pigmented, dry lips Use: 2-3 times per week Vegan & cruelty-free: Yes Free from: Sulfates, silicones, artificial colors Click Here to Buy

MCaffeine Coffee Lip Scrub energizes your lips with the power of pure Arabica coffee. It buffs away dead skin and treats lip pigmentation, while coffee oil and vitamin E deeply moisturize. The invigorating aroma and exfoliating formula reveal naturally pink, soft lips. Best for coffee lovers, this scrub restores lip health, smoothness, and radiance with regular use.

Specifications Key ingredients: Arabica Coffee, Caffeine, Vitamin E Texture: Grainy and rich Benefits: Pigmentation removal, softness, hydration Suitable for: All skin types Free from: Parabens, sulfates Dermatologically tested: Yes Use: 2-3 times a week Click Here to Buy

Aravi Organic Coffee Lip Scrub naturally exfoliates and rejuvenates lips using organic coffee granules. Rich in antioxidants and oils, it sloughs off dry skin while providing long-lasting moisture. Gentle yet effective, this lip scrub is perfect for restoring lip texture, lightening dark lips, and promoting a smooth, supple pout. A must-have for organic skincare lovers.

Specifications Main ingredients: Organic Coffee, Coconut Oil, Shea Butter Free from: Harsh chemicals, parabens Organic & cruelty-free: Yes Skin type: All Use: 2–3 times weekly Texture: Gritty with moisturizing base Benefits: Natural exfoliation, deep hydration Click Here to Buy

Specially designed for men, this Black Lightening Lip Scrub from THE MAN COMPANY exfoliates and reduces lip pigmentation caused by smoking or dryness. With activated charcoal and nourishing oils, it clears impurities, lightens dark lips, and deeply hydrates. Ideal for maintaining lip hygiene and even tone, it gives visibly smoother, healthier lips with regular use.

Specifications Key ingredients: Activated Charcoal, Jojoba Oil, Shea Butter Purpose: Lip lightening, exfoliation Texture: Grainy scrub with rich oils Use: 2-3 times/week Gender-specific: Designed for men Free from: Sulfates, parabens Skin type: All Click Here to Buy

DOT & KEY Mint Lip Polish is a refreshing sugar-based lip scrub that buffs away flaky skin while cooling and moisturizing. Enriched with peppermint oil and nourishing butters, it revitalizes dry, chapped lips and leaves them silky smooth. Its minty fragrance energizes, making lip care a soothing, spa-like experience. Great for daily exfoliation and prep before lip products.

Specifications Key ingredients: Sugar crystals, Peppermint oil, Cocoa butter Texture: Gritty, cooling formula Benefits: Smoothing, hydration, refreshing effect Suitable for: Chapped, dry lips Usage: 2–3 times a week Dermatologist-tested: Yes Free from: Harmful chemicals, synthetic fragrances Click Here to Buy

Pilgrim Blueberry Lip Scrub combines gentle exfoliation with antioxidant-rich nourishment. Formulated with blueberry extracts, shea butter, and natural sugar, it removes dead skin, evens out tone, and improves lip texture. Perfect for daily use, it softens lips and enhances their natural color while providing a sweet, fruity aroma. It’s a fun and effective addition to your clean beauty routine.

Specifications Ingredients: Blueberry extract, Shea butter, Natural sugar Texture: Smooth with mild exfoliants Benefits: Softens, evens tone, gentle exfoliation Use: 2–3 times weekly Suitable for: Sensitive lips Vegan & cruelty-free: Yes Free from: Parabens, sulfates, artificial dyes Click Here to Buy

FAQ for lip scrubs What is a lip scrub? A lip scrub is an exfoliating product designed specifically for the delicate skin on your lips. It typically contains natural exfoliants like sugar or salt, combined with moisturizing ingredients like oils or butters.

How often should I use a lip scrub? Use 1–3 times per week. Overuse can irritate or dry out your lips, especially if they are already sensitive.

How do I use a lip scrub? Apply a small amount to clean lips. Gently massage in circular motions for 15–30 seconds. Rinse with warm water or wipe off with a damp cloth. Follow with a hydrating lip balm.

Can I make my own lip scrub at home? Yes! A simple DIY lip scrub can be made with sugar and honey or coconut oil. However, store-bought scrubs often contain additional beneficial ingredients like essential oils or vitamins.

Is a lip scrub safe for sensitive skin? Generally, yes—especially if it's made with natural, gentle ingredients. Always check the ingredient list and do a patch test if you have very sensitive skin.

