Breeze through the summer in tiered dresses

Want to skip the endless wardrobe search for the perfect roomy dress? These options might help you make the right choice

As temperatures soar across the country, stepping out feels like a daunting task that requires scanning through one’s summer wardrobe to find the right roomy dress. Instead, invest in a mood-boosting tiered dress that requires minimal styling. The easy-breezy, flowing tiers and the cotton and linen fabric will ensure you stay comfortable and look chic with zero effort needed. Read on to know more:

Ocean serene

Kiara Advani in a blue and white tiered dress at the airport (Photo: Yogen Shah)

Marrying the shades of ocean and sky is actor Kiara Advani in a four-tiered blue and white long maxi dress at the airport. With the frill detail on the neckline and the noodle straps, she looks all set to embrace summer in all its glory. Throw in a tote bag like Advani to complete the look with white sandals.

Go easy-breezy

Kareena Kapoor Khan in a lavender pink Mavi Paisley tiered dress (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Look easy-breezy and ready for a summer sit-down lunch like actor Kareena Kapoor Khan in a full length lavender pink Mavi Paisley dress. It featured a ruffled outline and V-neck with tie-up detail at the front. The bishop-sleeves and the breezy maxi skirt silhouette just added to the summery aesthetic.

Effortlessly chic

Soha Ali Khan in a rust-red tiered dress (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Too lazy to put a look together for your next brunch outing with the gal pals? Take cue from actor Soha Ali Khan in a rust-red tier dress with mini floral prints and spaghetti straps. Finish off the look on a comfy yet sporty note with white sneakers and a sling bag.

Swing it in mustard

Jasmin Bhasin in a mustard swing tiered dress at the airport (Photo: Yogen Shah)

To make an extra statement, opt for a mini-tiered swing dress like actor Jasmin Bhasin in this summer mustard dress with puffed sleeves, punto tagliato embroidery work, and a plunging neckline. You could style it with a neutral toned fanny pack, white sneakers and a mini cat eye shades to cap off the casual look.

